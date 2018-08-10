mail

Adams’ murals

Posted: August 10th, 2018 | Arts & Entertainment, Featured | No Comments

By SDCNN Staff

Local artists spruce up the avenue

Adams Avenue received a colorful makeover last month.

Sixteen artists were chosen to decorate electrical boxes scattered along the popular Normal Heights street on Saturday, July 14. The project was hosted by Normal Heights Urban Arts and sponsored by Adams Ave Business Association and Normal Heights Community Development Corporation.

Taina Berardi, who also participated in the North Park electrical box painting event back in March, draws inspiration from nature. (Photo courtesy of the artist)

The artists included:

  • Taina Berardi
  • Janine Wareham
  • Bryndan Bedel
  • Ashley Rang
  • Chris Berger
  • James Armenta
  • Heather Rust
  • Roderick Reboton
  • Rebecca Noelle
  • Skye Amber Sweet
  • Barbara Cerf
  • Isabel Jackson
  • Karin Foster
  • Ely Mayoral
  • Lydia Phillips
  • Maw Cazares

Rebecca Noelle paints Normal Heights landmarks (Photo courtesy of the artist)

Little Italy resident Rebecca Noelle’s painted her utility box — located between Starbucks and the Masonic Lodge on Adams Avenue and Felton Street — with Normal Heights landmarks. She chose to depict scenes in acrylics of nearby landmark buildings and houses, including The Ould Sod Irish pub across the avenue and the Methodist Church farther east.

Maw Cazares’ intricate designs can be found at his box on Mansfield Street (Photo courtesy of the artist)

Noelle noted that people stopped by her work site daily, including children who enjoyed watching progress on the utility box artwork, especially the small animals she included among the scenes.

Karin Foster of Mikajo Designs brings the ocean to Normal Heights (Photo courtesy of the artist)

“I have never felt so appreciated as an artist,” she said. “This is a gift, my gift to the community.”

Barbara Cerf-Allen poses with her finished box featuring fish and flowers (Photo courtesy of the artist)

To view more photos of the artists and their painted electrical boxes, visit Normal Heights Urban Arts Facbeook page at bit.ly/nh-urbanarts.

Janine Wareham’s “awessssome” snake box offers a colorful contrast to the neighborhood (Photo courtesy of Normal Heights Urban Arts)

Ashley Rang’s box depicts a woman surrounded by succulents (Photo courtesy of Normal Heights Urban Arts)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment