With the birth of a child, a woman steps into motherhood. Providing care to the child can become an overwhelming feat to achieve if you don’t understand how to provide the necessary care they need in order to thrive and stay healthy. In this guide, we will be sharing tips for childcare that women without any prior experience can follow to make their life easier.

Right after you are discharged from the hospital, it might not be possible to take care of yourself and the baby at the same time. In situations like these, consider getting nursing care services for yourself and the baby until you recover. Many hospitals and healthcare facilities provide baby feeding specialists who will guide you on how to feed the baby, but for everything else, you can ask for help from family members, hire a baby nurse, or a responsible babysitter to help you out until you get back on your feet.

Handling Your Baby

The immune system of babies is still under development. Therefore, prior to picking your baby up each time, it is necessary to clean your hands, especially when handling a newborn. Lifting the baby should also be done smoothly. Every time you pick the baby up, or whenever you lay them down on a surface, make sure to support their head and back with one of your hands so they are not adversely affected during handling. Furthermore, avoid shaking the baby at all costs as it can cause injury to the brain. You should also ensure the baby is safely fastened in the stroller when going outdoors.

Bonding With Your Baby

The physical closeness between mother and child during the first hours and days fosters a strong emotional bond. Children need unconditional love and affection to thrive physically and mentally. While feeding and cradling the baby, this connection develops and strengthens on its own over time. Talking with your baby while using different sounds and gestures, reading out a story, and reciting different poems to them will surely amuse them. However, some babies might cry when interacted with, so be careful and ensure your baby is not under stress, but enjoying the activity.

Gaining Knowledge

Taking care of your baby is a constant process. As your child grows, their requirements for care change drastically. You need to educate yourself on the best methods of childcare which can be easily achieved by visiting reliable websites and forums dedicated to motherhood. The Internet has become a valuable resource for mothers wanting to get more information on a variety of issues related to child care and motherhood. Dedicating time to research and gathering information along the way is essential not only for the baby’s health but also for your own well-being as a parent.

Bathing Your Baby

Depending on your area’s climate, bathe your baby at least two or three times a week. A regular bathing routine can also be followed, but make sure the child’s skin is not drying up. Using a skin moisturizing lotion can alleviate the issue of dry skin. Baby soap, shampoo, a few blankets, diapers, and clean clothes should be kept close during the bathing session. As your child grows, you can introduce them to a tub bath or a sponge bath, depending on their level of comfort.

Feeding The Baby

Whether you are breastfeeding or bottle-feeding your baby, the feeding routine you are considering following might be wrong. There is no schedule for a baby’s feeding routine. Pediatricians suggest the baby be fed whenever they are hungry instead of feeding them three or four times a day. You can look for signs like crying, irritation, and noises which are a cue that the little angel is hungry. When caring for newborns, remember that they typically require feeding every 3 hours, so do feed them accordingly.

Easing Your Baby

During the feeding process, babies tend to ingest air creating a gas build-up that irritates them. You can try burping the baby after feeding to relieve the gas pressure. However, if you feel the baby burps as soon as you start feeding them, book an appointment with your pediatrician and get your baby examined. Inflammation of the intestines and other gastrointestinal medical conditions can also cause excess gas accumulation. Therefore, getting a health checkup and starting the treatment on time can easily provide relief.

It’s natural to feel anxious during the first days of taking care of your baby. Believe it or not, in a week, you will be handling everything related to your baby like a champ. To keep yourself informed, it is recommended that you explore the various resources related to motherhood so you can provide the best care to your new bundle of joy.