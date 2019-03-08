By Vince Meehan

On Feb. 6, the San Diego County Bike Coalition and Mike Hess Brewing teamed up to host the San Diego chapter of Draft. Draft is a nationwide meet-up series sponsored by peopleforbikes.org, where entrepreneurs, city leaders and better biking advocates discuss commuting ideas over craft beer.

Peopleforbikes.org is a group of cycling enthusiasts committed to advocating for safer urban biking solutions.

The event was held at the Mike Hess Brewery in North Park, and guests enjoyed signature Mike Hess beers along with bites from food trucks. Several guests spoke to the gathering including Councilmembers Chris Ward and Georgette Gomez, advocating for additional bike lanes and transit options.

Many attendees biked to the event and a large bike rack on the back patio was available to accommodate the riders. Future meet-ups can be found at peopleforbikes.org/draft.

— Vince Meehan can be reached at vinniemeehan@gmail.com.