Calendar: Oct. 6–19, 2017

Friday, Oct. 6

‘The Road Ahead’ exhibit

Artists with developmental disabilities are featured in “The Road Ahead,” a collaborative art exhibition during National Disabilities Awareness Month. Through Oct. 28. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Sophie’s Kensington Gallery, 4186 Adams Ave. stmsc.org.

‘Hinky-Die-Die’ exhibit

A show inspired by Mojave Desert by Ashley Fenderson, recipient of the 2017 Art Produce/SDSU MCA graduate award exhibit. Exhibit title is a phrase describing a strange, even slightly sinister feeling that’s hard to explain. Through Oct. 30. Reception 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21. Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park. Artproduce.org.

‘Monet’s Étretat: Destination and Motif’

View several works by French Impressionist painter Claude Monet, including two major oil paintings on loan from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Free. Through Sunday, Dec. 31. Timken Museum of Art, 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2wvCR16.

‘BC to BC’ art exhibit

Features ceramic sculptures by 30 artists from Baja California to British Columbia. Through Oct. 20. San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. $5. bit.ly/2gDCZkD.

‘Game Masters: The Exhibition’

See the work of over 30 video-game designers and play video games both old and new. $17-$20. Through Jan. 15, 2018. Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2sYkb5q.

‘Arts of South and Southeast Asia’

This exhibition displays images of Hindu deities. Through Jan. 31, 2019. San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2sXMd1b.

‘Brenda Biondo: Play’

Exhibit features 25 photographs from Brenda Biondo’s series “Playground” and “Paper Skies.” Through March 11, 2018. San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2sY1uiA.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Maker Faire at Balboa Park

This hands-on visual feast of invention and creativity celebrates the Maker movement of technology, arts, crafts, science and the do-it-yourself mindset. Through Oct. 8. Balboa Park. Various ticket prices. Sandiego. makerfaire.com.

South Park Walkabout

The Fall Walkabout showcases the unique and independent businesses and restaurants with free treats, entertainment and special offers. Throughout South Park. 6-10 p.m. SouthParkSd.com.

Book sale

Friends of the Library book sale, 9:30 a.m., North Park Library, 3795 31st St. 619-533-3972.

Old Town Saturday Market

9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market

9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Sdmarketmanager.com.

Comedy Heights

Local comedians perform 8–10 p.m., Twiggs Coffeehouse, 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights. Free. Comedyheights.com.

Monday, Oct. 8

Blessing of the Animals

In honor of St. Francis of Assisi Day, bring your pets for the annual Blessing of the Animals at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave., Bankers Hill.

Hillcrest Farmers Market

9 a.m.–2 p.m., Normal Street between University Avenue and Lincoln Street. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

West African dance class

Master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea teaches classes for all ages and skill levels. 5:30–7 p.m., La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2rkMr1u.

The Garden at The Irenic

The Garden — neo-punk twins and provocateurs — performs with Fake Tides and Kan-Kan. $14-$16. The Irenic, 3090 Polk Ave., North Park. Ticketfly.com.

Monday, Oct. 9

Cauldron at Soda Bar

Cauldron, Amulet, Monarch and Call of the Wild perform a 21-and-older show, 8:30 p.m., Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. $12. 619-255-7224 or sodabarmusic.com.

North Park Toastmasters meeting

6:30–8 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. bit.ly/2vMOGje.

Open Mic Night

6:30 p.m., Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free. bit.ly/2vMqHR9.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Taste of Mission Hills

Tickle your taste buds at 24 local restaurants at the sixth annual foodie event. 5-9 p.m. throughout Mission Hills. Fundraiser for Mission Hills Business Improvement District, 619-559-9502. Tickets $25 in advance; $30 day of event. TasteMH2017.BPT.me.

Curbside Bites

Gourmet food trucks gather 5–8 p.m., 3030 Grape St., South Park. bit.ly/2vMQDw2.

Tasty Truck Tuesdays

Food trucks gather 6–9 p.m., Smitty’s Service Station, 3442 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. bit.ly/2umVaVy.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Holy Wave at Soda Bar

Holy Wave, Camera and AGE (members of Harsh Toke) perform a 21-and-older show, 8:30 p.m., Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. $12. 619-255-7224 or sodabarmusic.com.

Wednesday Night Experience

Uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, 7–8 p.m., Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest. $20 donation requested.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Pumpkin decorating for kids

Free pumpkins for kids to decorate and take home. Limited to first 20 kids to sign up in advance at Circulation Desk. 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. 619-692-4910.

‘Young Frankenstein’

Mel Brooks comedy classic. Through Oct. 14, 8 p.m. Cinema Under the Stars, 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. $15. topspresents.com or 619-295-4221.

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club

Weekly meeting, 7 a.m., Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2pezpnR.

North Park Thursday Market

3–7:30 p.m., North Park Way between 30th Street and Granada Avenue. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

Friday, Oct. 13

Nomad Donuts grand opening

Nomad Donuts celebrates its public grand opening, 5-8 p.m., 3102 University Ave., North Park. Complimentary bites off the menu, while supplies last. Prizes to be awarded. No RSVP required. NomadDonutscom.

‘Healthy living for Your Brain and Body’

Learn the latest research into how to make lifestyle choices that may help keep your brain and body healthy as you age. 3-4 p.m., Kensington-Normal Heights Library, 4121 Adams Ave. 619-533-3974.

Memory Café

Gathering place for those with memory loss, caretakers and those worried about memory problems. 10–11:30 a.m., second and fourth Fridays. First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, 4190 Front St., Hillcrest. Donations appreciated. bit.ly/2vMSsZV.

Square dancing classes

No previous dance experience needed. 8–9:30 p.m. Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park. $50 for 13 classes. 858-277-7499 or circulators.sdsda.org.

Saturday, Oct 14

Taste of North Park

Enjoy culinary treats and craft beer at this popular annual event. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. throughout North Park. $35 for food only; $15 beer only; $45 combo ticket. Bit.ly/2f62lHx.

Fundraiser for the homeless

Local resident Curtis Alexander’s fundraiser will benefit New Paths Paved, a nonprofit that gets resources out to the homeless community. 7-10 p.m. at 57 degrees, 1735 Hancock St. Tickets $30. Vendors such as Skyla Rose Jewelry, By Regina Skyla Rose and Karly Kent will sell their products with a percentage of the proceeds going to New Paths Paved. Visit bit.ly/2wUMGkR.

Ray at Night

Free monthly art walk with entertainment in North Park. 6-10 p.m., second Saturday. bit.ly/2qpDcyY.

Wind ensemble concert

Hillcrest Wind Ensemble’s fall concert, “A Change of Pace,” features music by American composer and arranger Sammy Nestico. 7 p.m., First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4190 Front St., Hillcrest. $15 in advance at sdartstix.com; $20 at the door. Hillcrestwindensemble.com or 619-692-2077.

Comedy Heights

Local comedians perform 8–10 p.m., Twiggs Coffeehouse, 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights. Free. Comedyheights.com.

Art Glass Guild show and sale

Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See BRIEFS.

Old Town Saturday Market

9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market

9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Sdmarketmanager.com.

Baskets & Botany

Discover Kumeyaay culture and nature at this 18th annual family event. Highlights: Soaring Eagles Native American Dancers; storytelling, sand painting, birds of prey, Museum of Man display and children’s craft area. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tecolote Nature Center, 5180 Tecolote Road.

Sunday, Oct 15

Hillcrest Farmers Market

9 a.m.–2 p.m., Normal Street between University Avenue and Lincoln Street. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

West African dance class

Master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea teaches classes for all ages and skill levels. 5:30–7 p.m., La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2rkMr1u.

‘Simply Barbra’s Broadway’

Renowned impressionist Steven Brinberg channels Barbra Streisand playing an intimate club. John Randall is the musical director with special guest Brendan Dallaire. Martini’s Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave. (second floor), Hillcrest. $25 for reserved seating with $15 minimum. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. bit.ly/2xz2b3R or call 619-400-4500 ext. 2.

Monday, Oct. 16

Layne at Soda Bar

Laynne, Soren Bryce and Somme perform a 21-and-older show, 8:30 p.m., Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. $10. 619-255-7224 or sodabarmusic.com.

North Park Toastmasters meeting

6:30–8 p.m., weekly meeting at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. bit.ly/2vMOGje.

Open Mic Night

6:30 p.m., Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free. bit.ly/2vMqHR9.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Spaceface at Soda Bar

Spaceface, Spencer Yenson and the Squatters, and Love Glow perform a 21-and-older show, 8:30 p.m., Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. $10-$12. 619-255-7224 or sodabarmusic.com.

Curbside Bites

Gourmet food trucks gather 5–8 p.m., 3030 Grape St., South Park. bit.ly/2vMQDw2.

Tasty Truck Tuesdays

Food trucks gather 6–9 p.m., Smitty’s Service Station, 3442 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. bit.ly/2umVaVy.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Gay horror Halloween double feature

FilmOut San Diego presents director Paul Etheredge’s “Hellbent,” the first “gay slasher film,” and director Jack Sholder’s “Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge,” called the “gayest horror movie ever made.” 7 p.m., Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Ave. $12.50. filmoutsandiego.tix.com.

Wednesday Night Experience

Uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, 7–8 p.m., Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest. $20 donation requested. bit.ly/­2vMK5xl.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Book club meets

North Park Book Club gathering, 3 p.m., North Park Library, 3795 31st St. 619-533-3972.

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club

Weekly meeting, 7 a.m., Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2pezpnR.

North Park Thursday Market

3–7:30 p.m., North Park Way between 30th Street and Granada Avenue. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

