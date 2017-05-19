Calendar: May 19 – June 1, 2017

DIGITAL GYM GEMS

‘Hounds of Love’ – This thriller follows the abduction of a teenager and her attempt to drive a wedge between a serial-killer couple in order to survive. Unrated. Friday, May 19 to Thursday, May 25.

‘Last Men in Aleppo’ – Acclaimed filmmaker Feras Fayyad presents a documentary on the White Helmets and their heroic journey to save Syrian lives. Unrated. Friday, May 19 to Thursday, May 25.

‘Last Chance Indies: Citizen Jane: Battle for the City’ — Follow the life of 1960s activist and author Jane Jacobs, who fought the power to preserve urban communities. Unrated. Friday, May 19 to Thursday, May 25.

Visit DigitalGym.org for show times, tickets and information on additional films.

FEATURED EVENTS

Ride with Torque!

Saturday, May 20

Torque Moto Café in North Park will host a charity ride and raffle to benefit nonprofit Center for Community Solutions. Fee/donation $20 per bike. Amelia Earhart attire suggested for women and Charles Lindberg for men. 2001 Pan American Plaza at Air and Space Museum in Balboa Park. 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2pH6wRX.

Bike-in movie night at Trolley Barn Park

Saturday, May 20

University Heights Community Association presents a bike-friendly film screening with giveaways to celebrate Bike Month. Free. 6:30-9 p.m. at Trolley Barn Park, 1943 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2pHljvV.

‘Petals: The Journey to Self-Discovery’

Tuesday, May 23

Experience this intimate and uplifting women’s circle to explore your feminine self and connect with your body. The event also features a photographic art gallery and film screening of documentary “Petals: Journey into Self Discovery.” 6:30-9:30 p.m. 4076 Vermont St. in University Heights. Tickets online at bit.ly/2pGV493.

Uptown Democratic Program

Tuesday, May 23

Attorney and journalist John Mattes will speak on his investigation on the presidential election. 7-9 p.m. Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St. in Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2pGUCaM.

Artist Reception for Daniel James

Thursday, May 25

Torque Moto Café hosts a reception for artist and Comic-Con illustrator Daniel James. The event will also feature live music from Generation Gap. 5:30-8:30 at Torque Moto Café, 3604 30th St. in North Park. Contact noalparis@rocketmail.com.

Crossover: Where Comics and Science Meet

Friday, May 26

IDW Publishing and the Fleet Science Center will host an event that explores the connection between comics, art, science and technology. This is a 21-and-older event. Tickets $15 and include two beers and one comic book. 6:30-8 p.m. at San Diego Comic Art Gallery, 2765 Truxtun Road, Barracks 3, Liberty Station. Visit bit.ly/2pHj5wz.

‘Gidion’s Knot’

Friday, May 26-Saturday, June 10

InnerMission Productions presents a two-woman play about the aftermath of a child’s suicide. Times vary. Diversionary’s Black Box Space, 4545 Park Blvd. in University Heights. Tickets $20-25 at bit.ly/2pHfazN.

Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas at Soda Bar

Sunday, May 28

Alternative/indie band Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. in North Park. This is a 21-and-older show. Tickets $12-14 at ticketf.ly/2pH3H3n.

Too Many Zooz at Soda Bar

Thursday, June 1

Jazz band Too Many Zooz will perform at 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. This is a 21-and-older show. Tickets $17 at ticketf.ly/2pGXQuJ.

‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ auditions

Thursday, June 1-Saturday, June 3

T3 Triple Threat Youth Mentors invite 7- to 18-year-olds to audition for the summer production of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Participants will receive nine weeks of dance, acting, and voice workshops and rehearsals. Times vary. North Park Recreation Center, 4044 Idaho St. Visit t3triplethreat.com.

Bag Raiders at Observatory North Park

Friday, June 2

Electronic/synth-pop duo will perform at 8 p.m. at Observatory North Park, 2861 University Ave. All ages. Tickets $10 at bit.ly/2pHdre7.

The Vine Affair

Friday, June 2

Balboa Park Cultural Partnerships presents an evening of wine, art and entertainment. Park museums will offer art installations, live music and wine tasters for guests. Tickets $35–$100 online. 6–10 p.m. Museums participating are San Diego Art Institute, San Diego Museum of Art, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, Fleet Science Center, San Diego History Center and the Balboa Park Conservancy. Visit thevineaffair.org.

‘Christian Science: What It Is and How It Heals’

Sunday, June 2

Michelle Nanouce, a teacher of Christian Science from Paris, France, will speak on “Christian Science: What It Is and How It Heals” — about healing prayer, its effectiveness and relevance today — at 1 p.m. at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 2450 Second Ave. at Laurel Street in Bankers Hill. Free.

RECURRING EVENTS

Cinema Under the Stars: Films presented at an outdoor viewing space on various nights of the week. Upcoming films:

“Top Gun” Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20

“Roman Holiday” Thursday, May 25-Sunday, May 28

“Rear Window” Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2

Films start at 8 p.m. $15. 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.

Aja Project / REFLECT + UNFOLD

Thursday, May 4–Sunday, July 23

This Japanese Friendship Garden photography exhibition focuses on identity and features work from Momentum Learning students. Exhibit open 10:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 2215 Pan American Road East. Visit niwa.org.

Mondays:

North Park Toastmasters meeting: 6:30–8 p.m., weekly meeting at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. Visit tinyurl.com/kwx6omn.

Open Mic Night: 7:30 p.m., the mic is open to you at Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights, free. Lestats.com.

Tuesdays:

Curbside Bites: 5:30–8:30 p.m., gathering of gourmet food trucks at 3030 Grape St., South Park. Curbsidebites.com.

Tasty Truck Tuesdays: 6–9 p.m., Smitty’s Service Station hosts several food trucks under their well-lit shade structure, 3442 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Sdfoodtrucks.com.

Wednesdays:

Wednesday Night Experience: 7–8 p.m., uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, weekly at Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest, love offering requested. Universalspiritcenter.org.

Thursdays:

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club meetings: 7 a.m., weekly meeting at Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2pezpnR.

Gentle yoga for seniors: 2:30–4 p.m., presented by The Center and Silver Age Yoga Community Outreach (SAYCO) at The San Diego LGBT Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest, free. Thecentersd.org.

North Park Thursday Market: 3–7 p.m., at 3000 North Park Way, between 30th Street and Granada Avenue, North Park, free. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

Kornflower’s Open Mic: Signups at 6:30 p.m., open mic (no poetry or comedy) 7–10 p.m. Family-friendly event at Rebecca’s Coffee House, 3015 Juniper St., South Park, free. Rebeccascoffeehouse.com.

Liberty Toastmasters Club: 7 p.m., at Saint Paul’s Community Care Center, 328 Maple St., Bankers Hill. Liberty.toastmasters.org.

Courage to Change – Al-Anon meetings: 7:15–8:15 p.m., a weekly meeting for friends and relatives of alcoholics at Christ United Presbyterian Church (in the chapel), 3025 Fir St., South Park.

2017 San Diego Film Series: 7:30 p.m., every third Thursday view a film representative of Italian cinema at the Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com.

Kirtan Musical Meditation: 8:30 p.m., chant and sing ancient and contemporary mantras celebrating love and life at Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga, 3301 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free – donations welcome. Pilgrimageyoga.com.

Fridays:

Memory Café: 10–11 a.m., second and fourth Fridays. Gathering place for those with memory loss, caretakers and those worried about memory problems in the Common Room at First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, 4190 Front St., Hillcrest. At-will donation. Memoryguides.org and Firstuusandiego.org.

Square Dancing Classes: 6:30–8:30 p.m., every Friday. No previous dance experience needed. Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Plaza. $50 for 13 classes. 858-277-7499 or circulators.sdsda.org.

Saturdays:

Old Town Saturday Market: 9 a.m.–4 p.m., on Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town, free. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., on B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill, free. Sdmarketmanager.com.

Ray At Night: 6-10 p.m., second Saturday. Free monthly art walk in North Park. Visit bit.ly/2qpDcyY.

Comedy Heights: 8–10 p.m., local comedians take the stage next to Twiggs Coffeehouse at 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights, free. Comedyheights.com.

Sundays:

Hillcrest Farmers Market: 9 a.m.–2 p.m., under the Hillcrest Pride Flag, Harvey Milk and Normal streets, free. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

West African dance class: 5:30–7 p.m., Master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea teaches these classes that are also a great workout for all ages and skill levels at La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington, Hillcrest. Lavie.dance.

To view local community organization meeting information online, visit bit.ly/2esLpLR.

—Email calendar items to ken@sdcnn.com.