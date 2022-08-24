Are you a wine lover but don’t know how to choose the right type of wine for different occasions? Do you want to know more about the different wines available and when to drink them?

There’s nothing quite like a glass of wine to help you celebrate a special occasion or just relax after a long day. But with so many great wines offered at stores like Oddbins right here, how do you know what kind of wine you should choose for your next gathering? Here are four types that are perfect for any occasion.

Red Wine

With so many different wine options to choose from, it can be tricky to know which type of wine is right for different occasions. In this day and age, a good rule of thumb when it comes to choosing your perfect wine is to choose something that you enjoy. However, there are still some guidelines that you can follow when it comes to choosing the perfect one for various occasions.

A classic choice for any event that you would choose is red wine. Red wine is perfect for those who want something hearty and full-flavored and will pair with a wide range of dishes. You can choose many different types of red wine, whether you want something sweeter, something more bitter, or something more subtle. Red wine is always a good choice if you are hosting a dinner party and aren’t sure what to serve with your food.

White Wine

The next type of wine on our list is white wine. White wine has a light straw yellow, or yellow-green color, and is yet another popular choice for most occasions. If you happen to be looking for something light and refreshing, white wine is the way to go.

White wine is a drink that goes well with appetizers and even seafood dishes by offering a smooth contrast. Similar to red wine, white wine also has different flavor profiles, with some being sweeter than others and others having a more dry or bitter flavor. White wine can be refreshing and is great for a summer day or summer evening. White wine is also great when added to cocktails or mixed into other drinks.

Sparkling Wine

Moving on down our list, we have sparkling wine. Sparkling wine is often confused with Prosecco or champagne, and this is because it has a similar flavor, appearance, and even appeal. Champagne and Prosecco can be very expensive, even to the point of being unaffordable, and this is where sparkling wine can take the cake.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just enjoying some good company, sparkling wine will always be a crowd pleaser. If you want to get the best results from it, it should always be served chilled to ensure guaranteed refreshment on those hot summer days.

Fortified Wine

Completely contrasting that of sparkling wines, the next product that we all look at is a fortified wine. Fortified wines include products such as port and sherry, and very often, they can be intimidating, especially to those new to drinking alcohol.

Fortified wines have a very strong flavor and are typically consumed in much smaller proportions. One of the biggest benefits of fortified wines is that they are incredibly versatile. They pair well with sweet and savory foods, making them perfect for any type of gathering. One of the most common ways to consume fortified wines is after a meal to wind down the evening, especially in the cold winter months, as these beverages have a warming effect.