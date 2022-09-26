Nursing home negligence is a serious issue that affects millions of patients annually. These care homes are responsible for providing high-quality care to their patients. But unfortunately, many nursing facilities fail to meet this standard. As a matter of fact, nursing home neglect is one of the most common types of elder abuse. It can be caused by various factors, including understaffing, lack of training, etc. If you have a loved one admitted to a nursing home, it pays to know the signs of nursing home neglect and how to protect your loved one from it. Read on to know more.

Understaffing

Many nursing homes are short-staffed, which means that the caregivers are overworked and often unable to provide proper care to all the patients. This can lead to various problems, including missed meals, missed medications, and even bedsores.

Other understaffing issues might include:

Patients being left in soiled diapers or clothes

Patients not being bathed regularly

Patients not being given enough time to eat

If you notice any of these issues at the nursing home where your loved one is staying, it’s important to bring it to the staff’s attention. If the problem persists, you might have to consider moving your loved one to a different facility or connecting with California nursing home abuse lawyers.

Lack of Training

Often, the caregivers are not properly trained to deal with different types of patients. As a result, they may not know how to take care of them properly. This can lead to various problems, such as neglect or even abuse. For example, if a patient with dementia is not properly cared for, they may become agitated and lash out. In some cases, this has even led to patients being physically restrained.

Bedsores

Bedsores are a common problem in nursing homes. They occur when patients are not moved often enough and spend too much time in one position. This can cause the skin to break down, leading to sores. Bedsores can be extremely painful and may even become infected. They can lead to serious health complications, such as sepsis or blood poisoning, if not treated properly.

Falls

Many patients fall because they are not properly supervised or because the facilities are not well-maintained. For example, if there is a loose carpet or a broken step, this can increase the risk of falls. These accidents sometimes lead to serious injuries like hip fractures or head injuries. If you have a loved elderly admitted to a care facility with a bad reputation for falls, make sure you have a supervisor next to your elderly or consider shifting to a different care home.

Medication Errors

One of the most common problems in nursing homes is medication errors. These can occur when patients are not given their medications on time or when they are given the wrong medications. In some cases, patients are even given overdoses of their medication. This can lead to serious health complications and even death.

Malnutrition and Dehydration

Many nursing home patients suffer from malnutrition and dehydration because they are not being given enough to eat or drink. This can happen for various reasons, including staff negligence or understaffing. Malnutrition and dehydration can cause various health problems, such as weakness, dizziness, and even organ damage. If you notice that your loved one is losing weight or if they seem dehydrated, consider suing for negligence.

Physical Abuse

Sadly, many nursing home patients are physically abused by those caring for them. Studies have shown frustration or stress as the main reasons. In some cases, the abuse is intentional; in others, it results from neglect. Physical abuse can lead to serious injuries, including broken bones and bruises. Make sure you file a lawsuit against the abuser to get justice for your elderly.

Sexual Abuse

It usually involves a caretaker who touches an older adult in a way that makes the victim feel uncomfortable. The abuser might also try to take advantage of the patient by seducing them or forcing sex on them. If you notice that your loved one is acting differently and seems distressed after interacting with someone at their nursing home, consider suing for sexual abuse.

Improper Nutrition

Improper nutrition can cause health problems, such as confusion and poor memory. It can also lead to weight loss or gain. If your loved one has been in a nursing home for a while and has lost weight or gained weight, ask the staff if they’re feeding the patients properly. If you don’t get convincing answers from the staff, file a lawsuit.

Final Word

If you suspect your loved one has been the victim of nursing home neglect, it’s important to seek legal counsel as soon as possible. Nursing homes have deep pockets and are well-equipped to fight back against negligence claims, so you must have an experienced attorney on your side. We are sure this article was helpful.