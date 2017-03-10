New ad consultant joins Uptown News

By SDCNN Staff

Annie Burchard has joined San Diego Uptown News as an advertising consultant.

A resident of Point Loma, Burchard will focus on sales in Hillcrest and Mission Hills.

“I recently sought the opportunity to work with the local communities I know well and love,” she said. “I am more than thrilled to be part of the team here at San Diego Community News Network (SDCNN) and represent Uptown News.”

Burchard formerly worked at the Oceanside Blade and the Seaside Courier. She said she built strong community pages for Carlsbad Village and State Street while at the Seaside Courier, and helped to boost readership while at the Oceanside Blade.

“I’m a second-generation native to San Diego, and I grew up in Tierrasanta,” Burchard said. “My grandparents, Tom and Marie Carniglia, were familiar faces and prominent members in the Little Italy community. My great-grandparents owned the old, restored Victorian house, now known as the M Winehouse, nestled on the corner of India and Fir streets.”

Burchard is also a proud mother.

“My 14-year-old son, Jackson, is a phenomenal goalie for Trinity FC soccer club and will begin high school at Point Loma High next year,” she said, noting that her son is already researching college soccer programs.

On a personal level, Burchard calls herself a “vintage, resale, antique, bargain shopper” fanatic. “I love discovering treasures. I bring this into my career as well. I am very passionate about anything and everything I do. I thoroughly enjoy getting to know small-business owners and supporting local businesses within the community,” she said.

“I am quite personable and take the time to develop an understanding of each business and what I can do to help get information out to our readers and bring customers in. I live for building successful marketing plans and building friendships along the way. You will always be greeted with a smile . . . and my business card,” Burchard said.

Since graduating from SDSU, Burchard said she explored various career paths from teacher, to nonprofit organizations, to speaking at national conferences and workshops. Over the past year and a half, she switched to advertising sales with local newspapers.

“I strongly believe, ‘Your dream job doesn’t exist, you must create it,’” she said. “And that’s what I love. On a daily basis, I get to help you create and build upon your dream.”

Burchard can be reached at 619-961-1955 or by email at annie@sdcnn.com.

San Diego Uptown News is one of six newspapers published by San Diego Community News Network. Sister papers are San Diego Downtown News, Mission Valley News, Mission Times Courier, La Mesa Courier and Gay San Diego, with a combined total distribution of more than 120,000. For more information, visit sdcnn.com.