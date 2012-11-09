Sit, stay, play: Sally and Henry’s Doghouse Bar & Grill

New eatery in Hillcrest caters to humans and dogs alike

By Monica Garske | SDUN Reporter

They say every dog has its day. At one of the newest bar and grills in Hillcrest, every day is for dogs.

Sally and Henry’s Doghouse Bar & Grill, located at 3515 Fifth Ave., is a pet-friendly watering hole specifically designed for people and their pooches.

Everything at Sally and Henry’s caters to humans and dogs alike, from the space all the way to the menus.

The interior boasts dog-themed décor – including tables covered in photos of pooches – and a human-friendly menu offering hot dogs, entrees and “Scooby Snacks,” which are appetizers ranging from pups in a blanket to a cheese and craft-beer dip concoction.

Naturally, specialty drinks include the Doghouse Greyhound and the Doghouse Salty Dog.

An exterior area, which can be accessed through a specially marked door near the entrance, features a grassy, roomy patio that serves as a play area for dogs. An outdoor “Four-Legged Friends Menu” offers treats like rib bones and liver-jerky stuffed pork hide twists.

Point Loma residents Marc Bragg and his wife, Cynthia, opened the Doghouse last month after packing up their own two dogs – Sally and Henry – and moving to San Diego from Pennsylvania.

Bragg, a former attorney, said he and his wife, a former accountant, were looking for a change of pace and careers. They had always wanted to open a small neighborhood bar and grill. He said they also dreamed of a job where they could bring their beloved Newfoundlands to work every day.

And so, the concept for Sally and Henry’s Doghouse was born.

“We wanted to open up something dog-friendly because we love our dogs,” Bragg said. “We were working all the time and our dogs were home alone all the time. So we thought, let’s open a bar and restaurant so we could have them with us.”

Naming the bar after their two pooches, Bragg said that eventually, Sally and Henry will be at the restaurant every day, greeting patrons and playing in the patio.

Though Hillcrest has its share of dog-grooming businesses, pet stores and doggy hotels, the Doghouse Bar & Grill is one of the first fully dog-friendly bars in the area.

Bragg, who grew up living on Spruce Street in San Diego, said he saw an opening on Fifth Avenue for a business like this.

“I’ve always loved this part of Hillcrest. It’s this little hub of all these people walking around who have dogs. Plus, we’re so close to the dog park near Balboa Park,” he said.

“There were really no neighborhood bars that were pet-friendly, so we definitely saw an opportunity. We wanted a unique, comfortable, community-oriented place that people could think of as their own.”

In addition to food, drinks and a backyard playing space, Bragg said the Doghouse is now offering a puppy training program on Saturdays with Karma Dog Training of San Diego. The seven-week training course includes a cocktail and appetizer hour for dog owners.

In the coming months, Bragg said he is looking to host more dog-centric activities, including doggy birthday parties and adoption events.

“We really want to host community outreach events such as fundraisers and adoptions with breed rescue facilities. The San Diego Humane Society and SPCA [Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] is interested in doing their mobile adoption events here, so we hope to make that a regular thing,” he said.

For now, Bragg said their doggy doors are open to patrons seven days a week: Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. or later, depending on how busy they are, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Sundays are particularly lively, Bragg said, thanks to football on their big-screen TV and a special “Hair of the Dog” brunch.

All breeds are welcome at any time, as long as they are supervised and well-behaved. For more information about Sally & Henry’s Doghouse, including their upcoming events, visit sallyandhenrysdoghouse.com.