Diane Powers’ popular Bazaar del Mundo in Old Town is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Opened in 1971, Powers created a unique shopping and dining experience in San Diego that continues to attract thousands of visitors to the historical Old Town State Park every year.

Held November 4-6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and November 7, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. guests can enjoy a lively Marketplace filled with colorful and elaborately decorated booths and a showcase of authentic handcrafted art, crafts, jewelry, vibrant Mexican clothing and more. Entertainers will perform throughout the weekend.

“This November marks a milestone for our businesses,” says owner and operator Diane Powers. “We couldn’t have done it without our devoted customers and longtime dedicated staff, whose continued support has been the foundation of our success.”

The Marketplace will feature many of Bazaar del Mundo’s favorite Latin American artists, including Mata Ortiz pottery masters, Oaxacan wood carvers, Zapotec weavers, plus several local artists.