Friday, Aug. 2

Get Spritzed

To kick off an August cocktail special, Upper East Bar is hosting a “Get Spritzed” rooftop pool party. Located at the Kimpton Solamar Hotel at 435 Sixth Ave. in East Village, the 1920s-themed event will feature tray-passed canapés, music, and plenty of Aperol Spritzes to go around. 4-6 p.m.

‘Straight’

Loud Fridge Theatre Group is producing the San Diego premier of “Straight,” the provocative new play by Drew Fornarola and Scott Elmegreen, that deals with fidelity, sexuality and identity in “post-equality” America, directed by Kate Rose Reynolds and Andréa Agosto. “Straight,” The New York Times Critic’s Pick, chosen for its “smart, bracing writing brimming with clever wisecracks and thought-provoking observations,” made its off-Broadway debut at the Acorn Theatre in 2016. Now, “Straight” is making its California debut, after enchanting audiences in New York City, Mexico City, Austria, Berlin and much of the East Coast. Playing from July 25 to Aug. 4 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tenth Avenue Arts Center, Forum Stage, 930 10th Ave. Tickets range from $17.50-$35 and can be purchased online at loudgridgetheatre.com/straight.

Saturday, Aug. 3

A Short Walk Home

Several hundred San Diego residents will lace up their sneakers and walk two miles to get active in solving the region’s homelessness crisis during A Short Walk Home, San Diego’s only walk to end homelessness. After walking through the giant door at the finish line, participants will have the chance to explore Father Joe’s Villages programs and join staff in various activities, including writing notes of encouragement to be displayed at the Village. The event is free and all proceeds benefit homeless services. Register at fjvwalkhome.com. 8-11 a.m. at Spanish Landing Park.

Trades that Shaped the West

As towns developed in the West, so did the need for specialized trades and artisans. Old Town San Diego State Historic Park will present 19th-century trades that helped shape the community of San Diego. Noon-4 p.m.

Guided walking tour

Meet at North Park Main Street, 3939 Iowa St. to walk through the city to see some of the latest art instillations in unusual places. 10-11 a.m.

The Not-So-Silent Short Film Fest: Steampunk Celluloid Soiree

What happens when viewers get to take part in the creation of a cinematic experience? Vanguard Culture and the La Jolla Historical Society present The Not-So-Silent Short Film Festival, featuring a selection of short silent films curated by award-winning soundscape artist Scott Paulson. Costumes are encouraged at the family-friendly event. Tickets include complimentary tastings by Boochcraft and CaliFino Tequila, gourmet popcorn by Chef Daniella de la Puente and one craft cocktail. General admission $15. 7-9 p.m. at IDEA1, 899 Park Blvd.

Swim & Spin Saturdays

Kimpton Solamar Hotel is partnering with Fit City Adventures to offer mermaid core and spin rooftop fitness classes at Upper East Bar. $25 per class. Mermaid core at 9 a.m. Spin at 10 a.m. 435 Sixth Ave.

Monday, Aug. 5

The Experiential Movement Lab

This workshop explores how physical movement can be a metaphor for finding balance in life and overall health. Taught by internationally renowned dance improviser and founder of Improvisation Project Network, Patricia Maldonado, the Experiential Movement Lab will help attendees explore how physical movement is connected to life balance and overall health. The series reveals how people can break the sedentary patterns in daily life that lead to physical and creative atrophy. Attendees will learn to eliminate fear and self-doubt in their interactions with the world around them, using movement as a catalyst for identifying one’s greater purpose. IDEA1, 899 Park Blvd. 7-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Flexible Fleets Webinar

SANDAG will host a series of five, 45-minute webinars to discuss its “5 Big Moves.” These strategies set the framework for a bold new transportation vision for San Diego Forward: The 2021 Regional Plan, which will enhance connectivity, increase safety and sustainability, and improve quality of life. Explore how flexible fleets can build upon the popularity and success of shared, on-demand services like ride-share, ride-hailing, microtransit, bike-share, scooters, and delivery vehicles. These fleets provide personalized and convenient travel options through shared vehicles available 24/7 for different types of trips, which can reduce the need to own a car. The webinar begins at noon. Register at SDForward.com/webinars.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Business Strategies for Creatives

In partnership with Cassidy Creative Solutions, Vanguard Culture presents a series of workshops to help creatives take their art practice to the next level. Attendees are invited to participate in candid conversations about how to make one’s art practice both marketable and profitable. Noon-1 p.m. IDEA1, 899 Park Blvd.

Summer Family Fun with Zovargo

Get ready for a fun, interactive adventure starring wild animals! This show is one of several offered as part of Mission Valley Library’s summer reading program! Visit sandiegolibrary.org for more information. 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Community Room inside Mission Valley Library.

Mike Hess Brewing Dinner

Top of the Market Restaurant in Downtown San Diego will host a five-course dinner highlighted by Mike Hess Brewing’s best beers. Executive Chef Jeremy Loomis and Lead Brewer Paul Deras are putting together an exciting menu showcasing what summertime cuisine can be in California and just how seriously it can be elevated with an ice-cold glass of brew. Tickets are $90 per person. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Sip & Swim

Celebrate the end of one of TV’s most-loved events at this Shark Week-themed Sip & Swim featuring shark floaties and a signature Sharka-POOL-ooza drink. As always, the Weissmuller Pool will be the perfect place to lounge, dance and have fun, with live music by Lady Dottie & The Diamonds with feel-good activations by Urbn Leaf and Truly Hard Seltzer. Admission is $30 and includes the signature cocktail. The pool party starts splashing at noon and lasts until 5 p.m. The Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd.

Film & Float

The Lafayette’s beloved Weissmuller Pool which will be transformed into a theater with specialty themed drinks and appetizers from on-site restaurant Hope 46 beginning at 7 p.m. This month’s movie will be the classic summer favorite, “The Sandlot.” Admission is free.

Workshop on Accessible Design

The American Society of Landscape Architects, San Diego Chapter, is offering a free workshop on Accessible Design. Attendees will learn about the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and integrating design accessibility into their projects. The workshop will cover play structures, play areas, trails, parks, and outdoor developed areas. 1-3 p.m., with check-in at 12:30 p.m. at the Mission Valley Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Register at bpt.me/4273781

Saturday, Aug. 10

Soldiers and Citizens

This wildly popular festival celebrates literacy and the literary works of Mark Twain and other 19th-century authors. Excerpts from famous works will be depicted by costumed San Diego actors at a variety of park venues throughout the day. Old Town State Historic Park. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12

Live Electronic Music Workshop

Attendees will learn the elements of production and live performance with two-time Grammy Award nominee Ramon Amezcua from Bostich-Nortec Collective. Open to novice, intermediate, or advanced level musicians. Limited to 20 participants. Free with early registration. 6:30-9 p.m. IDEA1, 899 Park Blvd.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

OASIS presents:

‘Georgia O’Keeffe: Her Early Years’

Georgia O’Keeffe is one of America’s best known and admired artists, but what do we know of her early life and work? Join scholar Aniko Makranczy to explore her childhood in Wisconsin, her mother’s great influence, her art education and the impact of William Merritt Chase and Arthur Wesley Dow on her work. We will also discuss O’Keeffe’s years of teaching in Virginia and Texas and her experimentation at this time which greatly influenced her later work. This presentation is free and open to the public, and there is no need to pre-register. 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Community Room inside Mission Valley Library.

Gay Men’s Book Club

The Gay Men’s Book Club will meet on Tuesday, August 13, to discuss this month’s selection, “What Belongs to You” by Garth Greenwell, a novel about a gay American teacher’s erotic and edgy relationship with a hustler he meets in a public rest room in Bulgaria. Anyone interested in novels, memoirs and plays with gay themes is welcome to join the club. 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mission Hills-Hillcrest Library, 215 W. Washington St. Contact Ron Alsop at ronald.alsop@gmail.com or 908-347-3877 for more information.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Summer Family Fun with Arty Loon

Arty Loon’s magic and zany antics are sure to get you laughing and clapping. This show is the last one being offered as part of Mission Valley Library’s summer reading program. Visit sandiegolibrary.org for more information. 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Community Room inside Mission Valley Library.

Friday, Aug. 16

Comedy Special Filming

Comedian Phil Johnson will be filming his fourth comedy special entitled “Burning Sensation” on Friday, Aug. 16, at the Comedy Palace, 8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

A history of the Balboa Park Carousel

Local nonprofit Friends of Balboa Park will be hosting a historical lecture about the historical significance of the iconic Balboa Park Carousel and Friends’ plans for its future. The event will feature prominent local historical architect David Marshall, President of Heritage Architecture & Planning and board chairman of nonprofit Friends of Balboa Park, who will be highlighting the landmark, one of the oldest of its kind in the nation, for its architectural and historical significance for San Diego. 6-7:30 p.m. at the Balboa Park Carousel. $20 includes carousel ride. RSVP at bit.ly/2Zln3ZF or events@friendsofbalboapark.org

Sunday, Aug. 18

Summer in the City: A Downtown Music Festival and Celebration

Summer in the City is a unique summertime music festival and celebration in support of Voices of Our City Choir and the work it does with San Diego’s homeless/unsheltered residents. It will be a fundraising event featuring local bands, auctions and giveaways in support of the San Diego Homeless Community. 4-9 p.m. Quartyard Event Space, 1301 Market St. Tickets are $25 for adults. Free street parking.

Monday, Aug. 19

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Flexible Fleets Webinar

SANDAG will host a series of five, 45-minute webinars to discuss its “5 Big Moves.” These strategies set the framework for a bold new transportation vision for San Diego Forward: The 2021 Regional Plan, which will enhance connectivity, increase safety and sustainability, and improve quality of life. Join us to learn about the Next Operating System (OS), a digital platform that functions as the brain of the entire transportation system to connect smart infrastructure and different modes of transportation — passenger vehicles, buses, ride-sharing, delivery trucks, autonomous vehicles, bikes and scooters, and more. The Next OS will turn data into real-time actionable information for transportation operators and travelers. The webinar begins at noon. Register at SDForward.com/webinars.

Friday, Aug. 23

Ryan Gosling Weekend

Rooftop Cinema Club goes ga-ga for Gosling with a fun themed night like none other with the screening of the romance-comedy “Crazy. Stupid. Love.” on Friday, Aug. 23, and “The Notebook” on Saturday, Aug. 24. Rooftop Cinema Club opens nightly at 6:30 p.m. and films begin at 8:30, providing guests ample time to arrive early and enjoy the social in “Social Cinema,” including amazing sunsets, fantastic food, top-shelf drinks and classic table games. Manchester Grand Hyatt. Tickets start at $17.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Bike the Bay

In its 12th year, San Diego’s iconic Bike the Bay event pedals back into town on Aug. 25. Offering riders from all over the U.S. a rare opportunity to cycle across the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge, Bike the Bay welcomes cyclists of all abilities. Participants will travel through five cities along the Bayshore Bikeway to take in the region’s breathtaking sights. For the second time, participants will also have a chance to embark on an optional off-road portion, adding natural habitat and undeveloped areas to the list of “awe” moments that riders will experience. The ride starts and ends at the Embarcadero Marina Park South, 200 Marina Park Way. Staging of riders begins at 6:30 a.m. Register at bikethebay.net.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

San Diego Downtown Democratic Club

We will be holding an endorsement meeting with the Democratic primary candidates for District 78 of the California Assembly and the nonpartisan Office of City Attorney of the City of San Diego. We meet at the cabana on the sixth floor of the Harbor Club, lobby entrance on J Street and Second Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Please RSVP to: info@sddowntowndems.club