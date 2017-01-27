Calendar: Jan. 27 – Feb. 10, 2017

FEATURED EVENTS

Greater San Diego Music Coterie Winter Concert

Sunday, Jan. 29

The Greater San Diego Orchestra and Chorus, under the direction of Angela Yeung, will perform selections from Mendelssohn’s “Elijah” and Copland’s “Old American Songs” with soprano Irene Marie Patton and baritone Frank Hallock. 3 p.m. at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 625 Pennsylvania Ave. Donation: $10 general admission; $5 for seniors and students. Proceeds will support the work of the Music Coterie and the outreach programs of All Saints’ Church. Visit gsdmusicoterie.org.

‘Ethics of Rare Disorders’

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Better understand the pervasiveness of rare disorders and the kinds of research being done. How should research funding be allocated? Who decides what should be done Presented by Hudson Freeze, professor of glycobiology and director of the Human Genetics Program at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute. Free but donations are welcome. Refreshments and conversation from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Program begins at 5:30 p.m. at Reuben H. Fleet Science Center, Community Forum, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park. Online registration required at bit.ly/2klrizh.

Lip Sync War

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Raise money for a worthy cause, express your creativity and slay San Diego through the power of lip sync. Battle for Hillcrest’s Lip Sync Championship and gifts and prizes. 10 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays at Uptown Tavern, 1236 University Ave. Benefits #BeTheGeneration. Visit bit.ly/2jivoZH.

Free guitar/flute duo concert

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Guitarist Peter Sprague and flutist Beth Ross-Buckley from the music ensemble Camarada will perform Sprague’s original works inspired by jazz and world music from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mission Hills Branch Library, 925 W. Washington St. Call 619-692-4910 or visit facebook.com/mhlibrary.

‘Love is in the Air’ art exhibit

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Ladybug Art Center in Kensington presents “Love is in the Air,” an exhibit showcasing pieces portraying the mystical emotions of love. Artists include Beth McClellan, polymer clay; Ann Carson, fused and stained glass; Randy Storm, carved gourds; Mae Crauder-Davis, multi-layer acrylic and precious metal; Katy Reeve-Weesner, English watercolors; Deann Tiffany, oils and wood carving; Julianne Rickseeker, printmaking and pastels; and Susan Mae Hull, calligraphy and watercolor. Runs through Feb. 28 at 4685 Biona Drive. Free and open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Opening reception is Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit ladybugartstudio.com.

Meet Yale Strom, author and musician

Saturday, Feb. 4

Yale Strom — author, violinist and authority on klezmer music — will play music and discuss his work, including the children’s book “The Wedding That Saved a Town,” from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Mission Hills Branch Library, 925 W. Washington St. Call 619-692-4910 or visit facebook.com/mhlibrary.

‘Light & Sea: New Paintings from the Sea’

Saturday, Feb. 4

Sophie’s Kensington Gallery presents new works by Kensington artist Adrian Stewart, running through Feb. 28. “Light and Sea” includes evocative seascapes and beach scenes in watercolor and gouache. A public reception with wine and hors d’ouevres from 5 to 8 p.m. at 4186 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2kbnAcl.

Austra in concert at The Casbah

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Austra, the recording project led by Canadian vocalist and producer Katie Stelmanis, will perform at The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd. The group is releasing its third album, “Future Politics,” which calls for radical hope: “a commitment to replace the approaching dystopia.” Tickets $17-$20. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., show begins at 9:30 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2jLsZaa.

RECURRING EVENTS

Cinema Under the Stars: Films presented at an outdoor viewing space on various nights of the week. Upcoming films:

“Notorious,” 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28.

“The Big Lebowski,” 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Saturday, Feb. 4; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

Films are $15. 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.

Mondays

North Park Toastmasters meeting: 6:30-8 p.m., weekly meeting at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. toastmastersclubs.org.

Open Mic Night: 7:30 p.m., the mic is open to you at Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights, free. Lestats.com.

Unsung Genius: 6:30 p.m., bi-weekly trivia hosted by Rafael Gaitan starting at 7 p.m.; $2 to play; cash, bar tab and other prizes. Karaoke to follow at 9 p.m. on the big stage at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. Themerrow.com.

Tuesdays

Curbside Bites: 5:30-8:30 p.m., gathering of gourmet food trucks at 3030 Grape St., South Park. Curbsidebites.com.

Tasty Truck Tuesdays: 6-9 p.m., Smitty’s Service Station hosts several food trucks under their well-lit shade structure, 3442 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Sdfoodtrucks.com.

Uptown Democratic Club: 6:30 p.m., Joyce Beers Community Center hosts these meetings on the fourth Tuesday of every month (except November and December). 3900 Vermont Ave., Hillcrest. Uptowndemocrats.org.

Wednesdays

Ikebana International meeting: 10 a.m. in the Casa Del Prado, Room #101. The San Diego chapter of this Japanese floral arrangement organization meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Email Yuko Burkett with questions at yukosan@san.rr.com.

Storytellers of San Diego: 7-8:45 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month, storytelling without notes for ages 12 and up at Rebecca’s Coffee House, 3015 Juniper St., South Park. Rebeccascoffeehouse.com.

Wednesday Night Experience: 7-8 p.m., uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, weekly at Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest, love offering requested. Universalspiritcenter.org.

Thursdays

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club meetings: 7 a.m., weekly meeting at Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2j24FjY.

Gentle yoga for seniors: 2:30-4 p.m., presented by The Center and Silver Age Yoga Community Outreach (SAYCO) at The San Diego LGBT Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest, free. Thecentersd.org.

North Park Thursday Market: 3-7 p.m., at 3000 North Park Way, between 30th Street and Granada Avenue, North Park, free. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

Kornflower’s Open Mic: Signups at 6:30 p.m., open mic (no poetry or comedy) 7–10 p.m. Family-friendly event at Rebecca’s Coffee House, 3015 Juniper St., South Park, free. Rebeccascoffeehouse.com.

Liberty Toastmasters Club: 7 p.m., at Saint Paul’s Community Care Center, 328 Maple St., Bankers Hill. Libertytoastmasters.org.

Courage to Change – Al-Anon meetings: 7:15-8:15 p.m., a weekly meeting for friends and relatives of alcoholics at Christ United Presbyterian Church (in the chapel), 3025 Fir St., South Park.

2017 San Diego Film Series: 7:30 p.m., every third Thursday view a film representative of Italian cinema at the Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com.

Kirtan Musical Meditation: 8:30 p.m., chant and sing ancient and contemporary mantras celebrating love and life at Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga, 3301 Adams Ave., Normal Heights, free – donations welcome. Pilgrimageyoga.com.

Fridays

Memory Café: 10-11 a.m., second and fourth Fridays. Gathering place for those with memory loss, caretakers and those worried about memory problems in the Common Room at First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, 4190 Front St., Hillcrest. At-will donation. Memoryguides.org and Firstuusandiego.org.

Square Dancing Classes: 6:30-8:30 p.m., every Friday. No previous dance experience needed. Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Plaza. $50 for 13 classes. 858-277-7499 or circulators.sdsda.org.

Saturdays

Old Town Saturday Market: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., on Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town, free. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., on B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill, free. Sdmarketmanager.com.

Comedy Heights: 8–10 p.m., local comedians take the stage next to Twiggs Coffeehouse at 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights, free. Comedyheights.com.

Sundays

Hillcrest Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., under the Hillcrest Pride Flag, Harvey Milk and Normal streets, free. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

West African dance class: 5:30-7 p.m., Master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea teaches these classes that are also a great workout for all ages and skill levels at La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington, Hillcrest. Lavie.dance.

Karaoke: 8 p.m., your chance to shine on the big stage at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. Themerrow.com.

