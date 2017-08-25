Lazy Acres Mission Hills opens Aug. 26

By SDCNN Staff

Lazy Acres Natural Market will celebrate the grand opening of its Mission Hills grocery on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The store is located at 422 Washington St.

Matt Turnbull, CEO of Lazy Acres, said the grocery brings 140 jobs to the Uptown community.

Turnbull said Lazy Acres began 26 years ago in Santa Barbara and has now grown to four stores.

Lazy Acres is known for “clean ingredients that don’t have GMOs or artificial colors,” he said, pointing to a sign with the grocery’s motto: “Live healthy, eat well.”

The story will feature a gourmet meal department, bakery, organic and natural living products, fresh juice and smoothie bar, a Pannikin Coffee & Tea Shop and a live bee hive.

Robert Harper, the store manager, welcomed visitors at a sneak peek on Aug. 23, a fundraiser for nearby Grant and Florence elementary schools.

Visit lazyacres.com for more information.

Take a virtual tour…