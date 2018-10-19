By Mary M. McKenzie

[Editor’s Note: Hillcrest Town Council’s meeting on Oct. 9 centered on a discussion with two candidates running for County Supervisor District 4. Read coverage of this event in our Nov. 2 issue. In lieu of a full update, this month’s column pays tribute to the late Clarice Yarger.]

Clarice Yarger moved to Hillcrest almost 35 years ago. She was newly widowed and chose to live her bachelorette life in San Diego. Clarice was an early champion of the Hillcrest Town Council (HTC) when it was created in a townhome across the street, and she faithfully attended HTC meetings, walking to them until she was 91 years old.

For more than 30 years, she served as a poll worker in the neighborhood and was a welcome face for many voters. She also volunteered at Florence Elementary School, where she read to children.

On Oct. 8, Clarice died peacefully at age 93 in her Hillcrest home. We will miss her.

—Mary M. McKenzie is secretary of the Hillcrest Town Council.