Calendar: Feb. 24 – March 9, 2017

Oscar Viewing Parties

Sunday, Feb. 26

The Academy Awards deliver the biggest night in Hollywood, and it’s a pretty big deal in the Uptown area as well. The stars will shine brightly at the following three local venues preparing for glitzy Oscar night events.

Oscar Night Viewing Party

Cinema Under the Stars presents an Oscar Night Viewing Party, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Tops Salon, 4040 Goldfinch St. in Mission Hills.

Dress up to be photographed on the red carpet between 4:30 to 6 p.m. Enjoy small plates provided by The Patio on Goldfinch and Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria.

House beverages will include sparkling wine, sparkling water, red and white wines, and Stella Artois — or bring your own beverage (no alcoholic beverages).

$60 by cash or check only (credit card holds your seat). Limited reserved seating. Tickets available at Tops salon or by calling 619-295-4221. Visit topspresents.com.

Red Carpet Party

Join San Diego’s biggest Academy Awards Viewing Party featuring 25 HD widescreen TVs, $1,000 in cash and prizes, food, drinks and live entertainment from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at True North, 3815 30th St. in North Park.

Walk the red carpet, pick the winners for a chance to win cash and other prizes, and enter the raffle to win two fourth-row floor seats to see Mariah Carey and Lionel Richie live in concert.

Enjoy a complimentary glass of Champagne, tray-passed hors d’oeuvres, specialty food stations, two full-service bars and 30 taps.

All proceeds benefit the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus. Hosted by Landa Plenty. Visit bit.ly/2lN48U1.

Oscar Night at Brick Bar

Share the fun and excitement of Oscar Night at Brick Bar, 1475 University Ave. in Hillcrest.

Cast Oscar ballots for prizes for first, second and third places. Door prizes will be awarded during the evening. Win film passes and movie swag, and enjoy complimentary popcorn.

A $5 donation is requested to benefit the programs and services of the San Diego LGBT Community Center. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., the awards broadcast commences at 5:30 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2lN4gmw.

DIGITAL GYM GEMS

Sunday, Feb. 26:

Cops, secretaries and prisoners stuck in a soon-to-be-shuttered police station fight off a horde of gang members in “Assault on Precinct 13.” Caught in the crossfire is Lt. Ethan Bishop, who forms an unlikely alliance with the prisoners. Rated R. 91 minutes.

Friday, Feb. 24-Saturday, March 4:

“Dying Laughing” is a documentary focusing on the creative process and complicated lives of stand-up comedians told from the perspective of top comedians including Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx and Amy Schumer. Unrated. 80 minutes.

Friday, Feb. 24-Thursday, March 2:

“XX” is a horror anthology featuring four tales written and directed by women: Annie Clark with “The Birthday Party”; Karyn Kusama exorcises “Her Only Living Son”; Roxanne Benjamin screams “Don’t Fall”; and Jovanka Vuckovic opens “The Box.” Unrated. 80 minutes.

Visit DigitalGym.org for show times, tickets and information on additional films.

FEATURED EVENTS

Parkeology

Friday, Feb. 24

The parking lot at Marston Point, also known as the “Fruit Loop,” will be transformed into a listening theater. Parked cars will play the firsthand stories of the men and women who remember when Balboa Park was a prime meeting place during a time when being gay was illegal.

“Queen’s Circle: Cruising Oral Histories of Balboa Park” will be presented from 5:30 to 11 p.m. in Marston Point, Balboa Park. Free. Visit bit.ly/2kQA8bw.

Log Cabin Republicans Meeting

Monday, Feb. 27

Tony Krvaric, chairman of the San Diego Republican Party, will speak about the “State of the County” and will answer any questions at the Log Cabin Republicans of San Diego monthly meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Uptown Tavern, 1236 University Ave. in Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2kQA77B.

Hillcrest Mardi Gras Revival Tour

Tuesday, Feb. 28

The original Hillcrest Mardi Gras is back. Celebrate Fat Tuesday with a street fair on University Avenue between First and Fourth avenues from 6 to 11 p.m.

There will be a dance party, performances by Urban MO’s Dreamgirls Revue, a costume competition, two bars, DIY Mardi Gras mask booth, exclusive VIP area with private bar and DJs from Rich’s Nightclub. Age 21 or older.

A Mardi Gras-themed costume competition begins at 10 p.m. includes a chance to be named Queen of Mardi Gras. $10 in advance; $15 day of the event. VIP tickets are $30; $35 day of the event.

Event benefits the Hillcrest Business Association. Visit fabuloushillcrest.com.

‘What Can We do About Climate Change?’

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Uptown Democratic Club presents “What Can We do About Climate Change?” Speakers include Derek and Nancy Casady of the San Diego Climate Mobilization Coalition, and Carl Yaeckel of the Citizen’s Climate Lobby.

Social begins at 6:30 p.m. and program starts at 7 p.m. in the Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St. in Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2ls5Z0Z.

Mardi Gras Concert

Wednesday, March 1

Celebrate Mardi Gras one day late with live music by the Bayou Brothers, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. 619-692-4910.

‘Beaches, Boats & Books’

Wednesday, March 1

Ladybug Art Center, 4685 Biona Drive in Kensington, will host a free art exhibition titled “Beaches, Boats & Books” for the month of March.

Opening reception is Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This exhibit will feature works by Gordon Bashant, Susan Mae Hull, Charlie Jack, Angela Kriel, Julianne Ricksecker, Deanne Tiffany and Tom Zephyrs.

The exhibit will also feature an original 2-by-3-foot parchment hymnal created in 1780 and multiple hand-lettered pocket journals from the 1920s. 619-563-0082 or visit ladybugartstudio.com.

Senior Housing Informational Session

Wednesday, March 1

Looking for more information about North Park Senior Apartments, the new LGBT-affirming senior housing development?

Attend an informational session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St. in Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2kQo9dW.

RECURRING EVENTS

Cinema Under the Stars: Films presented at an outdoor viewing space on various nights of the week. Upcoming films:

“Manchester by the Sea,” 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25

“Dr. Strange,” 8 p.m. Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4

Films start at 8 p.m. $15. 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.

Mondays:

North Park Toastmasters meeting: 6:30–8 p.m., weekly meeting at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. toastmastersclubs.org.

Open Mic Night: 7:30 p.m., the mic is open to you at Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights, free. Lestats.com.

Tuesdays:

Curbside Bites: 5:30–8:30 p.m., gathering of gourmet food trucks at 3030 Grape St., South Park. Curbsidebites.com.

Tasty Truck Tuesdays: 6–9 p.m., Smitty’s Service Station hosts several food trucks under their well-lit shade structure, 3442 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Sdfoodtrucks.com.

Wednesdays:

Wednesday Night Experience: 7–8 p.m., uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, weekly at Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest, love offering requested. Universalspiritcenter.org.

Thursdays:

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club meetings: 7 a.m., weekly meeting at Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. uptownrotary.org

Gentle yoga for seniors: 2:30–4 p.m., presented by The Center and Silver Age Yoga Community Outreach (SAYCO) at the San Diego LGBT Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest, free. Thecentersd.org.

North Park Thursday Market: 3–7 p.m., at 3000 North Park Way, between 30th Street and Granada Avenue, North Park, free. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

Kornflower’s Open Mic: Signups at 6:30 p.m., open mic (no poetry or comedy) 7–10 p.m. Family-friendly event at Rebecca’s Coffee House, 3015 Juniper St., South Park, free. Rebeccascoffeehouse.com.

Liberty Toastmasters Club: 7 p.m., at Saint Paul’s Community Care Center, 328 Maple St., Bankers Hill. bit.ly/2mchOLM.

Courage to Change – Al-Anon meetings: 7:15–8:15 p.m., a weekly meeting for friends and relatives of alcoholics at Christ United Presbyterian Church (in the chapel), 3025 Fir St., South Park.

Kirtan Musical Meditation: 8:30 p.m., chant and sing ancient and contemporary mantras celebrating love and life at Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga, 3301 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free – donations welcome. Pilgrimageyoga.com.

Fridays:

Square Dancing Classes: 6:30–8:30 p.m., every Friday. No previous dance experience needed. Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Plaza. $50 for 13 classes. 858-277-7499 or circulators.sdsda.org.

Saturdays:

Old Town Saturday Market: 9 a.m.–4 p.m., on Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town, free. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., on B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill, free. Sdmarketmanager.com.

Comedy Heights: 8–10 p.m., local comedians take the stage next to Twiggs Coffeehouse at 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights, free. Comedyheights.com.

Sundays:

Hillcrest Farmers Market: 9 a.m.–2 p.m., under the Hillcrest Pride Flag, Harvey Milk and Normal streets, free. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

West African dance class: 5:30–7 p.m., master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea teaches these classes that are also a great workout for all ages and skill levels at La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington, Hillcrest. Lavie.dance.

To view local community organization meeting information online, visit: bit.ly/2esLpLR.

