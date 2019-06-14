A new barber shop in Hillcrest is trying to blend the best of classic hair care experience with the convenience of modern technology. Co-owners Landon Strauss and Chris Hjerling got their start in the restaurant industry but decided to open Brightside Barber because of their own woes trying to get a haircut. They said their trick is not trying too hard to be trendy.

“We found there was a need for a general, simple, casual barber shop that also offered modern technology along with some of the classic experience,” Hjerling said.

Alongside a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, they offer online booking and text message reminders.

The pair plans to make Brightside Barber a chain by opening more storefronts in high-density areas with free parking where people live, work, play, and get their hair cut.

Soft opening hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 619-340-1900. The HUB Center, 1050 University Avenue #E101. BrightsideBarber.com.