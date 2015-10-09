Books a boon for cyclists

Two books by author Nelson Copp target bicyclists in San Diego County

The fourth edition of Copp’s “Cycling San Diego” has been printed by Sunbelt Publications of El Cajon. The book’s cover shows two bicyclists pedaling past the landmark Hotel del Coronado.

The 326-page book (retail value of $21.95) is chockfull of cycling routes from Camp Pendleton to Coronado to Julian to Borrego Springs. Dozens of helpful maps provide a clear guide to getting around a chosen area.

Copp is the author of “Cycling the Trails of San Diego: A Mountain Biker’s Guide to the County.” The 270-page book is also published by Sunbelt.

For the past three decades, Copp has been keeping San Diegans informed about the ever-changing landscape for cycling routes and updating his books. He is a lifelong cyclist, on-road and off-road, and is hailed as a master of applying state-of-the-art cartography and software applications to field guides.

“Cycling San Diego” details 67 rides, each providing directions to the trails, a list of amenities, and route options. Detailed maps and color photographs illustrate the book vividly. He also shares stories about the history of the area and points to landmarks to check out.

Both books can be purchased online at major retailers or at bookstores throughout San Diego. Visit sunbeltbooks.com or call 800-626-6579.