Calendar: Aug. 11 – 24, 2017

DIGITAL GYM GEMS

‘Le Region Salvaje (The Untamed)’ — A family is dismantled by their discovery of secrets, including the presence of an extraterrestrial creature that promises to give them innumerable pleasures but with severe consequences. Unrated. Friday, Aug. 11 to Thursday, Aug. 17.

‘A Life in Waves’ — This documentary explores the life and innovations of Suzanne Ciani, an electronic music pioneer and sound creator for Atari and Coca-Cola ads. Unrated. Friday, Aug. 11 to Thursday, Aug. 17.

‘Poesía Sin Fin’ — This fantasy/drama tells the story of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s years spent as an aspiring poet in Chile in the 1940s. Unrated. Friday, Aug. 18 to Thursday, Aug. 24.

‘Modern Classics: Drive’ — The Modern Classics series launches with “Drive,” a hyper-stylized thrill ride about a wheelman for hire involved in a heist gone awry. Rated R. Friday, Aug. 18 to Thursday, Aug. 24.

Visit DigitalGym.org for show times, tickets and information on additional films.





FEATURED EVENTS

‘Island of Lemurs: Madagascar’

Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 20

Fleet Science Center presents “Island of Lemurs: Madagascar,” a film about the species, their island home and scientist Dr. Patricia C. Wright’s mission to help the endangered animals. Various times. Fleet Science Center, Heikoff Giant Dome Theater, 1875 El Prado. Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2vYzhZg.

‘Law Law Land and Order’

Saturday, Aug. 12

Finest City Improv’s Student Sketch Team will perform a comedic show about the current and future state of America. An additional performance will be held in September. 9 p.m. at 4250 Louisiana St., North Park. Visit finestcityimprov.com.

Various artists at The Merrow

Monday, Aug. 14

The Merrow presents a concert featuring four bands from San Diego, Portland, Oregon and Mexico City. The lineup includes Family Mansion, Oak Palace, Kingdom of Lights and Jovenes Adultos. Tickets $5. This is a 21-and-older show. 7 p.m. doors; 9 p.m. show. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2vMzdPW.

Meet astronaut Mark Polansky

Tuesday, Aug. 15

What would it be like to live aboard the International Space Station? Astronaut Mark Polansky will stop by Fleet Science Center for a Q&A. Free with paid admission to the museum. 2:30 p.m. at Fleet Science Center, Lecture Hall, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2vMzxhC.

North Park Community Association mixer

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Stop by North Park Beer Company for a free mixer to enjoy happy hour specials and meet your neighbors. NCPA board members will be there to answer questions. Meet upstairs in the mezzanine. 6:30–8:30 p.m. at North Park Beer Company, 3038 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2vMwXIE.

BLVD Market Summer Tiki Party

Friday, Aug. 18

El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association and Gym Standard present the Tiki-themed BLVD Market Summer Block Party. Enjoy live music from Alvino and the Dwells. Cocktails, classic cars and a launch ramp will be featured. Free. 6­­–10 p.m. at 2855 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. Visit bit.ly/2vMpjOm.

Levi Kreis at Sunset Temple

Friday, Aug. 18

Tony Award winner and “A Very Sordid Wedding” film star will stop by North Park on his Broadway At The Keys tour. Tickets are $25-40 (without fees). 8 p.m. at Sunset Temple, 3911 Kansas St. Visit bit.ly/2vMJig7.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Sci-Fi Friday Film Screening

Friday, July 18

Balboa Park After Dark features the 1959 science fiction/thriller film “Little Shop of Horrors.” $12-$19 for nonmembers; free for members. 6 p.m. at San Diego Natural History Museum, 1788 El Prado in Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2t1cm2r.

Ninth annual Fairy Tales in the Park

Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20

San Diego Civic Youth Ballet presents its ninth annual dance production and scholarship fundraiser. Watch as the classic stories of Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood and Beauty and the Beast will come to life. Tickets $12. Performances at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days at Casa del Prado Theater in Balboa Park, 1800 Village Place. Visit bit.ly/2vMytdQ.

Hemlock Society of San Diego film screening

Sunday, Aug. 20

Hemlock Society of San Diego presents a film screening of “An Act of Murder,” which explores the moral dilemma of a stern hard-liner judge whose wife is diagnosed with an incurable and painful illness. Discussion to follow. Free. 1:30–3:30 p.m. at Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2kIUipF.

The Great American Eclipse at the Fleet

Monday, Aug. 21

Enjoy the Great American Eclipse as the Fleet Science Center will host various activities — including a viewing and “Ask an Astronomer” — throughout the morning. Free. 9-11:45 a.m. at 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2vXxrre.

Kensington Talmadge Business Association mixer

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Kensington Talmadge Business Association mixer will feature food from Olympic Café, dessert from Pappalecco, wine and beer. Free for members; $20 for non-members. 5:30­­–7:30 p.m. at Kensington Guest House, 4704 Vista St. on Adams Avenue. RSVP to vp@kenbiz.org by Friday, Aug. 18. Visit bit.ly/2vMorJQ.

Friends of the North Park Library open house

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Meet community leaders, chat with neighbors and learn more about the library’s commitment to North Park. The evening features treats, raffle prizes and more. 6 p.m. at North Park Library, 3795 31st St. Visit bit.ly/2vMG6kx.

San Diego Canyonlands workshop

Thursday, Aug. 24

An enhancement-planning workshop for Switzer Canyon will be led by San Diego Canyonlands, including habitat restoration and potential trails. 6 p.m. at Expressive Arts, 3201 Thorn St., North Park. Contact Eric Bowlby at eric@sdcanyonlands.org or call 619-284-9399.

Sharp HospiceCare benefit dinner and regatta

Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26

Support the Sharp HospiceCare’s Homes for Hospice program with this two-day benefit. Visit give.sharp.com/regatta.

Pre-race event, Friday, Aug. 25 Enjoy a full-course dinner, dancing and a silent auction. Tickets $195. 6 p.m. at Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave.

Race and spectator yacht seating, Saturday, Aug. 26 Celebrate the race with a yacht reservation, lunch, refreshments, wine and post-race dinner party. Tickets $150. 11 a.m. at Coronado Yacht Club, 1631 Strand Way. Race begins at 1 p.m.

RECURRING EVENTS

Cinema Under the Stars: Films presented at an outdoor viewing space on various nights of the week.

Upcoming films:

“Pretty Woman” – Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13

“Blazing Saddles” ­– Thursday, Aug. 17 and Friday, Aug. 18

“Niagara” ­– Saturday, Aug. 19 ­and Sunday, Aug. 20

“In a Lonely Place” – Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25

Films start at 8 p.m. $15. 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.

Mondays

North Park Toastmasters meeting: 6:30–8 p.m., weekly meeting at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. bit.ly/2vMOGje.

Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m., the mic is open to you at Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights, free. bit.ly/2vMqHR9.

International Summer Organ Festival: Stop by the Spreckles Organ Pavilion for a free weekly concert. This month features Greg Zelek, Seamus Gethicker and Steven Ball. 7:30 p.m. at 2125 Pan American Road in Balboa Park. bit.ly/2roypPD.

Tuesdays

Curbside Bites: 5–8 p.m., gathering of gourmet food trucks at 3030 Grape St., South Park. bit.ly/2vMQDw2.

Tasty Truck Tuesdays: 6–9 p.m., Smitty’s Service Station hosts several food trucks under their well-lit shade structure, 3442 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. bit.ly/2umVaVy.

Uptown Democratic Club Monthly Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. every fourth Tuesday, 3900 Vermont St. at Joyce Beers Community Center. bit.ly/2tL2tTw.

Wednesdays

Wednesday Night Experience: 7–8 p.m., uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, weekly at Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest. $20 donation requested. bit.ly/2vMK5xl.

Thursdays

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club meetings: 7 a.m., weekly meeting at Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2pezpnR.

North Park Thursday Market: 3–7:30 p.m., at 3000 North Park Way, between 30th Street and Granada Avenue, North Park, free. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

Kornflower’s Open Mic: Sign up at 7 p.m., open mic (no poetry or comedy) Family-friendly event at Rebecca’s Coffee House, 3015 Juniper St., South Park, free. Rebeccascoffeehouse.com.

Liberty Toastmasters Club: 7 p.m., at Saint Paul’s Community Care Center, 328 Maple St., Bankers Hill. bit.ly/2vN6A5t.

Courage to Change – Al-Anon meetings: 7:15–8:15 p.m., a weekly meeting for friends and relatives of alcoholics at Christ United Presbyterian Church (in the chapel), 3025 Fir St., South Park.

2017 San Diego Film Series: 7:30 p.m., every third Thursday view a film representative of Italian cinema at the Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com.

Kirtan Musical Meditation: 8:30 p.m., chant and sing ancient and contemporary mantras celebrating love and life at Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga, 3301 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free – donations welcome. Pilgrimageyoga.com.

First Thursday at The Lafayette: San Diego Made presents a new event the first Thursday of every month at the Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd. bit.ly/2qprnJd.

Fridays

Memory Café: 10–11:30 a.m., second and fourth Fridays. Gathering place for those with memory loss, caretakers and those worried about memory problems in the Common Room at First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, 4190 Front St., Hillcrest. At-will donation. bit.ly/2vMSsZV.

Square Dancing Classes: 8–9:30 p.m., every Friday. No previous dance experience needed. Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Plaza. $50 for 13 classes. 858-277-7499 or circulators.sdsda.org.

Saturdays

Old Town Saturday Market: 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., on Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town, free. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., on B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill, free. Sdmarketmanager.com.

Ray At Night: 6-10 p.m., second Saturday. Free monthly art walk in North Park. Visit bit.ly/2qpDcyY.

Comedy Heights: 8–10 p.m., local comedians take the stage next to Twiggs Coffeehouse at 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights, free. Comedyheights.com.

Sundays

Hillcrest Farmers Market: 9 a.m.–2 p.m., under the Hillcrest Pride Flag, University Ave, and Lincoln St., free. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

West African dance class: 5:30–7 p.m., Master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea teaches these classes that are also a great workout for all ages and skill levels at La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington St., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2rkMr1u.

To view local community organization meeting information online, visit bit.ly/2esLpLR.

—Calendars compiled by Sara Butler. Email calendar items to ken@sdcnn.com.