Calendar: April 20 – May 3, 2018

ONGOING EVENTS

‘A Little Night Music’

Cygnet Theater presents the romantic and comedic musical “A Little Night Music,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. $46. 8 p.m. at The Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St. Show runs through April 22.

Last Chance Indies: ‘Foxtrot’

The latest Last Chance Indies film event at Digital Gym Cinema highlights “Foxtrot,” an award-winning Hebrew drama. $7.50–$11. Screenings runs April 27–May 3. Various times at Digital Gym Cinema, 2921 El Cajon Blvd.

‘Expressions of Wabi-Sabi: Embracing Impermanence’

View the mixed-media paintings of artist Dana Mano-Flank, who incorporates the traditional wabi-sabi Japanese aesthetic to capture the beauty of nature. Free with Japanese Friendship Garden (JFG) admission. Runs through Sunday, April 29. 10 a.m.–7 p.m. daily at JFG Exhibition Hall, 2215 Pan American Road East.

FEATURED EVENTS

Friday, April 20

Watercolor Lecture and Demo

Art on 30th’s “Finding Your Bearings with Watercolor” features a lively painting demonstration and discussion with watercolor aficionado, Chuck McPherson. Free. Noon–1 p.m. at Art on 30th, 4434 30th St.

Birdy Bardot at Soda Bar

Ocean Beach native Birdy Bardot performs with Creature Canyon and Mike Pope. $10–$12. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.

The Penske File at Tower Bar

The Penske File will perform with Decent Criminal, Squarecrow and The Dodges. $8–$10. 21 and up. 9 p.m. at The Tower Bar, 4757 University Ave.

Runs Deep at The Merrow

Metal band Runs Deep performs with Sundrop Electric, Little Heroine and Polux. $5. 21 and up. 7 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave.

Saturday, April 21

Hillcrest Community Clean Up

Join for an Earth Day 2018 collaborative community cleanup. Sign up at creektobay.org and select Hillcrest Street Sweep site. 9 a.m. at Florence Elementary in the staff parking lot on the corner of University Avenue and Front Street.

Midnight Madness at Ken Cinema

Join Landmark Theatres Ken Cinema for a Midnight Madness showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” featuring live shadow cast Crazed Imaginations. Ken Cinema, 4061 Adams Ave., Kensington.

The Moondoggies at Soda Bar

Rock band The Moondoggies performs with Erik Blood and Malachi Henry and the Lights. $10–$12. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.

Sunday, April 22

EarthFair and Earth Day Parade

The 29th annual EarthFair in Balboa Park is the largest free, annual environmental fair in the world, drawing around 60,000 people. This year’s theme is “We’re All in this Together” and will feature more than 300 exhibitors, theme areas, a food pavilion, children’s activity area, four entertainment venues, the eARTh Gallery arts and crafts show, the Cleaner Car Concourse, and more. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at the Balboa Park Visitor Center, 1549 El Prado.

The Powerballs at Soda Bar

Rock band The Powerballs performs with Bedlam Rebels. $6. 21 and up. 8 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.

Monday, April 23

Storytelling workshop at Finest City Improv

Instructor Nathan Young, a public speaking coach and storytelling consultant, leads a crash course in storytelling and the craft can be used in public speaking, writing, performance or conversation. $45. 6:30–9:30 p.m. at Finest City Improv, 4250 Louisiana St.

Marian Hill at Observatory

Marian Hill performs with Michl. $25. All ages. 8 p.m. at The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave.

Tuesday, April 24

Prof at Soda Bar

Rapper Prof performs with Mac Irv, Cashinova and Willie Wonka. $12. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.

Daytrip at the Merrow

Pop-rock band Daytrip performs with Michael McGraw and Retra. Presented by Tim Pyles of 91X Loudspeaker. $5. 21 and up. 9 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave.

Wednesday, April 25

Vaccines at The Center

Stop by The Center from 3–6 p.m. for a free vaccination clinic. San Diego County will be offering vaccines for hepatitis A and the flu. If you joined last year for the first round of hepatitis A shots, make sure to stop by for your booster.

Thursday, April 26

Free2B Celebration

Join multiple-Billboard-charting singer/songwriter Debby Holiday at her CD release party. 8 p.m. at Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave.

Dining Out for Life

The Center presents its 12th annual Dining Out for Life San Diego. Dozens of participating restaurants, bars, coffeehouses and nightclubs in San Diego will donate 25–100 percent of sales for The Center’s HIV/AIDS services and prevention programs.

Ash Williams at Tower Bar

Punk band Ash Williams performs with Abraskadabra, Midnight Track and Privileged. $10. 21 and up. 9 p.m. at Tower Bar, 4757 University Ave.

Locksmith at the Merrow

Rapper Locksmith performs with J. Lately, Leon the God, Odessa Kane and other guests. $12–$26. 21 and up. 8:45 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave.

Friday, April 27

Eridia at Tower Bar

Rock band Eridia will perform with Iguanadon and Fused. $10. 21 and up. 9 p.m. at The Tower Bar, 4757 University Ave.

Saturday, April 28

Adams Avenue Unplugged

The seventh annual Adams Avenue Unplugged will feature 60 artists performing on 24 stages along Adams Avenue, from University Heights through Normal Heights to Kensington. There will be a beer garden for $19, which will include four 14-ounce beers and a plate of food from City Tacos.

Sweet Puppy and Pockets at Finest City Improv

Improv groups First Sweet Puppy and Pockets take to the stage to perform a show packed with different scenes and themes. $13. 9 p.m. at Finest City Improv, 4250 Louisiana St.

Shocks of Mighty at The Merrow

Ska band Shocks of Mighty performs with The Georgetown Orbits and Mochilero All Stars. $7. 21 and up. 9 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave.

Monday, April 30

Jenny Don’t & The Spurs at Soda Bar

Roots-country four-piece Jenny Don’t & The Spurs performs with Trevor McSpadden. $8. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.

Tuesday, May 1

Mainland at Soda Bar

Post-punk rock band Mainland performs with Wilding and Rad Horror. $12. 9 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.

The Windermeres at Tower Bar

Rock band The Windermeres performs. 21 and up. 9 p.m. at The Tower Bar, 4757 University Ave.

Wednesday, May 2

LAYNE at Soda Bar

Pop duo LAYNE — Layne Putnam and Alexander Rosca — performs with Selfish Things, LoveGlow and Jara. $10–$12. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.

Thursday, May 3

First Thursday at Lafayette

San Diego Made hosts an evening for music, makers, workshops and libations every first Thursday of the month. Each event features a creative workshop, free giveaways, live music, a pop-up shop featuring local makers, and more. Free. 6:30–9:30 p.m. at The Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays

Lestat’s West Open Mic

Weekly open mic event hosted by Robby Robertson every Monday. 6:30–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave.

SOULful Monday

DJ Rebekah Hardt spins Deep House beats on the patio every second and fourth Monday. Enjoy all-you-can-eat spaghetti, alcohol specials and more. 21 and up. 8 p.m. at Gossip Grill. 1220 University Ave.

Tuesdays

Trivia Night at Brew Project

Here’s Johnny! Answer five to seven rounds of questions and participate in team challenges for raffles and prizes. Weekly event hosted by Johnny Grant. 7 p.m. The Brew Project, 3683 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest.

Lestat’s West Comedy Night

Weekly comedy night event hosted by Dustin Nickerson every Tuesday. 9–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave.

Thursdays

North Park Farmers Market

Shop more than 90 tents of locally grown produce, artisan grocery items, prepared foods and hand-crafted goods. 3–7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31th Street to Utah Street, North Park.

Thursdays at The Ken

San Diego’s late-night jazz jam convenes every Thursday night. Hosted by musicians Ian Buss, Robert Dove and Hugo Suarez. $5. 10 p.m.–1:30 a.m. at The Kensington Club, 4079 Adams Ave.

Saturdays

Golden Hill Farmers Market

Stop by the open community space to pick up California Certified Organic Produce from local farmers. 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill.

Old Town Saturday Market

The street market features work from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography and more. Every Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town.

Sundays

Hillcrest Farmers Market

About 175 vendors offer a variety of locally grown fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, and more. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues.

