While there are countless issues facing California and our country, one policy priority must remain following the leadership transition: assurance that Californians will continue to have access to quality, affordable health care coverage. Read More

As a new administration is being installed in Washington, D.C., many are wondering what changes we can expect in the first 100 days. As organizations on the front lines helping people access health care services in the San Diego region, we share the public’s uncertainty about what’s in store for the future.

The Neighborhood Empowerment Alliance is sponsoring a Neighborhood Forum from 1 to 3 p.m. at First Unitarian Universalist Church in Hillcrest, 4190 Front St. The objective is to select the first goal of the Alliance based on results of past workshops and the polling of neighborhood residents about their concerns. Contact Neighborhoods for Campaign Finance Reform coordinator John Hartley at 619-299-8870 or by email to hartley2k@aol.com . Read More

Featured

New councilmember speaks to Hillcrest Town Council By Mary M. McKenzie San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward was the featured speaker at the Hillcrest Town Council’s first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Marking his first 30 days in office, Ward spoke to the gathering about his plans and goals for District 3. Ward said he has been appointed to the Rules, the Environment, and Public Safety committees. Read More

Mission Hills Heritage sues city over CPU By SDCNN Staff Mission Hills Heritage (MHH), a nonprofit all-volunteer organization with a mission to preserve the historic character of the Mission Hills neighborhood, has filed a legal challenge to the city’s approval of the Uptown Community Plan Update. Read More

Letters to the editor — Jan. 13 Made me cry Re: “Saving Lives: Urban Street Angels offer lifelines to homeless youth” by editor Ken Williams, Vol. 8, Issue 26 or at bit.ly/2hMC93N. Just a note to thank you, Mr. Williams, for the very informative Uptown News — and especially for the article about the Urban Street Angels on the front cover. Read More

Uptown News Food Briefs By Frank Sabatini Jr. Concept Two Seven Eight, the new Hillcrest restaurant named after owner Jessica Fisher’s past apartment number in New York when she worked there as a pastry chef, is officially open for nightly dinner service. It replaces the former Tractor Room. Read More

Dr. Ink: A five-napkin beer outing I used to come here for wine and cheese boards. Today it’s all about the beer and chicken wings, per the takeover of the Liberty Station structure by Dirty Birds that was once home to Wine Steals. Read More

Looking back at San Diego’s theater highlights of 2016 By Charlene Baldridge Theater critics are usually given complimentary tickets for a performance near the opening of each production. A ticket to see another performance is ordinarily at the critic’s expense. The Dec. 21 deluge did not matter. I had purchased a ticket to see ion theatre’s “The Normal Heart” again before it closed and nothing would dissuade me. Read More

Congressional Watch: A conversation with Susan A. Davis By Andy Cohen | Congressional Watch The calendar has mercifully turned to 2017, leaving behind a tumultuous 2016 that will go down in history as one of America’s most trying, troubling — a year that politically was certainly one of the most shocking, for better or worse, in American history. Read More

Farmer’s Fix: Healthy eating made easy By Margie M. Palmer Farmer’s Fix is not your average meal-delivery service. The concept, which was hatched by Tawei David Lin and Doug Murphy, stemmed from their joint desire to have fresh, healthy food options available for on-demand meals. Read More

Sticking to it By Blake and Gwen Beckcom | Fitness Consistency is often a wandering target of “on again, off again” frustration. The problem is, the older we get, the easier it is to lose our gains, and give up. Read More

Bike valet service is available By Margie M. Palmer Biking to work just got easier for residents of Uptown and Mid-City. Read More

Uptown News Food Briefs – Dec. 16 by Frank Sabatini Jr. Lety Gonzalez of Uptown Tavern grabbed top honors at the seventh annual SoNo Fest Chili Cook-Off, held Dec. 4 at 32nd and Thorn streets. The event featured 40 other chefs competing from local restaurants. Read More

Beer and brats in the house By Dr. Ink The last time I set foot into this quaint house-turned-restaurant, located comfortably off Old Town’s main drag, was when it operated as 25 Forty Bistro. I remember fondly a wine-friendly menu of progressive-American cuisine served within tight, but charming quarters. Read More

Fruit wine comes to Hillcrest By John Gregory The California Fruit Wine Co. has opened a tasting room at the corner of University Avenue and Herbert Street in Hillcrest. Read More

Letters to the editor – Dec. 16 Excellent coverage of CPUs Thanks for providing timely and factual news on the Community Plan Updates for Uptown, North Park and Greater Golden Hill. Thanks, too, for publishing so many opinions and letters. They provided a diverse range of ideas on the plans. Read More

Binational teamwork transforms another North Park alley By Margie M. Palmer Bluxom Salon owner Marchelle McKiernan couldn’t be more proud of the colorful mural that has been painted on the back wall facing the alleyway, which is accessed off Utah Street in North Park. Read More