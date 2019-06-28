Council member Chris Ward was on hand Monday, June 17, to present awards to the people and organizations being acknowledged for their contributions to the community. Toni Duran came as the representative for state Senator Toni Atkins. Residents, business and property owners annually nominate people and organizations they believe helped improve the Bankers Hill neighborhood throughout the year. This year’s winners are:

Pine Tree Court was recognized for creatively providing drought tolerant landscape.

Inland Industries was honored for installation of drought tolerant landscaping and a doggie station.

Ben Baltic and Doug Scott were honored for the design, fabrication, painting and installation of a gate and public art at 1929 Fourth Ave. And for their many years of outstanding service to the Bankers Hill neighborhood and the cty of San Diego.

San Diego Pride was recognized for their extensive community involvement and generous giving.

Tershia d’Elgin was awarded for being one of the leaders in studying, planning and taking steps to implement protective measures for Maple Canyon.

Extraordinary Desserts was recognized for their nearly 30 years of loyalty to Bankers Hill as evidenced by the relocation of their Fifth Avenue eatery one block to the west in The Louie located at 2870 Fourth Ave.

Bankers Hill Parking District subcommittee was honored for the creation of 106 new parking spaces in 2018, and their tireless efforts for a broad vision for the parking and pedestrian needs of Bankers Hill.