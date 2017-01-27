mail

What will Uptown look like in the future?

By Ken Williams | Editor… [Read more]

A modest proposal

By Michael Good… [Read more]

‘Little licks’

By Frank Sabatini Jr. Cafes in bustling Italian cities typically cater to five meal cycles: breakfast;… [Read more]

‘Bad Jews’ good

By Charlene Baldridge… [Read more]

Local author challenges perception

By Kit-Bacon Gressitt… [Read more]

Opinion & News

Guest Editorial: About that Uptown Community Plan lawsuit

Posted: January 27th, 2017 | Opinion, Opinion & News | No Comments

By Sharon Gehl

Issues related to the update of the Uptown Community Plan did not go away with the City Council’s adoption of the new plan in December.

Mission Hills Heritage (MHH) and Save Our Heritage Organisation (SOHO) have filed a lawsuit complaining that the new plan would not do what they wanted, it would not lower the amount of housing that can be built in Uptown in the future, or restrict over 3,800 property owners from improving their old buildings. Read More

Calendar: Jan. 27 – Feb. 10, 2017

Posted: January 27th, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment, Calendar, Music, Opinion & News | No Comments

FEATURED EVENTS

Greater San Diego Music Coterie Winter Concert
Sunday, Jan. 29

The Greater San Diego Orchestra and Chorus, under the direction of Angela Yeung, will perform selections from Mendelssohn’s “Elijah” and Copland’s “Old American Songs” with soprano Irene Marie Patton and baritone Frank Hallock. 3 p.m. at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 625 Pennsylvania Ave. Read More