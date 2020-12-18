Everyone loves the aesthetic of a grey room, but it can leave things feeling a little bit lifeless or sterile if you are not careful. While grey offers an attractive and elegant colour for any modern home, too much uniformity in your décor and furnishings can make things feel too cold.

Fortunately, it is entirely possible to strike that balance between achieving a monochromatic palette and creating a space devoid of any variation or colour. With the right understanding of interior design, you can make the most of this versatile colour without feeling limited. So, if you are interested in centring your décor around a grey aesthetic, read our tips below.

Use Grey Floors

One of the easiest ways to add grey to your home without it feeling too cold is to use grey laminate flooring. This is an easy way to incorporate a lot of grey into the room at once without overwhelming it. What’s more, because it is down low, it should not overpower the room in any way.

Grey laminate flooring is also easy to take care of, and you should find that it will fit with many other interior design styles. You might want to keep things quite neutral, or you might prefer to contrast the grey with a brighter colour, but you will have this easy foundation to work from that can be used time and time again, even as your style changes.

Incorporate a Little Colour into Your Décor

If you want to stick to a mainly grey aesthetic, it could be easy for you to get lost in the colour. However, you should be able to elevate it and avoid too cold a palette with the introduction of some other pieces of colour that could draw the eye, and create a strong contrast that really highlights your base colour.

There are many colours that complement grey well, such as yellow or purple, which makes it much easier for you to occasionally stray from your monochrome palette. When you are working from a base of greys, whites, and blacks, you can feel confident that any flashes of colour will look good. For example, someone who likes something more natural might decide to decorate their rooms in greens, greys, and wood tones.

Play with Different Shades for More Depth

Like any colour, grey offers an unlimited number of shades and hues to play with, and doing so will create more depth within your home. From solid black to stark white – and everything in between – utilising all those shades will prevent the space from feeling bland, or soulless.

This also frees you from feeling too limited in your choices for furnishings, paint, and flooring. Rather than searching high and low for a single shade, you can utilise the entire spectrum and explore this colour scheme in a way that is unique to your tastes and personal choices.

If your sofa is a lighter shade of grey, for instance, then you can add plenty of depth to it by adding plenty of cushions in varying shades. You might want to create an ombre effect by layering these cushions; alternatively, you can choose to scatter these alternating hues throughout the room for a more natural feel.

If it Feels Cold, then Add in a Warm-Toned Grey

Unlike deep reds and greens, grey is often known for its cooler tones. There is, however, a great deal of variation in this colour – like any other – and you should concentrate on incorporating a few greys that are more warm-toned into the mix. Rather than having white or blue in their undertones, you should have ones that lean more towards red or yellow.

These can be hard to find, but they are most definitely out there. They are going to be what you should opt for if you are searching for a way to have a grey theme that is not overly cold. Anyone searching for a more versatile grey definitely needs to check them out.

Final Thoughts

Greys can be harder to balance in a room than other colours, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t find some brilliant options out there to choose from. Take a look at some of the options you can find and see if they suit the design you have in mind overall.

Finding that perfect shade of grey might be all you need to kick things off and bring the whole room together. Start searching now – your perfect grey is going to be out there!