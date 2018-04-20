Annual ArtWalk event set for April 28–29

By Lucia Viti

This month, Dani Camargo will join hundreds of local artists and exhibit his work in San Diego’s Mission Federal ArtWalk in Little Italy. He is looking forward to the opportunity to connect with the art community.

“How could you not be excited to participate in ArtWalk?” he said. “The talent is amazing.”

“Dani’s abstract paintings and sculptural pieces depict organic shapes and figures in unique ways, enticing viewers to add their own emotions and interpretations,” Sandi Cottrell, director of Mission Federal ArtWalk, said. “We look forward to welcoming Dani to his first ArtWalk festival.”

Mission Federal ArtWalk’s 35th annual event will showcase a collection of paintings, sculptures, photography, jewelry, metal and woodwork. Over 350 local, regional and international artists — both seasoned professionals and proven newcomers — will participate.

Touting the theme “Connective Creative Communities,” the free event will also host music, dance and spoken-word performances, interactive art activities for adults and children and family-friendly art projects on the KidsWalk. Visitors perusing the aisles of the popular art and cultural event are expected to exceed six-figures.

“We are proud to connect community and visitors to San Diego’s vibrant arts scene,” Cottrell said. “ArtWalk is an open environment that breeds creativity and leaves attendees feeling energized by its live music, dance and interactive art activities — all in beautiful Little Italy.”

Dedicated to encouraging attendees to express themselves to uncover their inner artist, Cottrell described ArtWalk as a community staple designed to bring all walks of life together to experience art and expression.

Interactive activities will include fashioning art on Ampersand panels using Jacquard alcohol inks and POSCA acrylic paint markers, as well as producing a unique cell effect, likened to looking through a microscope. ArtWalk will also host a mural installation of rainbow color quadrants, led by Carly Ealey, who is known for her work for KAABOO Music Festival mural installations.

Mission Federal ArtWalk will intersect Ash and Grape streets in Little Italy between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29. Visit artwalksandiego.org for more details.