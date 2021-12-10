The best ramen kits on the market come from Japan, and it is easy to see why. With such a diverse culture and rich food history, these kits are truly authentic and delicious. The Japanese love their noodles so much that they have created over 10 regional styles of ramen. If you want to give your noodle dish an authentic touch or just need some quick dinner ideas for tonight, look no further than this list of the best Japanese ramen kits out there.

1. Satsuma Ramen Kit

Ramen is the perfect comfort food, and with this Raw Satsuma Japanese Ramen kit, you can make your own delicious Satsuma ramen right at home. The broth is pork and chicken-based, with a rich flavor that will remind you of your favorite restaurant ramen. The best part is that you get to choose your own toppings. Add some fresh greens for color and crunch, or go all out with chashu for an authentic taste.

2. Hakata Ramen Kit

If you’re looking for a little taste of Japan in your own home, why not bring a little bit of Hakata magic into your kitchen today? With Shin-Sen-Gumi’s Hakata Ramen kit, you can enjoy the signature Hakata ramen.

The thin-style noodles are cooked easily in just minutes and come with the soup base as well as chashu slices. Cooking instructions are included, so you can create this delicious treat yourself. The broth is pork-based, and the pork head is boiled slowly over three days to achieve the perfect flavor.

3. Spicy Hakata Ramen Kit

This Spicy Hakata Ramen Kit is perfect for those who love a good, spicy bowl of noodles. Shin-Sen-Gumi’s signature dish has been recreated in this raw set, which comes with two servings of thin-style noodles, pork soup base mixed with spicy miso for a delicious and savory taste, and chashu slices. Cooking instructions are included, so you can enjoy this delicious dish at home in no time.

3. Dan Dan Ramen Kit

If you’ve ever wished you could have a delicious, creamy bowl of ramen without having to leave your house or wait in line for hours, you can now get it from an online ramen store.

This Dan Dan Ramen Kit, you can enjoy a delicious bowl of ramen in minutes. The thin-style noodles and seasoned pork are the perfect combination of flavors and will leave you wanting more. Ditch the take-out and make your own ramen tonight.

4. Ramen Sampler Kit

Ramen is the perfect food. It’s simple, filling, and delicious, but sometimes, it can be hard to decide which flavor to try. This Sampler Ramen Kit has it all. With one serving of each of the four most popular ramen flavors, Spicy Hakata Ramen, Hakata Ramen, Dan Dan Ramen, and Satsuma, you can explore all the amazing tastes that ramen has to offer.

Forget about waiting for a restaurant to open up and serve their limited menu of dishes. These Japanese Ramen Kits will allow you to cook the authentic dish from start to finish without any hassle or fuss. You’ll be able to eat an amazing bowl of noodles that tastes just like it came out of a top-notch restaurant.