By SDCNN Staff

The 30th Street Pipeline Replacement Project — which began approximately 10 months ago — is in full swing, affecting a few of the Uptown neighborhoods.

The project replaces approximately 5.7 miles of water main within the North Park, Golden Hill and Southeastern communities. The city of San Diego said it hopes these upgrades will improve service reliability, reduce maintenance needs, and lessen the risk of future water main breaks. The project also increases pedestrian access by installing curb ramps at several intersections throughout the project area.

For the next month, construction will continue in the Golden Hill, South Park and Southeastern communities. On Tuesday, March 19 the city of San Diego Public Works Department released a construction update for the coming weeks.



Construction Area No. 1

Crews will work on 30th Street from Kalmia Street to Thorn Street making service connections and continuing water main installation. The work from Kalmia Street to Palm Street will be from the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday. The work from Palm Street to Thorn Street will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. There may be temporary water shut-offs with advanced notice provided to affected customers. Detours will be in place during the construction.



Construction Area No. 2

Crews will work from Grape Street to Kalmia Street installing the new water main. The working hours will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday. “No Parking” signs will be posted and enforced during these activities. To make it easier to indicate the contractor’s working hours, daytime “No Parking” signage will be white and the night work “No Parking” signage will be yellow. There will be temporary water shut-offs with advanced notice provided to affected customers.



Construction Area No. 3

There will be a major water main construction in the intersection of Broadway and 30th the weekend of March 23. Road closures and detours will be in place from the morning of March 23 at 6 a.m. through midnight on March 25. Alternate routes will be advised to minimize delays as the construction work at this site will continue until its completion. There will be temporary water shut-offs with advanced notice provided to affected customers throughout the weekend.



Construction Area No. 4

The new water main, between SR 94 and Market, has been connected and services transferred. Crews will do exploratory work at SR 94 and 30th. The working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Crews also reconnected the water main between Market and L Street on March 20, from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. which included temporary water shut-offs that affected customers were notified of.

Traffic control will be in place and is subject to change. Other potential construction impacts may include noise, dirt, dust and traffic. Any work that requires water service shut-offs will only occur after advanced notice has been provided to residents and stakeholders via door hangers.

The city encourages residents, business owners and visitors to always exercise caution near the work zone. Also, they note that road closures, detours and restricted access may be implemented during working hours; speed limits will be reduced in the construction area; safety measures will be implemented to ensure bicyclists and pedestrians will be allowed access throughout the project; and access to homes, businesses and for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

For more information and updates on the project, call 619-232-2244, email 30thStPipelineInfo@cityworks.biz or visit bit.ly/30thStPipelineProject. To read previous coverage from San Diego Uptown News, visit bit.ly/30th-St-Pipeline.