By Kendra Sitton

The San Diego Comic-Con Museum announced today renovations to its Balboa Park building will begin with an education center. The museum is expected to open on-site in summer 2021 with renovations concluding in 2024. The educational center will include programming for all ages but will specialize in labs, seminars and classes for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade visitors.

The press conference over Zoom also included a new video showing a fly-through of what the museum will look like when renovations are finished, including 25,000 square feet of rotating exhibits. To view the full video, visit http://www.comic-con.org/museum.

According to museum officials, the museum had always planned on offering an online museum experience but those plans got moved up during coronavirus. The museum has posted weekly educational videos and hosted other virtual events. Once the museum opens in Balboa Park, those online events will still occur but both the physical and online museum will have unique events.

At its best, the Comic-Con Museum will allow the spirit and community of San Diego’s most iconic event to thrive year-round.

