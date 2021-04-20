Traveling is among the greatest joys in life. Especially now, so many people are eager to chase this dream and see and experience new places. At the same time, one of the best parts about traveling is the memories we bring back home.

Whether it’s recalling the unique awe of seeing Machu Picchu for the first time or just fondly thinking about one morning in a cafe in Rome, some things always stick with you.

One great way to make these memories more tangible is to keep reminders in your house. Here are a few ways to do it right and bring your travels back home with you forever.

1. Elevate Snapshots into Photo Art

The photos we take while traveling are one of the best ways to create lasting memories. Indeed, these tangible items will remain even after your recollection fades — and displaying them as framed photo art is a great option. Of course, you’ll want to do a bit more than simply pin some snapshots to a wall. Not sure how to go about it? There are plenty of good ways to make your photography shine.

Minted, for example, allows you to enhance your personal images with beautiful photo design templates that feature stylistic arrangements, gold foil elements, blended watercolor features, unique typography, and more. Even if you aren’t the next Annie Leibovitz or Ansel Adams, this is an easy way to elevate your travel photos into something special.

2. Think Mementos, Not Souvenirs

When traveling, you’re often bombarded by offers to buy cheap, cheesy souvenirs. Of course, they’re usually a waste of money, and it’s highly unlikely that you’ll ever pull out that Statue of Liberty bumper sticker as a reminder of your trip to New York. Instead of buying silly trinkets or knick-knacks, look for meaningful mementos or items that tug at your heartstrings.

For example, a Broadway ticket stub or Metropolitan Museum of Art admission tag would make for better keepsakes. If you’re a theater buff, you can even start to collect ticket stubs from the various shows you see around the world and then frame them as a wall piece.

Or you can go even simpler. Forget the display and instead keep them tucked away in a box. This doesn’t have to be something you show off to everyone who visits your home. In fact, the real joy will be revived years later when you crack open the drawer and see all these little gems that you could’ve easily tossed away. Fortunately, you didn’t — and now all those memories will come rushing back.

3. Buy Some Local Art

While stashing away memories can be great, let’s be honest: You still want to have some interesting conversation pieces around the house. After all, how else will you get to brag about your travels when friends visit?

If you don’t like taking photos, consider buying some local art while traveling. Smaller, easy-to-transport pieces are the way to go, while affordable paintings from non-famous artists are also a great bet.

Now, you don’t need something expensive or anything that actually depicts the Eiffel Tower. It works best when the art is location neutral. That way, it won’t look cheesy or make you look like you’re trying to turn your living room into a Paris bistro. Instead, it will always be there as a pretty piece of art — and a reminder of a great time abroad.

Taking Your Travels Back Home

No matter how many physical possessions someone owns or how much money they have in the bank, the adventure and emotional satisfaction gained from traveling is something that’s rather unattainable. If you want to enjoy this feeling, you simply have to put in the work and get out there.

Plus, the more often you travel and visit unique destinations, the more options you’ll have when it comes to bringing some of your experiences and memories back home. Better still is having something you can display on your wall for everyday viewing. Photo art is a fantastic option, and mementos to frame and display always hit the spot. Or you can always buy some eye-catching local art to bring home.

Whatever you choose, make sure it’s meaningful; after all, memories last a lifetime — and there’s nothing like commemorating some of your best in a meaningful way.