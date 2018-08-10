Adams’ murals

By SDCNN Staff

Local artists spruce up the avenue

Adams Avenue received a colorful makeover last month.

Sixteen artists were chosen to decorate electrical boxes scattered along the popular Normal Heights street on Saturday, July 14. The project was hosted by Normal Heights Urban Arts and sponsored by Adams Ave Business Association and Normal Heights Community Development Corporation.

The artists included:

Taina Berardi

Janine Wareham

Bryndan Bedel

Ashley Rang

Chris Berger

James Armenta

Heather Rust

Roderick Reboton

Rebecca Noelle

Skye Amber Sweet

Barbara Cerf

Isabel Jackson

Karin Foster

Ely Mayoral

Lydia Phillips

Maw Cazares

Little Italy resident Rebecca Noelle’s painted her utility box — located between Starbucks and the Masonic Lodge on Adams Avenue and Felton Street — with Normal Heights landmarks. She chose to depict scenes in acrylics of nearby landmark buildings and houses, including The Ould Sod Irish pub across the avenue and the Methodist Church farther east.

Noelle noted that people stopped by her work site daily, including children who enjoyed watching progress on the utility box artwork, especially the small animals she included among the scenes.

“I have never felt so appreciated as an artist,” she said. “This is a gift, my gift to the community.”

To view more photos of the artists and their painted electrical boxes, visit Normal Heights Urban Arts Facbeook page at bit.ly/nh-urbanarts.