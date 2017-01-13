By Daniel Gross and John Ohanian
As a new administration is being installed in Washington, D.C., many are wondering what changes we can expect in the first 100 days. As organizations on the front lines helping people access health care services in the San Diego region, we share the public’s uncertainty about what’s in store for the future.
While there are countless issues facing California and our country, one policy priority must remain following the leadership transition: assurance that Californians will continue to have access to quality, affordable health care coverage. Read More
By Mary M. McKenzie
San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward was the featured speaker at the Hillcrest Town Council’s first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Marking his first 30 days in office, Ward spoke to the gathering about his plans and goals for District 3. Ward said he has been appointed to the Rules, the Environment, and Public Safety committees. Read More
By SDCNN Staff
Mission Hills Heritage (MHH), a nonprofit all-volunteer organization with a mission to preserve the historic character of the Mission Hills neighborhood, has filed a legal challenge to the city’s approval of the Uptown Community Plan Update. Read More
Made me cry
Re: “Saving Lives: Urban Street Angels offer lifelines to homeless youth” by editor Ken Williams, Vol. 8, Issue 26 or at bit.ly/2hMC93N.
Just a note to thank you, Mr. Williams, for the very informative Uptown News — and especially for the article about the Urban Street Angels on the front cover. Read More
By Frank Sabatini Jr.
Concept Two Seven Eight, the new Hillcrest restaurant named after owner Jessica Fisher’s past apartment number in New York when she worked there as a pastry chef, is officially open for nightly dinner service. It replaces the former Tractor Room. Read More
I used to come here for wine and cheese boards. Today it’s all about the beer and chicken wings, per the takeover of the Liberty Station structure by Dirty Birds that was once home to Wine Steals. Read More
By Charlene Baldridge
Theater critics are usually given complimentary tickets for a performance near the opening of each production. A ticket to see another performance is ordinarily at the critic’s expense.
The Dec. 21 deluge did not matter. I had purchased a ticket to see ion theatre’s “The Normal Heart” again before it closed and nothing would dissuade me. Read More
By Andy Cohen | Congressional Watch
The calendar has mercifully turned to 2017, leaving behind a tumultuous 2016 that will go down in history as one of America’s most trying, troubling — a year that politically was certainly one of the most shocking, for better or worse, in American history. Read More
By Margie M. Palmer
Farmer’s Fix is not your average meal-delivery service.
The concept, which was hatched by Tawei David Lin and Doug Murphy, stemmed from their joint desire to have fresh, healthy food options available for on-demand meals. Read More
By Blake and Gwen Beckcom | Fitness
Consistency is often a wandering target of “on again, off again” frustration. The problem is, the older we get, the easier it is to lose our gains, and give up. Read More
By Margie M. Palmer
Biking to work just got easier for residents of Uptown and Mid-City. Read More
by Frank Sabatini Jr.
Lety Gonzalez of Uptown Tavern grabbed top honors at the seventh annual SoNo Fest Chili Cook-Off, held Dec. 4 at 32nd and Thorn streets. The event featured 40 other chefs competing from local restaurants. Read More
By Dr. Ink
The last time I set foot into this quaint house-turned-restaurant, located comfortably off Old Town’s main drag, was when it operated as 25 Forty Bistro. I remember fondly a wine-friendly menu of progressive-American cuisine served within tight, but charming quarters. Read More
By John Gregory
The California Fruit Wine Co. has opened a tasting room at the corner of University Avenue and Herbert Street in Hillcrest. Read More
Excellent coverage of CPUs
Thanks for providing timely and factual news on the Community Plan Updates for Uptown, North Park and Greater Golden Hill.
Thanks, too, for publishing so many opinions and letters. They provided a diverse range of ideas on the plans. Read More
By Margie M. Palmer
Bluxom Salon owner Marchelle McKiernan couldn’t be more proud of the colorful mural that has been painted on the back wall facing the alleyway, which is accessed off Utah Street in North Park. Read More
By David Dixon
As one Christmas tradition ends, another begins. For several years, San Diego Musical Theatre has presented the Irving Berlin musical, “White Christmas.” Following the performance on Dec. 4, the comedy won’t be returning to the Spreckels Theatre anytime soon. Read More