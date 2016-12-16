“Thank you so much for this event. My heart is larger from listening to our brave and dedicated veterans.” Read More

Veterans and those they fought for find common ground at town hall

The Hillcrest Wind Ensemble will present this concert with the music of Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve. Homemade goodies and refreshments will be available during intermission. Read More

Bike valet service is available By Margie M. Palmer Biking to work just got easier for residents of Uptown and Mid-City. Read More

Uptown News Food Briefs – Dec. 16 by Frank Sabatini Jr. Lety Gonzalez of Uptown Tavern grabbed top honors at the seventh annual SoNo Fest Chili Cook-Off, held Dec. 4 at 32nd and Thorn streets. The event featured 40 other chefs competing from local restaurants. Read More

Beer and brats in the house By Dr. Ink The last time I set foot into this quaint house-turned-restaurant, located comfortably off Old Town’s main drag, was when it operated as 25 Forty Bistro. I remember fondly a wine-friendly menu of progressive-American cuisine served within tight, but charming quarters. Read More

Fruit wine comes to Hillcrest By John Gregory The California Fruit Wine Co. has opened a tasting room at the corner of University Avenue and Herbert Street in Hillcrest. Read More

Letters to the editor – Dec. 16 Excellent coverage of CPUs Thanks for providing timely and factual news on the Community Plan Updates for Uptown, North Park and Greater Golden Hill. Thanks, too, for publishing so many opinions and letters. They provided a diverse range of ideas on the plans. Read More

Binational teamwork transforms another North Park alley By Margie M. Palmer Bluxom Salon owner Marchelle McKiernan couldn’t be more proud of the colorful mural that has been painted on the back wall facing the alleyway, which is accessed off Utah Street in North Park. Read More

Believing in the power of Kris Kringle By David Dixon As one Christmas tradition ends, another begins. For several years, San Diego Musical Theatre has presented the Irving Berlin musical, “White Christmas.” Following the performance on Dec. 4, the comedy won’t be returning to the Spreckels Theatre anytime soon. Read More

Who’s ready for Taste ‘N Tinis? By Margie M. Palmer It’s no great secret that the Hillcrest Business Association (HBA) knows how to throw a party, and their upcoming event, Taste ‘N Tinis, is no exception. The annual cocktail party will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4-9 p.m. As in years past, the HBA has partnered with local businesses to offer holiday shoppers a festive treat. For those who haven’t indulged in years past, Taste ‘N Tinis allows participants to enjoy a self-guided walking tour through Hillcrest that’s centered around shopping, delicious food and holiday-inspired martinis. Read More

Rowing into Hillcrest for fish and beer By Dr. Ink If you take away the urban street vibe of Fourth Avenue pulsing through the front windows, Two Paddles Fish & Grill would easily qualify as a beachside establishment catering to sandaled customers with cold brews and grilled fish sandwiches. Read More

North Park institutions Olympic Café and John Kotselas will stay in neighborhood By Katherine Hon | PastMatters In 1985, John Kotselas decided to open a restaurant featuring his family’s delicious recipes. He says, “Greeks stay put,” and true to his heritage, he has maintained his restaurant, Olympic Café, in the little shopping center on the northwest corner of Texas Street and University Avenue for 31 years. Read More

Uptown Food Briefs – Dec. 2 by Frank Sabatini Jr. Winemaker Emily Bloom asks, “Why should grapes have all the fun?” when citing seven different alternative-fruit wines available for the current soft opening of California Fruit Wine Company’s new tasting room in Hillcrest. The company’s production facility was established several years ago in Carlsbad by siblings Alan and Brian Haghighi for crafting vinos made with pineapples, mangos, pomegranates and cherries. Cranberries have entered into the equation for a seasonal wine that’s now available through the holidays. Read More

Letters to the editor – Dec. 2 Spirit of the season Re: “Dancing on wheels: ‘Differently abled’ dancers showcase,” Vol. 8, Issue 24, or at bit.ly/2gdguBn. Brought a big smile to my face and happy memories of wheelchair dancing with students at the Viking Center in the Grossmont school district. Read More

Uptown CPU is approved; Gateway plan added By Ken Williams | Editor Say howdy to the Uptown Gateway project in Hillcrest and hello to density along transportation corridors in the Uptown communities, and goodbye to height restrictions in Hillcrest. After four hours of sometimes heated public comments and discussions by councilmembers on Nov. 14, the San Diego City Council voted 7-2 to approve Uptown’s Community Plan Update (CPU), an important policy document that will guide growth and development for the next 20 years. Read More

For the love of words By Cynthia Robertson Poets of all ages and skill levels gather once a month in Balboa Park to share their favorite works. The next meeting of the Poetry Party of San Diego will be on Friday, Dec. 2, in the Santa Fe Room at Balboa Park Club. Earlier this fall, the Poetry Party hosted its annual Wordstock Festival of Oral Glory on Oct. 7, which brought together poets of all ages for an open mic session. The festival also featured poems that were published in the San Diego Poetry Annual. Read More

Uptown Food Briefs – Nov. 18 By Frank Sabatini Jr. San Diego’s biggest Epicurean event, the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival, has returned for the 13th year with a host of chef-driven dinners, culinary presentations, and wine and beer tastings held at various venues throughout San Diego. It continues until Nov. 20. Read More