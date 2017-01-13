mail

Top Stories

Making sense of new pot law

By Dave Schwab… [Read more]

Making sense of new pot law Making sense of new pot law

Pigment of her imagination

By Lucia Viti… [Read more]

Pigment of her imagination Pigment of her imagination

Going the extra mile

By Cynthia Robertson… [Read more]

Going the extra mile Going the extra mile

Diggin’ the goods

By Frank Sabatini Jr.… [Read more]

Diggin’ the goods Diggin’ the goods

Colorful makeover

By Katherine Hon | Past Matters… [Read more]

Colorful makeover Colorful makeover

Opinion & News

Guest editorial: Let’s preserve San Diego’s window to health care coverage 

Posted: January 13th, 2017 | Opinion, Opinion & News | No Comments

By Daniel Gross and John Ohanian

As a new administration is being installed in Washington, D.C., many are wondering what changes we can expect in the first 100 days. As organizations on the front lines helping people access health care services in the San Diego region, we share the public’s uncertainty about what’s in store for the future.

While there are countless issues facing California and our country, one policy priority must remain following the leadership transition: assurance that Californians will continue to have access to quality, affordable health care coverage.  Read More

Calendar — Jan. 13 – 26, 2017

Posted: January 13th, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment, Calendar, Music, Opinion & News | No Comments

FEATURED EVENTS

Neighborhood Forum
Saturday, Jan. 14

The Neighborhood Empowerment Alliance is sponsoring a Neighborhood Forum from 1 to 3 p.m. at First Unitarian Universalist Church in Hillcrest, 4190 Front St. The objective is to select the first goal of the Alliance based on results of past workshops and the polling of neighborhood residents about their concerns. Contact Neighborhoods for Campaign Finance Reform coordinator John Hartley at 619-299-8870 or by email to hartley2k@aol.com. Read More