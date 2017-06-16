Food fest turns 17

By Jess Winans

Taste of Adams Avenue returns on June 25

Hungry? Come on down to the 17th annual Taste of Adams Avenue and take a bite, as 45 restaurants, wine bars, pubs and coffee houses open their doors to San Diego’s foodie community.

The event, which is always held on the last Sunday of June and hosted by the Adams Avenue Business Association, will take place Sunday, June 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Stretching from Mississippi Street in University Heights to Vista Street in Kensington, the food fest also goes through Normal Heights.

“We feature a diversity of restaurants, coffee houses, breweries, wine bars and one-of-a-kind eateries in one of San Diego’s most celebrated communities,” said Scott Kessler, executive director of the business group. “We make sure to feature businesses that are new to Adams Avenue as well.”

New vendors this year include Grains, Living Tea, Tajima, Nozaru Ramen Bar and San Diego Poke Company.

About 1,000 foodies attended Taste of Adams Avenue last year.

“We’re expecting a lot of people coming in to try our food,” said Napatr Chayodom, manager of Grains, located at 221 Adams Ave. “We’re hoping to see a lot of new faces that would potentially later on become our customers.”

Vegetarian or vegan? Don’t fret. Grains, Viva Pops, Senior Mangos and Living Tea are all vegetarian/vegan friendly, and many traditional vendors will also have vegetarian options.

And if you’re looking to revisit some of your favorites, many places like Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant, located at 4050 Adams Ave., and Soda & Swine, located at 2943 Adams Ave., will be returning this year.

“Typically we get a lot of our customers from the neighborhood we’re in,” said Alison Horn, manager of Black Market Bakery, located at 4686 30th St., which made its Taste debut last year. “What I like about Taste of Adams, it seems like there are a lot of people coming from outside neighborhoods. It’s cool to get to know people who aren’t necessarily our neighbors.”

The Adams Avenue Business Association, founded in the early 1980s, is a nonprofit corporation that partners with property owners, local businesses, public and government agencies, as well as private companies operating in the Adams Avenue area. Its purpose is to boost the neighborhood economy as well as bring others to the area.

“Taste of Adams helps us continue our mission of promoting and revitalizing the Adams Avenue business corridor,” Kessler said.

Food-lovers can use a free trolley service along the route as well as walk or bike.

–Jess Winans is an intern with San Diego Community News Network. You can reach her at jessicamwinans@gmail.com.

Vendors at Taste of Adams Avenue include:

Automatic Brewing Co.

Beerfish

Blackmarket Bakery

Blind Lady Ale House

Café 21 University Heights

Café Cabaret

Ceviche House

Chi Extraordinary Kitchen

Chris’ Ono Grinds Island Grill

Circa

Clem’s Tap House

Cucina SORELLA

Daofu Restaurant

DiMille’s Italian Restaurant

Dos Palmas Café

El Zarape Mexican Eatery

El Zarape Restaurant

Et Voila French Bistro

Fall Brewing Company

Grains

Hawthorn Coffee

The Haven Pizzeria

The Incredible Cheesecake Company

Kensington Café

Lestat’s Coffee House

Liquid Eden Holistic Center

Little Miss Brewing

Living Tea

Moosie’s Ice Cream

Nozaru Ramen Bar

Pappalecco

Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant

The Rabbit Hole

Rosie O’ Grady’s

Sabuku Sushi

San Diego Poke Company

Senor Mangos

Soda & Swine

Stehly Farms Market Kensington

Subway

Tajima

Twiggs Bakery and Coffeehouse

Village Vino

Viva Pops

Tickets can be purchased online at tasteofadams.com for $35 in advance or will cost $40 on the day of the event at the will call at Smitty’s Auto, located at 3441 Adams Ave. All tickets must be picked up at will call and will not be emailed.