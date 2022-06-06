Animals such as cats, dogs, birds, horses, etc., are great human companions and, if properly trained, can become good unconditional lovers and family members. These animals are trained as pets and helpers, but dogs are known to be human best friends.

Service dogs are specially trained and attached to disabled owners to aid their businesses. Service dogs have traits that make them good helpers to their owners. They focus on doing things to improve their owner’s quality of life and bring back their independence.

These four-legged friends are trained to serve physically and mentally disabled persons. An example is a guide dog used by blind persons. However, there are other places where these dogs are trained to help, such as people with hearing disabilities. Among service dogs are mobility dogs that fetch or carry things and medical alert dogs that signal care services if the owner is in life-threatening situations.

Having the perfect service dog will help a disabled person accomplish tasks in time. They are intelligent, focused, and attentive to their owners. However, they don’t do good with crowds, loud noises, and other animals.

1. Miniature/Petite Goldendoodles

Miniature/Petite Goldendoodles are a combination of Golden Retriever and Poodle. These dogs are playful and loving making them perfect for a service dog. Training these dogs comes at a little cost, but their performance is exceptional.

You‘ll find them worth it if you consider their temperament and abilities. According to ABC Puppy Zs, a reputable Goldendoodle breeder, they are calm, intelligent, and with high learning ability. Recently, they became popular in the service dog industry as a trend for blind people, those suffering from stress and anxiety, trauma, and depressed victims.

Goldendoodles are fun doggo and enjoy adventure and outdoor sport. There are different colors and sizes to choose from, and they are known to shed less than other dogs.

2. German Shepherds

German shepherds are suitable for protection and guard duty and are primarily used for policing. The surprising thing is that these dogs have perfect traits for a service dog. They are easy to train, intelligent, and well-behaved, which is expected of every service dog. These dogs develop a strong affection for their owners.

German shepherds are strong and large, mostly assigned to mobility-impaired victims like people in wheelchairs. They can sense anxiety and stress from a mile away. Besides, they are very attentive, suitable for monitoring blood sugar levels with adequate strength to move with their owner.

3. Bernese Mountain Dogs

Bernese mountain dogs have many traits of service dogs. They are friendly, intelligent, hard-working, and loving. They are counted as the strongest dogs with big bodies good for physical and complex tasks.

A disabled person can benefit a lot from this specie of dog when it comes to physical activities. Our four-legged buddy is easy to train and fits well in a first-timer home. A Bernese mountain dog is still a good service doggo without serious training. However, they are not good in warm climates and shed a lot. It would be best to create time for exercise, such as running, walking, etc., to keep them happy.

4. Golden Retrievers

Golden Retrievers have similar traits to Labs. These dogs are good service doggo with friendly, smart, and high learning abilities. Our fur buddy enjoys bonding with people; even with their giant size, they are gentle, sweet, and cuddle buddies.

Their traits make them good for service dogs and emotional support dogs usually attached to people living with PTSD to alleviate their anxiety. They enjoy physical tasks like guiding cognitively impaired people and carrying or fetching stuff for wheelchair users.

However, they shed regularly, which can be an issue for people with allergies. Be sure you have no allergic health issues before choosing these lovable canines.

5. Great Danes

Great Danes are incredible breeds for service dogs. They are large and have abundant strength. These dogs are assigned to people with mobility or balance issues and are sometimes used as emotional support animals to create calmness and comfort.

Great Danes are social dogs, making them perfect for outdoor fun. Their maintenance cost is not expensive but beware of shedding. Shedding dogs may not be ideal for people with allergies.

So, are you planning on getting a service dog? Which of these breeds do you want to purchase? Remember to tell us about your service dog experience when you do get one!