By Ken Williams | Editor

Congratulations award winners

Special section, pages 7-26

One of the pleasures of being editor of San Diego Uptown News is witnessing the pride that local residents have of the individual neighborhoods that they call home.

Uptown News covers almost a dozen neighborhoods and our masthead mentions Old Town, Mission Hills, Bankers Hill, Hillcrest, University Heights, Normal Heights, North Park, South Park, Golden Hill, Kensington and Talmadge.

So when it comes time for our annual awards, the Best of Uptown, it is always interesting to learn our readers’ favorite places to eat and drink, play and shop.

We thank our readers for supporting local businesses and taking the time to recognizing them through their voting.

Dozens of winners of gold and silver awards are being honored in this issue under two broad categories: Dining & Entertainment and Business & Retail.

Find out dining award winners in categories such as American cuisine, barbecue, Chinese, French, Indian, Italian, Japanese, Mexican and Thai.

Learn entertainment award winners in categories such as Billiards, Casino, Dance Club, Happy Hour, Irish Pub, Rooftop Lounge and San Diego County Winery.

Discover business and retail award winners in categories such as Accountant, Auto Repair, Bank, Barber, Bike Shop, Bookstore, Chiropractor, Dentist, Doctor, Florist, Insurance Broker, Jeweler, Massage, Optimist, Personal Trainer, Pet Groomer and Solar Company.

The list of winners reflects a broad swath of our community, and we encourage readers to support the winners as well as other local businesses that help keep our neighborhoods thriving.

Again, thanks to our readers and hearty congratulations to all the Best of Uptown winners.

—Ken Williams is editor of Uptown News and can be reached at ken@sdcnn.com or at 619-961-1952. Follow him on Twitter at @KenSanDiego, Instagram at @KenSD or Facebook at KenWilliamsSanDiego.