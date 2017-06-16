Calendar: June 16 – 29, 2017

DIGITAL GYM GEMS

‘One Week and A Day’ – This Israeli drama follows the story of Eyal and Vicky, a married couple dealing with the death of their late son. Unrated. Friday, June 16 to Thursday, June 22.

‘Last Chance Indies: A Quiet Passion’ – Experience Emily Dickenson’s personal and professional journey through the film biography of the late poet’s life. Unrated. Friday, June 16 to Thursday, June 22.

‘Family Life’ – This Chilean dramedy tells the story of a man invited to housesit for his distant relatives while they are away, only to make the home his own. Unrated. Friday, June 23 to Thursday, June 29.

FEATURED EVENTS

Solace San Diego’s Surgery Prep Workshop

Friday, June 16

Get information about surgery preparation and healing at Solace San Diego workshop based on Peggy Huddleston’s Prepare for Surgery, Heal Faster method. Free. 6-7 p.m. Adams Avenue Integrative Health, 3239 Adams Ave. in Normal Heights. RSVP at solacesandiego@gmail.com or 619-546-4806.

U.N. International Day of Yoga

Saturday, June 17

Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga Studio offers a one-day festival of free yoga classes to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. Registration required. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1900 Presidents Way, President’s Way Lawn in Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2s7M7DG.

Juniper Canyon Enhancement Workshop and Field Visit

Saturday, June 17

Help San Diego Canyonlands volunteers continue their Juniper Canyon enhancement plan, such as habitat restoration and creating potential trails. 9-11:30 a.m. at 3300 block of Juniper Street. Meet at the corner of Juniper and Felton streets. Visit bit.ly/2jZ3iBI.

‘Me Before You’ screening

Sunday, June 18

Hemlock Society of San Diego presents a film screening of “Me Before You,” a movie that highlights Swiss nonprofit Dignitas. Discussion to follow. Free. 1:30 p.m. at Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2kIUipF.

International Documentary Film Series

Tuesday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 27

International Rescue Committee presents a film series that highlights the stories of refugees and brings their issues to the big screen. 7 p.m. at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Ave. #200. Tickets $10-$35 at bit.ly/2roFcbY.

‘The Battle of the Midway’

Wednesday, June 21

In honor of the 75th anniversary, “Midway Memories” author and USS Midway Museum’s Rudy Shappee will offer a free presentation about the Battle of Midway. 6:30 p.m. at Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. Visit bit.ly/2s8dmxO.

‘The Longest Day’

Wednesday, June 21

Play cards for a good cause. Redwood Bridge Club and San Diego Bridge Academy will host a bridge marathon to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association’s event “The Longest Day.” 9 a.m.-10 p.m. at 3111 Sixth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2s878y2 or contact Ed Kaufman at 619-866-9331.

Summer Reading Program

Thursday, June 22 and Thursday, June 29

Join Mission Hills Library for their Summer Reading Program every Thursday. This month features juggler Michael Rayner and music duo Hullabaloo. 10:30 a.m. at Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. Visit bit.ly/2s8dmxO.

The Mowgli’s at Music Box

Friday, June 23

Indie-rock band The Mowgli’s will perform with Ki at 8 p.m. at Music Box, 1337 India St.

Wednesday 13 at Brick by Brick

Tuesday, June 27

Metal/punk band Wednesday 13 will perform with special guests Once Human and Gabriel & the Apocalypse. 21 years and older. Tickets $15 in advance; $20 day of show. Doors 8 p.m. and show 8:30 p.m. Brick by Brick, 1130 Buenos Ave. Visit bit.ly/2s8fTIB.

Daywave at The Casbah

Tuesday, June 27

Electro-pop/indie-rock band Daywave will perform with Blonder and Dear Boy at 9:30 p.m. at Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd.

This is a 21-and-older show. Tickets $13-15 at bit.ly/2s7L32M.

‘Vets Break it Down with the PGK Dance Project’

Friday, June 30

Join Veterans Initiative of the Arts for a night of dance, music, spoken word and more. Tickets $10-20; free for military and their families. Free parking.

7:30 p.m. at The Veterans Museum in Balboa Park, 2115 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2s80BTX or call 619-886-7924.

RECURRING EVENTS

Cinema Under the Stars: Films presented at an outdoor viewing space on various nights of the week. Upcoming films:

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” Friday, June 15-Sunday, June 18

“Suspicion” Thursday June 22 and Friday, June 23

“Pretty in Pink” Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, 25

“The Princess Bride” Thursday, June 29-Monday, July 3

Films start at 8 p.m. $15. 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.

Summer Mural Project

Friday, June 2-Friday, Sept. 1

Experience art hands-on by painting a group mural while enjoying treats during Food Truck Fridays. Treasure hunt activities will also be offered to highlight museum paintings. 5 p.m. on the first Friday of every month. Timken Museum of Art, 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park. Visit timkenmuseum.org.

‘Aja Project / REFLECT + UNFOLD’

Through Sunday, July 23

This Japanese Friendship Garden photography exhibition focuses on identity and features work from Momentum Learning students. Exhibit open 10:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 2215 Pan American Road East in Balboa Park. Visit niwa.org.

Mondays:

North Park Toastmasters meeting: 6:30–8 p.m., weekly meeting at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. toastmastersclubs.org.

Open Mic Night: 7:30 p.m., the mic is open to you at Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights, free. Lestats.com.

International Summer Organ Festival: Stop by the Spreckles Organ Pavilion for a free weekly concert. This month features Ty Woodward and the Marine Band San Diego. 7:30 p.m. at 2125 Pan American Road in Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2roypPD.

Tuesdays:

Curbside Bites: 5:30–8:30 p.m., gathering of gourmet food trucks at 3030 Grape St., South Park. Curbsidebites.com.

Tasty Truck Tuesdays: 6–9 p.m., Smitty’s Service Station hosts several food trucks under their well-lit shade structure, 3442 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Sdfoodtrucks.com.

West African dance class: 7 p.m., Master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea teaches these classes that are also a great workout for all ages and skill levels at La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington St., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2roy0N2.

Wednesdays:

Wednesday Night Experience: 7–8 p.m., uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, weekly at Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest, love offering requested. Universalspiritcenter.org.

Storytellers of San Diego: Join the nonprofit for an evening of literary and folkloric personal stories. 7-8:45 p.m. at Rebecca’s Coffee house, 3015 Juniper St. bit.ly/2rock3v.

Thursdays:

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club meetings: 7 a.m., weekly meeting at Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2pezpnR.

Gentle yoga for seniors: 2:30–4 p.m., presented by The Center and Silver Age Yoga Community Outreach (SAYCO) at The San Diego LGBT Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest, free. Thecentersd.org.

North Park Thursday Market: 3–7 p.m., at 3000 North Park Way, between 30th Street and Granada Avenue, North Park, free. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

Kornflower’s Open Mic: Signups at 6:30 p.m., open mic (no poetry or comedy) 7–10 p.m. Family-friendly event at Rebecca’s Coffee House, 3015 Juniper St., South Park, free. Rebeccascoffeehouse.com.

Liberty Toastmasters Club: 7 p.m., at Saint Paul’s Community Care Center, 328 Maple St., Bankers Hill. liberty.toastmastersclubs.org.

Courage to Change – Al-Anon meetings: 7:15–8:15 p.m., a weekly meeting for friends and relatives of alcoholics at Christ United Presbyterian Church (in the chapel), 3025 Fir St., South Park.

2017 San Diego Film Series: 7:30 p.m., every third Thursday view a film representative of Italian cinema at the Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com.

Kirtan Musical Meditation: 8:30 p.m., chant and sing ancient and contemporary mantras celebrating love and life at Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga, 3301 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free – donations welcome. Pilgrimageyoga.com.

Fridays:

Memory Café: 10–11 a.m., second and fourth Fridays. Gathering place for those with memory loss, caretakers and those worried about memory problems in the Common Room at First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, 4190 Front St., Hillcrest. At-will donation. Memoryguides.org and Firstuusandiego.org.

Square Dancing Classes: 6:30–8:30 p.m., every Friday. No previous dance experience needed. Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Plaza. $50 for 13 classes. 858-277-7499 or circulators.sdsda.org.

Saturdays:

Old Town Saturday Market: 9 a.m.–4 p.m., on Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town, free. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., on B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill, free. Sdmarketmanager.com.

Ray At Night: 6-10 p.m., second Saturday. Free monthly art walk in North Park. Visit bit.ly/2qpDcyY.

Comedy Heights: 8–10 p.m., local comedians take the stage next to Twiggs Coffeehouse at 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights, free. Comedyheights.com.

Sundays:

Hillcrest Farmers Market: 9 a.m.–2 p.m., under the Hillcrest Pride Flag, Harvey Milk and Normal streets, free. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

West African dance class: 5:30–7 p.m., Master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea teaches these classes that are also a great workout for all ages and skill levels at La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington St., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2roy0N2.

To view local community organization meeting information online, visit bit.ly/2esLpLR.

—Email calendar items to ken@sdcnn.com.