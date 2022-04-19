An eternity ring is a band of metal made of gold or platinum, wrapped in diamonds. It is a symbol of everlasting love and commitment. The eternity ring is often used to commemorate a special day or milestone in one’s relationship, a birth, or an anniversary.

After deciding the “why” to give your special someone an eternity ring, there are many important decisions you need to make before making a purchase. You need to figure out the “how” from the cost, stones, setting, and style. Here are 5 questions you need to ask before buying the perfect eternity ring.

How Much Do Eternity Rings Cost?

Spending on an eternity ring is not an inexpensive feat. Deciding how much to spend can be a challenge as eternity rings in the market have a vast price range depending on the size, carat, quality, shape of the diamonds, and style. They can vary from close to $1,000 to over $40,000.

Consider fixing a budget range based on what you want to buy. This gives you the flexibility to have more options and choose the perfect ring. If you want something more reasonable, consider getting a ring that is laboratory-made. These rings do not compromise on color, carat, or clarity.

On Which Finger Do You Wear an Eternity Band?

There is hearsay that eternity rings should be worn on the ring finger on the left hand since they evolved from wedding rings. However, the beauty of these rings is that you can wear them on any finger you want and on any hand too. You can wear the eternity on their own or pair them with your other rings.

What Eternity Ring Setting Style Is Best?

Eternity rings have a wide variety of style options. Pave eternity ring settings are the most common and are often bought to complement the engagement ring. Small diamonds are used and they give the rings a delicate look. The diamonds are placed into the metal, and from the sides, prongs keep the stones in place.

The setting of the split prong eternity rings has prongs that diverge from the ring’s base holding onto each diamond. They sparkle more than the pave setting, as the split prong lets more light in.

The shared prong eternity rings have two diamonds sharing a prong, and from the side of each diamond, the design lets a lot of light in.

If you like having each stone surrounded by more metal, the diamonds in channel set eternity rings are held between bars of metal that are placed around the finger. The metal shields the diamonds but doesn’t let much light in.

A bezel set eternity ring has diamonds that are held in a metal frame. This not only protects the diamonds but also gives the ring a modern and sleek modern.

What Shape Diamond is Best for an Eternity Ring?

Instead of opting for regular round-shaped diamonds (which are quite beautiful too), there are various other shapes to choose from, ones that are unique and special. Other shapes to choose from for eternity rings are:

Radiant cut

Asscher cut

Princess cut

Emerald cut

Baguette diamond eternity rings.

These shapes are striking, eye-catching, and look exquisite around the finger.

Other diamond shapes that create beautiful eternity rings are marquise-cut diamonds and oval shape diamonds. If you like more than one shape or have a specific preference, check with your jeweler and see if they offer diamond shape customizations.

What Size Diamonds Are Best for an Eternity Ring?

Again, it depends on preference and how you choose to wear the ring. Are you planning on stacking your ring? If you are, then consider choosing diamond sizes that complement your other rings, which could be an engagement ring, wedding ring, or even a simple everyday ring.

If you want to get into the technicalities of how big the diamonds in an eternity ring should be, measure the width of the band in millimeters instead of each diamond’s carat weight. 1.4mm wide is typically what the smallest ring measures, a larger ring would measure at least 3mm or more.

Keep in mind that when the diamonds are larger, the ring gets taller as the stones are on the front, back and sides, the ring will then be prominently felt between the fingers. As the diamonds increase in size, fewer of them will be needed to create the ring.

Diamonds typically vary from .05 to 0.20 carats each. So, an eternity ring’s total weight can be measured from one carat to seven carats or more.

Bottom Line

Make sure to have all the above-mentioned tips in check and do a considerable amount of research to land the best ring ever!