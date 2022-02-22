If you’re starting to grow tired of shaving every few days or setting an appointment for a waxing session at a salon, it’s high time to give laser hair removal a try. While it is not the most affordable hair removal method in the market, the benefits of laser technology far outweigh the drawbacks.

Utilizing laser hair removal is not about just ridding of hair completely. Its value can be stemmed from its ability to simplify our beauty and wellness routine. It makes our lives easier, allowing us to save time and money in the long run. But before you schedule a laser hair removal session with your preferred aesthetic clinic, let’s take a look at some crucial points about this hair removal procedure.

It works faster in some areas than in others

Laser technology works virtually anywhere on the body where there is hair. You must also know that its efficacy in slowing down or stunting hair growth varies from one area to another. There are parts of the body on which laser hair removal works faster. The most common areas treated with laser include the face, underarms, bikini region, and lower legs. The best laser hair removal treatment in 2022 is characterized by its ability to provide results with as few sessions as possible.

Skin prep is a must

After deciding what laser hair removal treatment best suits your hair type and skin tone, you must start preparing the skin for the actual procedure. It would be best to shave the area you wish to be treated one or two days before your laser hair removal session. It is also recommended to take a pain reliever 30 minutes before going to the aesthetic clinic to alleviate pain and discomfort during the procedure. You will also be advised to stop taking certain medications to prevent side effects or complications. It is best to avoid applying tanning solutions before and immediately after the procedure.

Take aftercare seriously

Laser hair removal is uncomfortable. If someone tells you that it is a pain-free procedure, chances are they have not undergone an authentic laser hair removal procedure, as different places will hurt. For instance, areas with thinner skin, such as the bikini area and upper arms, will feel more painful during the treatment. If you have low pain tolerance or threshold, it is best to take pain medication for a worry-free and pain-free procedure.

It takes up to ten treatments to be completely hair-free

No reputable aesthetician will tell you that you’ll be hair-free after two to three sessions. Undergoing laser hair removal at least ten times within a four or six-week interval will result in 70% to 90% hair reduction. However, you will notice visible changes in the rate of growth and hair thickness after every session. As you progress in your laser hair removal treatment, you will see that your hairs are finer and lighter.

Conclusion

To ensure that you get superior results from investing in laser hair removal procedures, you must do your due diligence and look for an aesthetic center that makes use of advanced laser hair removal equipment manufactured by reputable companies. Choosing a professional with extensive experience and training in laser hair removal is imperative.

Image: https://unsplash.com/photos/t11WADq7pFg