Honoring this year’s WINNERS!

San Diego is known for its thriving Uptown neighborhoods, with close-knit communities that are full of life – families, parks, culture, food, music and even nonstop entertainment. It has vibrant nooks and crannies where residents and visitors return, again and again.

We recently asked the readers of San Diego Uptown News to tell us their favorite restaurants, bars and retail businesses found throughout our Uptown neighborhoods and a few beyond.

Uptown coverage starts at the birthplace of California – historic Old Town and Mission Hills – and moves to the lively and colorful “gayborhood” of Hillcrest, through the hip enclaves of North Park and South Park, and the cozy kick-back neighborhoods that cling to the canyons overlooking Mission Valley: University Heights, Normal Heights, Kensington and Talmadge. It also extends down to those neighborhoods nestled along the border of Downtown: Bankers Hill and Golden Hill.

That’s a pretty wide swath and from each point far and wide, our readers have chosen the best of the best in categories such as brunch, happy hour, wine bar, jazz bar, bakery, romantic dining, pet friendly dining, cocktail, florist, museum, pet groomer, and many, many more. Some winners have been serving customers in their Uptown neighborhood for decades, while others are new to the scene but already making an impact.

In this month’s special section, we offer the full list of readers’ choices, showcasing them with colorful photos and highlighting many of the winners and their missions to serve.

To each of our winners, we extend a hearty congratulations on your Reader’s Choice Awards and we hope our loyal readers – and your loyal customers – continue to show you patronage and appreciation for many years to come.

See the full list of winners in our print paper or digital edition.