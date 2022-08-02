The software supply chain begins with the source code and ends when the software is delivered to customers. In between, there are many processes and tools that are used to build, test, and deploy the software.

Supply chain management aims to ensure that the correct code is delivered to the right customer at the right time. This complex process involves multiple elements like software composition analysis, management, deployment, etc.

There are many ways to fortify your software supply chain. This article will explore the top 5 tips to strengthen your software supply chain.

1. Use Software Composition Analysis Tools

A Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tool is used to identify the third-party components used in your code. It also checks for any known vulnerabilities in those components.

There are many benefits of using an SCA tool:

It helps you to keep track of the dependencies in your code.

in your code. It alerts you about any known vulnerabilities in the dependencies.

It helps you to identify which dependencies need to be updated.

In practice, supply chain security will be enhanced if you use an SCA tool as part of your build process. This will help to identify any issues early on before they become a security risk.

2. Automate Your Build Process

The process of compiling, testing, and packaging software code into a final product is known as the build process. This process is usually carried out by a developer or a team of developers.

Nowadays, the build process can be automated with the help of various tools and technologies. Automating the build process means that the entire process will be carried out by a machine without any manual intervention.

The benefits of automating the build process are:

Saves time and effort.

Reduces the chances of errors.

Makes it easier to reproduce builds.

In the context of supply chain security, this becomes highly relevant as it will help ensure that the code delivered to customers is high quality and free of any known vulnerabilities.

3. Use Continuous Integration Tools

Continuous integration (CI) is a practice in which code changes are regularly integrated into a shared code repository. The main aim of CI is to prevent errors and bugs in the codebase.

The advantages of using Continuous Integration tools are:

Helps to avoid integration problems.

Improves software quality.

Reduces the time to market.

To secure your software supply chain, the need of the hour is to continuously integrate security testing into your development process. This will help identify any security issues early on and fix them before they become a risk.

4. Perform Static Analysis

Static Analysis is the process of analyzing code without executing it. Static analysis tools help you find bugs, security vulnerabilities, and other issues in your code. It is also known as Static Code Analysis or Static Program Analysis.

The benefits of performing static analysis are:

Finds bugs early in the software development cycle.

Improves code quality.

Reduces the cost of fixing bugs.

Static analysis is a valuable way to fortify your software supply chain. Coupled with CI, it helps you find and fix issues in your code before they even cause problems. For this, make sure to pay close attention to cyber threats. Frequent static analysis is advised to block common threats like Ransomware that keep your systems from functioning.

5. Use DevOps Tools

DevOps is a set of practices that aim to automate the processes between software development and IT operations. The goal of DevOps is to shorten the time it takes to deliver applications and features to customers.

The advantages of using DevOps tools are:

Faster delivery of features.

Reduced time to market.

Improved communication and collaboration between teams.

Using DevOps tools is the final tip to fortify your software supply chain. These tools ultimately help you deliver features faster and improve communication between teams. It’s the ideal way to automate the build, test, and deployment process.

By doing so, DevOps tools ultimately improve the quality of your software, as well as save time and resources.

Conclusion

Software supply chain security has become a hot topic recently as the number of cyber-attacks has increased. It is important to fortify your software supply chain to protect your code.

The tips mentioned above will help you do just that. Implementing these tips will help you build better quality software and save time and resources throughout the supply chain process.

What other tips do you have to fortify your software supply chain? Share your thoughts in the comments below.