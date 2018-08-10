Calendar: August 10-23, 2018

FEATURED EVENTS

Friday, Aug. 10

Concert in the Park: The Ira B Liss Big Band Jazz Machine

The Ira B. Liss Big Band Jazz Machine will perform in the annual Concerts in the Park summer series. Bring picnic baskets, catch up with neighbors, and sing and dance to the music. Free. 6–8 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 1521 Washington Place.

Visit bit.ly/MHconcerts.

Afton at The Merrow

Afton presents an extensive music lineup starts off with rock/indie musicians Thread the Lariat and Buddie Roots, followed by hip-hop/R&B artists Y-Dresta, Jru Cobian, Adrian Waltuo, han zullo, Kendallpg47 & Twin Dracos, OSYM (Old Souls Young Minds), King Netta, ibei, Pretty Kronic, YT West, Don Elway and The Product. $12–$15. 21 and up. 6:30 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave.

Visit bit.ly/AftonMerrow.

Tenshun at Soda Bar

Beatmaker Tenshun performs with Azuresands大麻, W0RK, and Giveaway (Lora Mathis). Presented by Stay Strange. $8. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.



Visit bit.ly/TenshunSoda.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Doggiepaloza!

The Dojo Café and PowerPet Treats present a day of fun with residents’ four legged friends. Event activities include a trainer talk from K9 Training by Tim, adoptable dogs onsite, donation-based competitions benefitting the San Diego Humane Society. Attendees receive complementary goodie bags with dog treats. Free. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at Fair@44, 4350 El Cajon Blvd.



Visit bit.ly/doggiepalooza.

Bay City Brewing

Anniversary Celebration

To commemorate three years in the U.S. craft beer capital, Bay City Brewing Co. invites the community to its Point Loma tasting room for limited-edition beers, food trucks, live music and a kid-friendly art station. The brewery will pour its Anniversary IIPA, limited-edition beers on tap, and other surprises. Noon–10 p.m. at Bay City Brewing Co., 3760 Hancock St.

Visit baycitybrewingco.com.

‘An afternoon of Language and Laughter’

Richard Lederer, San Diego Union-Tribune language columnist and best-selling writer, visits the library to share a humorous presentation on the English language. 3 p.m. at Mission Hills Library, 925 West Washington St.

Visit bit.ly/LibraryMH.

Raena Jade at Lestat’s

Raena Jade performs at her farewell show, where she will release her album. All ages. 8–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave.

Visit bit.ly/LestatsWest.

Jessica Hernandez at Soda Bar

Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas perform with Kera. $13–$15. 21 and up. 9 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.



Visit bit.ly/JessicaSoda.

Robin Roth and Vaughn Avakian at The Merrow

Join Club Sabbat, a local gothic industrial club, for its monthly music event. Featuring DJs Robin Roth and Vaughn Avakian. $5. 21 and up. 9 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave.

Visit bit.ly/SabbatMerrow.

Sunday, Aug. 12

Giraffes? Giraffes! at Soda Bar

Rock/pop duo Giraffes? Giraffes! performs with Mylets, and Fistfights with Wolves. $10. 21 and up. 8 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.



Visit bit.ly/GiraffesSoda.

Hillcrest CityFest

Stretching nearly half a mile in size over five city blocks, San Diego’s ultimate summer art and music festival takes over Fabulous Hillcrest during Hillcrest CityFest. The 35th annual celebration of community spirit features live bands, electric dance music DJs, arts, crafts, and food. Free. Pre-sale VIP tickets, which include complimentary drinks, private restaurant and more, are $35. Donations encouraged. Noon–11 p.m. in Hillcrest, 3737 Fifth Ave.

Visit bit.ly/CityFest18

Monday, Aug. 13

Jess Williamson at Soda Bar

Folk musician and songwriter Jess Williamson performs. $10. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.



Visit bit.ly/JessSoda.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

Imagery Machine at Soda Bar

Imagery Machine performs with The Mondegreens, and The Lazulis. $7. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.



Visit bit.ly/ImagerySoda.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

Knox Hamilton at Soda Bar

Knox Hamilton performs with Brother Sundance, and Alex Di Leo. $12–$14. 21 and up. 9:15 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.



Visit bit.ly/KnoxSoda.

‘Living in Colour’ at The Merrow

Join The Merrow in dedicating an evening to the late Scott Hutchison, frontman of the Scottish band Frightened Rabbit, and help raise money for the AFSP-American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Featuring music from Frightened Rabbit, Owl John, and Mastersystem. There will also be karaoke, live performances, drink specials and a raffle to win prizes. Donations $5–$20, collected at the door. 21 and up. 7–10 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave.



Visit bit.ly/ColourMerrow.

Mission Hills Library

Crafts for Grown-Ups

Adults are encouraged to access their artistic side and create an art project. Free; sign up required. 6:30 p.m. at North Park Library, 3795 31st St. Call 533-3972 or visit bit.ly/LibraryNP.

Thursday, Aug. 16

Sneaks at Soda Bar

Sneaks performs with Blac Rabbit. $8–$10. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.



Visit bit.ly/SneaksSoda.

Poetry at Lestat’s

New Alchemy Poetry Series presents poets, followed by an open mic. All ages. 7–9 p.m. at Lestat’s West, 3343 Adams Ave.

Visit bit.ly/LestatsWest.

Friday, Aug. 17

Set It Off at Soda Bar

American rock band Set It Off performs with Chapel, De’Wayne Jackson, and His Dream of Lions. Presented by Soda Bar. $16–$18. 21 and up. 7 p.m. at The Irenic, 3090 Polk Ave.



Visit bit.ly/SetSoda.

Concert in the Park: The Highwayman Show

Tony Surai — The Highwayman — will perform in the annual Concerts in the Park summer series. Bring picnic baskets, catch up with neighbors, and sing and dance to the music. Free. 6–8 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 1521 Washington Place. Visit bit.ly/MHconcerts.

Saturday, Aug. 18

‘Fairy Tales in the Park’

Celebrate San Diego Civic Youth Ballet (SDCYB)’s 70-year anniversary as the resident classical ballet school in Balboa Park. Enjoy performances of the classic stories of “Hansel & Gretel,” “The Sleeping Beauty” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Before or after the show, visit the “Fairy Tale Village” outside on the Casa del Prado patio — sustainability-themed this year — for fun activities such as face painting, crafts, play and more.



Visit sdcyb.org.

Blank Cassette at Soda Bar

Blank Cassette performs with Ashe. $15. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.



Visit bit.ly/CassetteSoda.

The Gregory Page Show

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Gregory Page performs. All ages. 8–11 p.m. at Lestat’s West, 3343 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/LestatsWest.

Bird Park Concert: Dani Bell & the Tarantist

Dani Bell & the Tarantist performs with The Bassics at North Park Community Association’s third show of the annual series, “Bird Park Summer Concerts.” This week’s concert is presented by The Observatory North Park. Free. 5 p.m. at Bird Park, at the intersection of Upas Street and Pershing Drive.

Visit bit.ly/bird-park-concert.

Mission Hills Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Mission Hills Library will hold a book sale. 9 a.m.–noon at Mission Hills Library, 925 West Washington St.

Visit bit.ly/LibraryMH.

Sunday, Aug. 19

Coffee with the Catapult

In the spirit of discoverability, The Book Catapult hosts an informal discussion about what’s new in the world of literature. Led by the Catapult’s book buyer and co-owner, Seth. Complimentary coffee from Communal Coffee, plus a 20 percent discount off all books discussed. Free. 11:30 a.m. at The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St.

Visit bit.ly/CatapultCoffeeAug.

Paul Cherry at Soda Bar

Paul Cherry performs. $8–$10. 21 and up. 8 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.



Visit bit.ly/PaulSoda.

Monday, Aug. 20

AJJ + Kimya Dawson at Observatory

AJJ and Kimya Dawson perform with Shellshag. $17. All ages. 8 p.m. at The Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave.

Visit bit.ly/AJJKimya.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Buddha Trixie at Soda Bar

Buddah Trixie performs with Battery Point, and The Frets. $7. 21 and up. 8 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.

Visit bit.ly/BuddhaSoda.

Needleworks Arts at North Park Library

Learn needlework at the library. 5 p.m. at North Park Library, 3795 31st St. Call 533-3972 or visit bit.ly/LibraryNP.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Mission Hills Library Mystery Book Group

The monthly book group discusses this month’s mystery novel. Read the book beforehand; copies are available at the Circulation Desk. 6:30 p.m. at Mission Hills Library, 925 West Washington St.

Visit bit.ly/LibraryMH.

Thursday, Aug. 23

‘Coffee with Counsel’

San Diego County Bar Association will host a presentation on estate planning. 9:30–11 a.m. at North Park Library, 3795 31st St. Call 533-3972 or visit bit.ly/LibraryNP.

Flynt Flossy & Turquoise Jeep at Soda Bar

Flynt Flossy & Turquoise Jeep (TJR) performs with The Parker Meridien. $15. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd.

Visit bit.ly/TJRSoda.

‘Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax’ Through Aug. 12

Based on Dr. Seuss’s “The Lorax,” this family-friendly show tells the story of the Truffula trees and their staunch protector, The Lorax. Children under 3 years old are not permitted. Tickets $30–$40. Times vary. The Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way. Visit

bit.ly/OldGlobeLorax.

‘High-Key Color’ at San Diego Art Institute

Through Aug. 12

“High-Key Color in Southern California” is an art exhibit that showcases local artists who utilize vivid and colorful imagery in their work. Curated by Elizabeth Rooklidge, this exhibit features the work of more than 20 artists, including Michael James Armstrong, Jennifer Anne Bennett, Claudia Cano and Max Daily. Times vary. San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/colorsocal.

‘Epic Tales from Ancient India’ at SDMA

Through Aug. 31

The San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park hosts “Epic Tales from Ancient India,” an exhibit with more than 90 Edwin Binney 3rd Collection of Indian paintings. Spanning the 16th through 19th centuries, traditional stories showcased include the Bhagavata Purana, Ramayana, Ragamala and works of Persian literature. $8–$15; 17 and under free. Times vary. Closed on Wednesdays. 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/epictalessdma.

International Summer Organ Festival

Through Sept. 3

Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park hosts a lineup of outdoor organ concerts every Monday this summer. Free. All ages. 7:30 p.m. at Pan American Road East. Visit bit.ly/BalboaOrgan.

Food Truck Fridays

Through Sept. 28

Kick off your summer weekends every Friday evening at Balboa Park’s after-hours event. Visitors of all ages can enjoy live entertainment while eating dishes from a rotating selection of more than a dozen food trucks. Free. 4–8 p.m. at Plaza de Panama in Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/balboafoodtruck.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays

Lestat’s West Open Mic

Weekly open mic event hosted by Robby Robertson every Monday. 6:30–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave.

Visit bit.ly/LestatsWest.

Tuesdays

Trivia Night at Brew Project

Here’s Johnny! Answer five to seven rounds of questions and participate in team challenges for raffles and prizes. Weekly event hosted by Johnny Grant. 7 p.m. The Brew Project, 3683 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/BrewTrivia.

Lestat’s West Comedy Night

Weekly comedy night event hosted by Dustin Nickerson every Tuesday. 9–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave.

Visit bit.ly/LestatsWest.

Thursdays

North Park Thursday Market

Shop more than 90 tents of locally grown produce, artisan grocery items, prepared foods and hand-crafted goods. 3–7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31st Street to Utah Street, North Park.

Visit bit.ly/ThursMarket

Thursdays at The Ken

San Diego’s late-night jazz jam convenes every Thursday night. Hosted by musicians Ian Buss, Robert Dove and Hugo Suarez. $5. 10 p.m.–1:30 a.m. at The Kensington Club, 4079 Adams Ave.

Visit bit.ly/ThursKen.

Saturdays

Golden Hill Farmers Market

Stop by the open community space to pick up California Certified Organic Produce from local farmers. 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill.

Visit bit.ly/GHMarket.

Old Town Saturday Market

The street market features work from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography and more. Every Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town.

Visit bit.ly/OTMarket.

Sundays

Hillcrest Farmers Market

About 175 vendors offer a variety of locally grown fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, and more. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues.

Visit bit.ly/HillcrestMarket.

— Compiled by Sara Butler. Email calendar items to sara@sdcnn.com.