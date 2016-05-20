Uptown Food Briefs – May 20

By Frank Sabatini Jr.

The converted house on 30th Street in North Park where Eddie’s Philadelphia Steaks and Hoagies previously resided is undergoing a major remodel for the June opening of Dunedin, named after the New Zealand city. The venture (pronounced duh-nee-din) is backed by in part by P.J. Lamont, who also operates Bare Back Bar, Queenstown Public House and Raglan Public House. All three establishments carry a New Zealand theme.

Dunedin will follow suit, but Lamont is keeping the food menu under wraps for now while assuring that some of the beer and wine will be imported from the two-island nation.

The property is now clad in rustic wood siding and will feature Eucalyptus logs as fencing. Tables made from the wood of a flatbed truck will contribute to a rural feel inside.

Lamont’s wife is from New Zealand, and he has made numerous trips to the country over the years. 3501 30th St.

Et Voila French Bistro on Adams Avenue is garnering rave reviews from restaurant-goers since opening in late April. Launched by French natives Vincent Viale (former chef de cuisine at Bernard’O) and Ludo Mifsud (past maitre d’ at Tapenade Restaurant), the bistro offers solid French classics with modern accents for nightly dinner and weekend brunch.

The interior, designed with copious wood and old-style globe lighting, sets a cozy atmosphere for cheese and charcuterie boards, beef filet tartar, hearty bouillabaisse, steak frites, and more. Daily soufflés are also available on the dessert menu. 3015 Adams Ave., 619-209-7759, etvoilabistro.com.

The long-awaited One Door North in North Park opened April 29 with an interior design that beckons to lodges you’d find in rugged wilderness. Its 5,000-square-foot layout features tented semi-private tables backed by forest imagery, banquettes set against painted landscapes of mountains, and a central wood-topped bar.

Executive Chef Fred Piehl presents a menu of “campfire cuisine” that includes everything from trout and slow-roasted tri tip to burgers and s’mores, although the offerings also delve into the urban arena with small plates, salads and pizzas.

Piehl and his wife Tammy own the adjoining Smoking Goat as well. One Door North is open for dinner Tuesdays through Sundays. 3422 30th St., 619-618-1285, onedoornorthsd.com.

Restaurateur Garo Minassian is about to open Parc Bistro-Brasserie in the Bankers Hill address that previously housed Croce’s Park West. A sneak peek at the menu reveals French fare with lots of seafood options, plus daily specials extending to rack of lamb Provencal, wild boar ragu, butter-poached lobster, and more. The kitchen will be helmed by Chef Donald Lockhart, who moves over from Cusp Dining & Drinks in La Jolla.

Garo, a native of Montreal, has run a string of restaurants throughout San Diego since the late 1980s. He most recently co-operated Harry’s Bar and American Grill before closing in December. Parc will start serving dinner by mid to late May, with plans of adding lunch service in the coming months. 2760 Fifth Ave., 619-795-1501. parcbb.com.

The self-proclaimed “world’s largest hot dog chain” just shrunk a little with the abrupt closing of Wienerschnitzel at 101 W. Washington St. in Hillcrest. No explanation was posted on the A-frame walkup, which became boarded up in late April. The company, founded in 1961 near Long Beach, purportedly maintains 340 locations in 10 states, all run by individual franchisees. Countywide, there are still more than a dozen outlets in operation. wienerschnitzel.com.

—Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.