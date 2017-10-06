Wine, beer and tapas in a luxury housing complex

By Dr. Ink

Scottish transplant John Fuller says his little wine bar nestled within the gorgeous grounds of The Promenade apartment complex in Mission Valley is no longer a secret.

But it used to be while under previous ownership, when only a year ago it was called Tristler’s. Unless you lived in the development, which features a lush, grassy courtyard marked by a tower clock and a large Parisian-like water fountain, only the residents were privy to it.

Fuller credits social media and the conceptual changes he made to the retail space as the reason why 50 percent of his customers are outsiders.

Indeed, a patron at The Remedy’s small, intimate bar said he has returned four times since discovering the place a short time ago while working with a remodeling crew for the nearby Marriott Mission Valley.

While chatting with him, Fuller and a knowledgeable bartender, I started with an Old Chub Scotch Ale by Oskar Blues Brewing Company in Colorado. It’s one of five rotating beers on tap, any of which sells for $4 a glass during happy hour. So popular, I got the tail end of the day’s supply.

At 8 percent alcohol, it sported a creamy head and nutty brown color, and offered a complex flavor of smoke and chocolate. To my delight, it wasn’t nearly as weighty as other brown ales.

Fuller previously was a sous chef at The Westgate Hotel and knows his wines. He sells a select number of reds and whites by the glass for $7 during happy hour while stocking an impressive collection of European and California labels by the bottle, which start at $20 and cap off in the $80 range.

From the discounted food menu, you can score a pair of bruschetta-style tapas for $6; a sprightly salad for $7; and any of several flatbreads for $12.

I paired a glass of fruit-forward Old Soul petite syrah from Lodi with two of the tapas served over grilled French bread – prosciutto with manchego cheese and sweet house-made chutney; and the other combining nicoise olives with mushroom tapenade and brie cheese. Both were outstanding.

Fuller keeps his food offerings succinct.

“Menus these days are getting too big and it affects the quality of food,” he said in a heavy Scottish brogue while pointing to a board listing his daily entrée – chicken and chick pea dopiaza with basmati rice. Others have included shepherd’s pie, lamb chops, Dover sole and more, with prices ranging from $15 to $40 a plate, should you choose to jump off the happy hour menu.

He’s also a whiz at making cheesecakes, claiming he has more than 300 types and flavors in his repertoire. Only one version is offered each day for around $7 a slice.

The Remedy’s interior is quaint, clean and sparsely decorated, greeting with an intimate, social vibe uncommon to Mission Valley establishments.