Uptown News Food Briefs – July 14, 2017

By Frank Sabatini Jr. | Uptown News Food Briefs

Restaurateur Frankie Terzoli, a former contestant of Bravo’s “Top Chef” (season two) who once ran the long-shuttered Big Easy in Hillcrest, will open a seafood-centric restaurant within 57 Degrees wine and craft-beer bar in Middletown by mid-fall.

Tentatively named Fish Mongers Market, the venture will occupy a front section and back patio of the sprawling structure and serve lunch and dinner. Terzoli also plans on utilizing an existing deli area inside the bar for selling grab-and-go chowders and vacuumed-packed meals.

According to 57 Degrees owner, Russ Kindom, the leased venture could potentially soft-open in late August with the introduction of seafood cocktails and raw-bar items.

In the meantime, Kindom is using the opportunity to refresh 57’s main space. He’ll start repurposing some of his vast retail area by holding a sale of more than 500 bottles of wine on July 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. The sale coincides with a tasting of four select wines originating from France, Spain, Italy and Napa Valley. The cost for the tasting is $25 and $15 for wine locker holders. 1735 Hancock St., 619-234-5757, fiftysevendegress.com.

Looking for brunch with a solid French twist? The ultra-cozy La Bonne Table in Hillcrest, lauded over the past few years for its rustic suppers, has introduced brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The menu features $6 bloody marys as well as sweet or savory crepes, steak burgers with Morbier cheese, omelets with goat cheese, and a classic croque Madame sandwich.

In celebration of San Diego LGBT Pride, the restaurant will also offer brunch service on Saturday, July 15. 3696 Fifth Ave., 619-260-8039.

Slushy cocktails, boozy milkshakes garnished with house-baked doughnuts, and liquor shots paired to beer (boilermakers) rule the day at Hundred Proof, a new establishment in Hillcrest that recently opened in the building that housed S&M Sausage and Meat.

The project was launched by team members of nearby Trust Restaurant. They include bar manager Juan Sanchez and executive chef Brad Wise, who is overseeing a menu of “uncomplicated bar food we all like to eat on our days off.”

Among his initial dishes are duck confit poutine, crispy chicken oysters, baked crab dip, pork meatballs, pizzas and more.

With indoor-outdoor seating, the spacious layout features pub tables and plush booths amid a mix of raw woods and rabbit-print wallpaper. 4130 Park Blvd., 619-501-6404, hundredproofsd.com.

Chef Christian Gomez of Wetstone Wine Bar & Café in Bankers Hill opened Fools and Kings in Mission Hills on July 7 with a globally inspired menu of tapas and share plates.

Based on his travels over the years to South America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, some of the items include sumac-braised lamb shoulder, filet mignon skewers, ahi tuna carpaccio and more. The menu is complemented by fine wines, house-made sangria and craft beer.

The international theme is reflected also in the restaurant’s design, which shows off three murals painted by local artist Josh Hunter, plus intricate metal doors, Old World chandeliers and tropical greenery. 4015 Goldfinch St., 619-578-2542, foolsandkings.bar.

Moniker General in Liberty Station — a retail shop, coffee bar and furniture showroom — has carved out space for an intimate cocktail hangout called The Bar, which is due to open in late July.

It will capture the era of the 1950s through glassware and various décor while offering everything from slushy rose wine and beers by the bottle to sparkling wines, assorted varietals and mocktails, all of which can be enjoyed also on Moniker’s new outdoor patio.

In addition, the store recently introduced an all-day toast menu featuring thick slices of multi-grain bread topped with sweet or savory ingredients from local purveyors and vendors of the Liberty Public Farmers Market. 2860 Sims Road, 619-255-8772, monikergeneral.com.

Just in time for the summer heat, Holy Matcha in North Park has introduced matcha horchata soft-serve ice cream as well as plain vanilla.

The dairy-free soft serve is made with organic coconut milk and takes on a dose of caffeine with mixed with the trendy green tea (matcha).

Owner Geraldine Ridaura plans on rolling out other flavors in the coming months. 3118 University Ave., holymatchasd.com.

—Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.