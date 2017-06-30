Calendar: June 30 – July 13, 2017

DIGITAL GYM GEMS

‘The Bad Batch’ – This science-fiction drama follows the story of Arlen, a young woman who is outcast from society and stuck in a Texas wasteland with a band of cannibals. Rated R. Friday, June 30 to Thursday, July 6.

‘Buena Vista Social Club: Adios’ – Learn the unique story of the Cuban musicians behind Buena Vista Social Club in this documentary film. Rated PG. Friday, July 7 to Tuesday, July 13.

‘The Little Hours’ – Medieval nuns stray from tradition and experiment with less-than-holy activities in a comedy starring Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie. Rated R. Friday, July 7 to Thursday, July 20.

FEATURED EVENTS

Vets Break It Down with the PGK Dance Project

Friday, June 30

Join Veterans Initiative of the Arts and PGK Dance Project for a night of dance, music, spoken word and more. Tickets $10-$20; free for military and their families. Free parking. 7:30 p.m. at The Veterans Museum in Balboa Park, 2115 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2s80BTX or call 619-886-7924.

Chris Smith art reception

Friday, June 30

Chris Smith, a local abstract artist, will be featured in a solo show curated by The Studio Door. The reception will be held 6-8 p.m. at Art Produce, 3139 University Ave. in North Park. Full exhibit runs through July 29. Visit bit.ly/2sXIssh.

‘Extra-Ordinary Collusion’

Friday, June 30–Sunday, July 2

San Diego Art Institute invites you to a collaborative exhibit of artists and scientists. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; 12-5 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays. 1439 El Prado in Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2sY5FKU.

‘Read to a Therapy Dog’

Saturday, July 1

Children are invited to read aloud to therapy dogs. 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. Visit facebook.com/missionhillslibrary or call 619-692-4910.

The Steely Damned 2 at Music Box

Monday, July 3

Tribute band The Steely Damned 2 will perform at 8 p.m. at Music Box, 1337 India St. This is a 21-and-older show. Tickets $20-$75 at bit.ly/2sY1Bur or 619-795-1337.

Big Bay Boom

Tuesday, July 4

Celebrate the holiday with San Diego’s biggest Fourth of July fireworks show. Bring a lawn chair to Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District or Coronado Ferry Landing for best views. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2sXCDuW.

Rosie Flores at Soda Bar

Wednesday, July 5

Rockabilly/country artist Rosie Flores will perform with Trevor McSpadden and Ginger Cowgirl at 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. This is a 21-and-older show. Tickets $12 at bit.ly/2sXWQ47.

BLVD Market Americana Summer Block Party

Friday, July 7

Join Gym Standard and the El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association for a monthly open-air celebration full of food and music! This month features Boulevard Brewers, a car show and a launch ramp contest. Visit theboulevard.org.

White Suns at San Diego Art Institute

Saturday, July 8

San Diego Institute of the Art hosts the music duo White Suns. Silent and Telecaves will also perform. All ages; identification required to drink. $10. 7-11 p.m. at 1439 El Prado in Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2sXYUsH.

‘Person, Place or Thing’ art reception

Saturday, July 8

Patric Stillman of The Studio Door presents his new works on gay identity in his solo exhibition. The reception will be held 6-8 p.m. at The Studio Door, 3750 30th St. in North Park. Full exhibit runs July 5 through July 23. Visit bit.ly/2sXMYae.

‘All About Worms’ composting workshop

Saturday, July 8

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation offers a free, interactive presentation about composting food waste with worms. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at North Park Recreation Center, 4044 Idaho St. Visit bit.ly/2sYqypq.

Meet the Author: Scott Turner

Wednesday, July 12

Scott Turner, author of “Afoot and Afield: San Diego County,” will discuss his book at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. Visit facebook.com/missionhillslibrary or call 619-692-4910.

San Diego Women’s Chorus’ #SorryNotSorry

Thursday, July 13

San Diego Women’s Chorus invites you to the third annual Pride Weekend kick-off concert: #SorryNotSorry. Tickets $20-$30. 7 p.m. at The Irenic, 3090 Polk Ave. in North Park. Visit sdwc.org or call 619-291-FEMM.

Grizzly Business at Soda Bar

Saturday, June 15

Local indie rock band Grizzly Business will perform with the Mondegreens at 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. This is a 21-and-older show. Tickets $10 at bit.ly/2sY4lIi.

RECURRING EVENTS

Cinema Under the Stars: Films presented at an outdoor viewing space on various nights of the week. Upcoming films:

“The Princess Bride” Friday, June 30-Monday, July 3

“Pulp Fiction” Thursday, July 6-Friday, July 7

“Laura” Saturday, July 8-Sunday, June 9

“Funny Face” Thursday, July 13-Friday, July 14

Films start at 8 p.m. $15. 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.

Summer Family Mural Project

Friday, June 30–Friday, Sept. 1

Experience art hands-on by painting a group mural while enjoying treats during Food Truck Fridays. Treasure-hunt activities will also be offered to highlight museum paintings. 5 p.m. on the first Friday of every month. Timken Museum of Art, 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park. Visit timkenmuseum.org.

San Diego Art Institute summer art camps

Monday, July 10–Friday, Aug. 18

Artistic summer camps will be offered at San Diego Art Institute for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Each of the six weeks focuses on a different art theme. $300 per week. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. 3-4 p.m. aftercare available. Visit bit.ly/2sY2nYj.

Aja Project / REFLECT + UNFOLD

Through Sunday, July 23

This Japanese Friendship Garden photography exhibition focuses on identity and features work from Momentum Learning students. Exhibit open 10:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 2215 Pan American Road East in Balboa Park. Visit niwa.org.

‘Game Masters: The Exhibition’

Saturday, July 1, 2017–Monday, Jan. 15, 2018

Fleet Science Center and Australian Centre for the Moving Image will showcase the work of over 30 video game designers. The exhibit also offers free, playable games. Admission $17-20. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 1875 El Prado, Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2sYkb5q.

‘Brenda Biondo: Play’

Saturday, July 1, 2017–Sunday, March 11, 2018

Brenda Biondo’s photography will be on display at San Diego Museum of Art. The exhibit features 25 of her photographs from her two series: “Playground” and “Paper Skies.” 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2sY1uiA.

‘Arts of South and Southeast Asia’

Through Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019

San Diego Museum of Art presents an exhibition displaying images of Hindu deities. View the exhibition on the first floor of Gallery 12 North: Barbara & Norton Walbridge Gallery. 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2sXMd1b.

Mondays:

North Park Toastmasters meeting: 6:30–8 p.m., weekly meeting at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. toastmastersclubs.org.

Open Mic Night: 7:30 p.m., the mic is open to you at Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights, free. Lestats.com.

Tuesdays:

Curbside Bites: 5:30–8:30 p.m., gathering of gourmet food trucks at 3030 Grape St., South Park. Curbsidebites.com.

Tasty Truck Tuesdays: 6–9 p.m., Smitty’s Service Station hosts several food trucks under their well-lit shade structure, 3442 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Sdfoodtrucks.com.

Wednesdays:

Wednesday Night Experience: 7–8 p.m., uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, weekly at Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest, love offering requested. Universalspiritcenter.org.

Thursdays:

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club meetings: 7 a.m., weekly meeting at Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2pezpnR.

Gentle yoga for seniors: 2:30–4 p.m., presented by The Center and Silver Age Yoga Community Outreach (SAYCO) at The San Diego LGBT Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest, free. Thecentersd.org.

North Park Thursday Market: 3–7 p.m., at 3000 North Park Way, between 30th Street and Granada Avenue, North Park, free. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

Kornflower’s Open Mic: Signups at 6:30 p.m., open mic (no poetry or comedy) 7–10 p.m. Family-friendly event at Rebecca’s Coffee House, 3015 Juniper St., South Park, free. Rebeccascoffeehouse.com.

Liberty Toastmasters Club: 7 p.m., at Saint Paul’s Community Care Center, 328 Maple St., Bankers Hill. liberty.toastmastersclubs.org.

Courage to Change – Al-Anon meetings: 7:15–8:15 p.m., a weekly meeting for friends and relatives of alcoholics at Christ United Presbyterian Church (in the chapel), 3025 Fir St., South Park.

2017 San Diego Film Series: 7:30 p.m., every third Thursday view a film representative of Italian cinema at the Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com.

Kirtan Musical Meditation: 8:30 p.m., chant and sing ancient and contemporary mantras celebrating love and life at Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga, 3301 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free – donations welcome. Pilgrimageyoga.com.

First Thursday at The Lafayette: San Diego Made presents a new event the first Thursday of every month at the Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd. bit.ly/2qprnJd.

Fridays:

Memory Café: 10–11 a.m., second and fourth Fridays. Gathering place for those with memory loss, caretakers and those worried about memory problems in the Common Room at First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, 4190 Front St., Hillcrest. At-will donation. Memoryguides.org and Firstuusandiego.org.

Square Dancing Classes: 6:30–8:30 p.m., every Friday. No previous dance experience needed. Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Plaza. $50 for 13 classes. 858-277-7499 or circulators.sdsda.org.

Saturdays:

Old Town Saturday Market: 9 a.m.–4 p.m., on Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town, free. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., on B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill, free. Sdmarketmanager.com.

Ray At Night: 6-10 p.m., second Saturday. Free monthly art walk in North Park. Visit bit.ly/2qpDcyY.

Comedy Heights: 8–10 p.m., local comedians take the stage next to Twiggs Coffeehouse at 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights, free. Comedyheights.com.

Sundays:

Hillcrest Farmers Market: 9 a.m.–2 p.m., under the Hillcrest Pride Flag, Harvey Milk and Normal streets, free. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

West African dance class: 5:30–7 p.m., Master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea teaches these classes that are also a great workout for all ages and skill levels at La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington St., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2rkMr1u.

To view local community organization meeting information online, visit bit.ly/2esLpLR.

—Calendars compiled by Sara Butler. Email calendar items to ken@sdcnn.com.