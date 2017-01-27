By Frank Sabatini Jr. Cafes in bustling Italian cities typically cater to five meal cycles: breakfast;… [Read more]

Mission Hills Heritage (MHH) and Save Our Heritage Organisation (SOHO) have filed a lawsuit complaining that the new plan would not do what they wanted, it would not lower the amount of housing that can be built in Uptown in the future, or restrict over 3,800 property owners from improving their old buildings. Read More

Issues related to the update of the Uptown Community Plan did not go away with the City Council’s adoption of the new plan in December.

The Greater San Diego Orchestra and Chorus, under the direction of Angela Yeung, will perform selections from Mendelssohn’s “Elijah” and Copland’s “Old American Songs” with soprano Irene Marie Patton and baritone Frank Hallock. 3 p.m. at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 625 Pennsylvania Ave. Read More

Guest Editorial: Putting a face on what repeal of health care law looks like By Rep. Susan A. Davis Opponents of the Affordable Care Act took a major step closer toward repealing the law this month. Republicans, with Democrats unified in opposition, passed a budget resolution that will allow the repeal of the health care law with just 51 votes in the Senate. Read More

A fond farewell in South Park Retirement beckons longtime owner of Studio Maureen By Dave Schwab After nearly 30 years as a mom-and-pop boutique and art gallery operator in South Park, Studio Maureen owner Maureen Ceccarelli is retiring and goin’ fishin’. Except Ceccarelli’s retirement goal is a little more ambitious. Read More

Uptown News Food Briefs By Frank Sabatini Jr. Hillcrest will see a March arrival of two adjacent restaurants by Cohn Restaurant Group, one of which will connect to a “speakeasy-style” cocktail bar in the back. The restaurant group’s president, David Cohn, revealed in an interview with San Diego Community News Network that Tacos Libertad will move into what was an upholstery shop next door to Flicks, at 1023 University Ave. Read More

Drinking against the tide By Dr. Ink It was a mellow afternoon at Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, the international chain that rooted itself in San Diego’s beer culture more than a decade ago with German-style “biers” adhering to that country’s ancient purity laws. There’s only one location in San Diego among nearly 30 others spread throughout the country, plus a few in Taiwan. I’ve been here often for full meals, combining them usually with the company’s smooth, malty Marzen, a Bavarian-style lager that offers a breather from our city’s glut of hoppy IPAs. Read More

New councilmember speaks to Hillcrest Town Council By Mary M. McKenzie San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward was the featured speaker at the Hillcrest Town Council’s first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Marking his first 30 days in office, Ward spoke to the gathering about his plans and goals for District 3. Ward said he has been appointed to the Rules, the Environment, and Public Safety committees. Read More

Mission Hills Heritage sues city over CPU By SDCNN Staff Mission Hills Heritage (MHH), a nonprofit all-volunteer organization with a mission to preserve the historic character of the Mission Hills neighborhood, has filed a legal challenge to the city’s approval of the Uptown Community Plan Update. Read More

Uptown News Food Briefs By Frank Sabatini Jr. Concept Two Seven Eight, the new Hillcrest restaurant named after owner Jessica Fisher’s past apartment number in New York when she worked there as a pastry chef, is officially open for nightly dinner service. It replaces the former Tractor Room. Read More

Letters to the editor — Jan. 13 Made me cry Re: “Saving Lives: Urban Street Angels offer lifelines to homeless youth” by editor Ken Williams, Vol. 8, Issue 26 or at bit.ly/2hMC93N. Just a note to thank you, Mr. Williams, for the very informative Uptown News — and especially for the article about the Urban Street Angels on the front cover. Read More

Dr. Ink: A five-napkin beer outing I used to come here for wine and cheese boards. Today it’s all about the beer and chicken wings, per the takeover of the Liberty Station structure by Dirty Birds that was once home to Wine Steals. Read More

Looking back at San Diego’s theater highlights of 2016 By Charlene Baldridge Theater critics are usually given complimentary tickets for a performance near the opening of each production. A ticket to see another performance is ordinarily at the critic’s expense. The Dec. 21 deluge did not matter. I had purchased a ticket to see ion theatre’s “The Normal Heart” again before it closed and nothing would dissuade me. Read More

Congressional Watch: A conversation with Susan A. Davis By Andy Cohen | Congressional Watch The calendar has mercifully turned to 2017, leaving behind a tumultuous 2016 that will go down in history as one of America’s most trying, troubling — a year that politically was certainly one of the most shocking, for better or worse, in American history. Read More

Farmer’s Fix: Healthy eating made easy By Margie M. Palmer Farmer’s Fix is not your average meal-delivery service. The concept, which was hatched by Tawei David Lin and Doug Murphy, stemmed from their joint desire to have fresh, healthy food options available for on-demand meals. Read More

Sticking to it By Blake and Gwen Beckcom | Fitness Consistency is often a wandering target of “on again, off again” frustration. The problem is, the older we get, the easier it is to lose our gains, and give up. Read More

Bike valet service is available By Margie M. Palmer Biking to work just got easier for residents of Uptown and Mid-City. Read More

Uptown News Food Briefs – Dec. 16 by Frank Sabatini Jr. Lety Gonzalez of Uptown Tavern grabbed top honors at the seventh annual SoNo Fest Chili Cook-Off, held Dec. 4 at 32nd and Thorn streets. The event featured 40 other chefs competing from local restaurants. Read More