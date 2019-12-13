Situated just half a mile apart from each other in North Park, St. Augustine High School and St. Patrick School, both operated by the Order of St. Augustine in the Province of St. Augustine in California, have finalized details for a new initiative to promote Catholic education in San Diego and strengthen their Augustinian relationship.

The Augustinian Promise is a guaranteed admissions program for eighth-grade boys graduating from St. Patrick School to St. Augustine High School if they meet certain criteria, including maintaining a 2.5 GPA in middle school and attending St. Patrick School for five years.

While many students from St. Pat’s have gone to St. Augustine High School in the past, the new agreement formalizes their relationship. This program will start with the 2020-21 school year.

Jim Horne, principal of St. Augustine High School, initiated this program in cooperation with Hernán Valdivia, principal of St. Patrick School and graduate of Saints Class of ‘93, in order to promote enrollment and advance the Augustinian mission, which emphasizes values like friendship, community, love, and respect.

“Both schools share the same mission, this program represents our commitment not only to Catholic education in North Park, but to the advancement of our Augustinian charisms of unity, truth, and love that are at the heart of both communities,” said Horne.

In addition to the Augustinian Promise, the effort to strengthen the relationship between Saints and St. Pat’s also includes collaboration in the areas of curriculum development, shared use of facilities, and joint opportunities for service and ministerial formation for students.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our students,” said Valdivia. “We’ve always had a great relationship with Saints and this program looks to build on that. This is a major win not only for our boys, but for all our students who will benefit.”

Founded in 1922, St. Augustine High School is the only all-boys Catholic high school in the Diocese of San Diego.

Founded in 1944, St. Patrick School celebrates 75 years of providing Catholic elementary education in North Park. St. Patrick School has recently undergone other changes, including adding a schoolwide cooling system, music lab and organic garden.