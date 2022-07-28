Similac and Enfamil infant formulas, made with cow milk, have been linked in medical studies to the potentially fatal neonatal disease necrotizing enterocolitis. These NEC formula lawsuits for newborns contain numerous accusations. But the fundamental claim is that these formula manufacturers were aware of the risk of NEC but did nothing to inform families or provide them with a choice.

Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act of the United States, it is simple to alter the warning for infant formula. (Changing a warning under the FDCA is much simpler than changing a warning on a drug.)

What is NEC?

NEC is a serious gastrointestinal disease and a very dangerous bacterial infection that can appear in newborn babies’ gastrointestinal systems. It mostly affects infants who are premature or underweight.

For newborns, NEC can be extremely dangerous. Intestinal tissue becomes inflamed and rapidly degrades when NEC occurs. The baby’s intestines could develop a hole or perforation, allowing bacteria to leak into the abdomen.

Contact a Personal Injury Lawyer

If your premature baby was diagnosed with NEC after being fed Similac or Enfamil formula, you might be able to file a product liability lawsuit against Similac or Enfamil and obtain monetary compensation for your loss.

Contact a personal injury lawyer to discuss the possibility of filing a lawsuit. Enfamil has been linked to serious injuries, including death, and may have caused you or your loved one significant financial damages. A personal injury attorney can assist you in making a claim and obtaining compensation.

Common Side Effects of Baby Formula

Formula feeding has been linked to a higher risk of infant death due to illnesses such as diarrhea and lung infection. A recent study found that formula-fed babies are almost twice as likely to die from these causes than those who are breastfed.

The study also showed that the risk is even greater for babies who are not exclusively breastfed (i.e., those who also receive some formula). It is important to note that these findings do not mean that all formula-fed babies will die, but they suggest a higher risk associated with this feeding method.

Here are the four most common:

Constipation: Formula can cause constipation in infants because it lacks fiber. Try adding more fiber to your baby’s diet if this problem persists.

Diarrhea: Formula can also cause diarrhea in infants due to its high water content. Ensure your baby is drinking enough fluids, and try adding more fiber to their diet if diarrhea persists.

Allergies: Formula can also cause allergies in infants because it contains cow’s milk proteins. If your baby develops a rash after being fed formula, try making your baby formula with soy or rice milk.

Athlete’s foot: Formula can cause athlete’s foot in infants due to the high moisture content. This is because water helps prevent infections in infants by keeping their skin from drying out too quickly.

A Report by WHO

Babies are born to be breastfed. That is the conclusion of a report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on October 24, which recommends breastfeeding for 2 years and beyond. The report “Breastfeeding: A guide for health workers” provides clear evidence that breastfeeding is the healthiest way to feed infants and young children.

“There is no question that breastfeeding is one of the most advantageous interventions mothers can give their children,” according to a statement released alongside the report by WHO Director-General Dr. Margaret Chan. “It is a natural way to give newborns and young infants the ideal nutrition, and it continues to be protective throughout childhood and into adulthood.”

The report reviews current scientific knowledge about breastfeeding and recommends how best to support mothers who want to breastfeed.

Risk of Formula Feeding to Mothers

When you decide to formula feed, you run the risk of:

Getting weaker bones

Depression after childbirth

Keeping the weight off while pregnant

The possibility of developing uterine, ovarian, and breast cancer

Becoming pregnant earlier than expected

Developing arthritis

Conclusion

While breastfeeding has many benefits, it’s not right for every mother. Some women experience side effects like sore nipples, engorged breasts, and mastitis while breastfeeding. Additionally, some women find it difficult to produce enough milk or struggle with finding the time to breastfeed. If you choose not to breastfeed your baby, that’s okay too. There are other ways to provide your child with the nutrients they need to grow and thrive.

But whatever you decide, know that babies are more sensitive to things than we are. Not every baby formula will be suitable for your child, and choosing one that meets their needs is a must.