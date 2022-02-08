A truck accident can be even deadlier and more financially and medically devastating than your average car accident. Due to the size of large trucks, the chances of serious injury when involved in a crash with them are far more likely, and the legal process of dealing with the aftermath is more complicated due to the companies and multiple insurance companies involved. According to the Barnes Firm, a truck accident lawyer in Los Angeles, “statistical trends show the number of deadly truck accidents is increasing.” This means that you should know the steps to take after getting in an accident with a truck.

1: Call 911

The first step is to call 911 to alert police and medical professionals that an accident involving a truck has taken place. The 911 dispatcher will be able to assist you in prioritizing medical attention and police presence at the accident scene. Calling 911 will also ensure that you’re able to file an accident report as quickly as possible. Even if there isn’t a large amount of damage or serious injury, filing a police report is required by law and creates an important paper trail when it comes to building your case later on.

2: Seek Medical Attention

Even if the EMTs are prioritizing other involved parties on the scene, make sure that you seek medical attention either on the scene or immediately afterwards. Your health is the most important concern in the immediate aftermath of the accident, and concussions or internal bleeding may not be immediately apparent to you without a medical professional checking you out. Refusing medical attention can also end up being used against you if the case makes it to trial, so you want to make sure to cover all your bases and have a good basis for assuming that any injuries were a result of the accident and not another factor.

3: File an Insurance Report

You will want to file a report with your insurance company as soon as you possibly can, either over the phone or online. Waiting to file the report can be used against you in court in many jurisdictions, and many insurance companies require a report within a limited amount of time. You don’t want to be caught on the back foot and without a recourse if you wait on filing an insurance report.

4: Keep to the Facts

When speaking with the various insurance companies involved with the truck on the other side of the accident and the police, you may feel pressured to overshare and justify your own decisions. It’s important not to give into this pressure and stick to relating only the facts. If you have a dashcam, say that you have footage that will speak for itself and don’t give any more information. You should also stay away from talking too much to the truck driver involved in the accident or any witnesses that may have stopped. This will ensure that you don’t say anything that can be used to throw doubt on your own actions. Even if you believe you are at fault, a good truck accident lawyer can sometimes find a way to get you some compensation.

5: Find a Truck Accident Lawyer

Truck accidents are quite different from regular accidents with another passenger car. They come with a multitude of different liability issues and a number of insurance companies will likely become involved. This requires specialist knowledge, so you should focus on finding a lawyer who specializes in truck accidents. These lawyers will be able to help you to a greater degree and get you the compensation you need to recover from the accident.