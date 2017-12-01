Calendar: Dec. 1 – 14, 2017

FRIDAY, Dec. 1

‘Jewels of the Season: Holidays at the Timken’

Through Dec. 31, featuring Hord and Schlappi Collection of Ornaments, Timken Museum of Art, 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park. Free. Timkenmuseum.org.

December Nights

3–11 p.m., the 40th year for the grand December Nights of holiday cheer at Balboa Park. Food, fun, festivities. Dazzling lights. Shopping for unique gifts. Museums offer free admission from 5–9 p.m. visit decembernights.org.

Square dancing classes

8–9:30 p.m., Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park. $50 for 13 classes. 858-277-7499 or circulators.sdsda.org.

Weltesser

8 p.m., with Body Void, Deep Sea Thunder Beast, and Nebula Drag. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. $7. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

Xxyyxx

8 p.m., with Chrome Sparks. Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. All ages. $18. Ticketweb.com.

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

Old Town Saturday Market

9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Clean Up Party

9 a.m.–1 p.m., help clean up Golden Hill. Meet up at Golden Hill Park, 25th Street and Russ Boulevard. Sponsored by Greater Golden Hill Community Development Corporation. First 50 volunteers get a T-shirt. Sign up at bit.ly/2B9uOWZ.

Golden Hill Farmers Market

9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Sdmarketmanager.com.

North Park Toyland Parade & Festival

11 a.m., the 54th annual parade begins at Utah Street and University Avenue in North Park and heads east on University. Free. Traffic will be re-routed in the area.

December Nights

Noon–11 p.m., the 40th year for the grand December Nights of holiday cheer at Balboa Park. Food, fun, festivities. Dazzling lights. Shopping for unique gifts. Museums offer free admission from 5–9 p.m. visitdecembernights.org.

Kirtan in the Park

Noon, four hours of kirtan (non-sectarian group meditation) in the heart of Balboa Park. Meet at 1549 El Prado.

‘Wings & Snow: A World of Masks’

5 p.m., Sophie’s Kensington Gallery, 4168 Adams Ave. Through Dec. 30. Exhibit celebrates the holiday season with a collection of masks in a variety of media including clay, fused glass, paint, mosaics, palm fronds and repurposed jewels. Guest artists include Carol Minear, a Kensington artist who uses palm fronds to create characters, and Maureen Robbins, an artist from Rochester, New York, who creates jeweled masks.

South Park Holiday Walkabout

5–10 p.m., a fun-filled evening showcasing independent businesses in South Park. Free treats, live entertainment, special offers. Get a map at info booth in the California Liquor parking lot, Juniper and 30th streets. Details at bit.ly/2czcTeG.

Syd The Kyd

8 p.m., with Buddy, Malia and DJ Osh Kosh. Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. 18 and older. $25. Ticketweb.com.

Comedy Heights

8–10 p.m., local comedians perform, Twiggs Coffeehouse, 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights. Free. Comedyheights.com.

SUNDAY, Dec. 3

Hillcrest Farmers Market

9 a.m.–2 p.m., Normal Street between University Avenue and Lincoln Street. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

West African dance class

5:30–7 p.m., master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea teaches classes for all ages and skill levels. La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2rkMr1u.

Uptown Rhythm Makers

6–8 p.m., Panama 66, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park.

Miya Folick

8 p.m., Space, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $10. ticketfly.com.

The Playground

Sunday Night Dance Party

9 p.m., DJ Heather Hardcore, The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. Free admission. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

MONDAY, Dec. 4

Bankers Hill

Parking Committee

5-6:30 p.m., Merrill Gardens, 2567 Second Ave., Bankers Hill.

North Park Toastmasters

6:30–8 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. bit.ly/2vMOGje.

Open Mic Night

6:30 p.m., Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free. bit.ly/2vMqHR9.

Wheeler Walker Jr.

8 p.m., with Joey Diaz and Jaime Wyatt. Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. All ages. $15. Ticketweb.com.

Dag Nasty

8:30 p.m., with Fireburn, Distant Beds, Let Rage. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $18. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

TUESDAY, Dec. 5

Adams Avenue Business Association

8 a.m., board of directors meeting, Normal Heights Community Center, 4649 Hawley Blvd.

North Park Main Street Design Committee

5:30–7:30 p.m., North Park Main Street office, 3939 Iowa St., Suite 2. 619-294-2501.

Bankers Hill Business Group

5:30–7:30 p.m., holiday mixer at Parq West, 2557 Third Ave., Bankers Hill. Wine and appetizers will be served. RSVP to jake@bankershillbusinessgroup.com.

Normal Heights Community Association

6 p.m., Normal Heights Community Center, 4649 Hawley Blvd.

Normal Heights Community Planning Group

6 p.m., Normal Heights Community Center, 4649 Hawley Blvd.

Uptown Planners

6 p.m., Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St., Hillcrest.

Angus & Julia Stone

8 p.m., Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. All ages. $25. Ticketweb.com.

Naomi Punk

8:30 p.m., Space, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $15. ticketfly.com.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6

‘The Nutcracker’

10 a.m., San Diego Civic Youth Ballet performance for school groups, Casa del Prado Theater in Balboa Park. Sdcyb.org.

University Heights Community Development Corp.

6:30 p.m., 4452 Park Blvd., Suite 104.

University Heights Community Parking District

6:30 p.m., 4452 Park Blvd. Suite 104

Wednesday Night Experience

7–8 p.m., uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest. $20 donation requested. bit.ly/2vMK5xl.

Steve Grand

8 p.m., “All American Boy” performs, Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., second floor, Hillcrest. Another show on Dec. 7. Tickets at ma4sd.com.

Dance Gavin Dance

8 p.m., Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. All ages. $20. Ticketweb.com.

Ben Sollee & The Kentucky Native

8:30 p.m., Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $14. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

THURSDAY, Dec. 7

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club

7 a.m., Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2pezpnR.

North Park Thursday Market

3–7:30 p.m., North Park Way between 30th Street and Granada Avenue. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

‘The Nutcracker’

6 p.m., San Diego Civic Youth Ballet performance for Scouts, Casa del Prado Theater in Balboa Park. Sdcyb.org.

University Heights

Community Association

6:30 p.m., Alice Birney Elementary School auditorium, 4345 Campus Ave.

Art & Love Tour

7 p.m., author Sylvester McNutt III is taking his popular talks on the road for the third year in a row. This year, the focus is art, love and personal growth. Queen Bee’s, 3925 Ohio St., North Park. Queenbeessd.com.

Kornflower’s Open Mic

7 p.m. sign up, open mic (no poetry or comedy). Family-friendly event, Rebecca’s Coffee House, 3015 Juniper St., South Park, free. Rebeccascoffeehouse.com.

Liberty Toastmasters Club

7 p.m., St. Paul’s Community Care Center, 328 Maple St., Bankers Hill. bit.ly/2vN6A5t.

Courage to Change – Al-Anon meetings

7:15–8:15 p.m., for friends and relatives of alcoholics, Christ United Presbyterian Church chapel, 3025 Fir St., South Park.

AJJ

(formerly Andrew Jackson Jihad)

7:30 p.m., The Irenic, 3090 Polk Ave., North Park.

Prophets of Rage with P.O.D.

7:30 p.m., Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. 21 and older. $55-$125. Ticketweb.com.

SUSTO + Esme Patterson

8 p.m., Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $12. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Kirtan Musical Meditation

8:30 p.m., chant and sing ancient and contemporary mantras celebrating love and life, Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga, 3301 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free – donations welcome. Pilgrimageyoga.com.

Cosmonauts

9 p.m., with Wild Wild Wets. Blonde Bar, 1808 W. Washington St., $10. Mission Hills.

FRIDAY, Dec. 8

Run619 Uptown Tour

6:19 a.m., runners meet up at Heartwork Coffee Bar, 3993 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Run619 is a half-hour romp through the streets, alleys, canyons and trails of Mission Hills, Hillcrest, North Park and University Heights.

Jungle Bells at San Diego Zoo

9 a.m. — 8 p.m., ring in the holidays at San Diego Zoo with seasonal decorations, animal experiences, costumed characters and live entertainment. Through Jan. 1, 2018. Closes at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Sandiegozoo.org.

Memory Café

10–11:30 a.m., a gathering place for those with memory loss, caretakers and those worried about memory problems. First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, 4190 Front St., Hillcrest. Donations appreciated. bit.ly/2vMSsZV.

Hillcrest Town Council Holiday Celebration

6 p.m., annual Holiday Celebration for Hillcrest Town Council members and supporters, Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave. Hosted appetizers served. Sponsors: UC San Diego Health and Scripps Mercy.

‘The Nutcracker’

7 p.m., San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, Casa del Prado Theater in Balboa Park. $12-$18. Sdcyb.org.

Square dancing classes

8–9:30 p.m. Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park. $50 for 13 classes. 858-277-7499 or circulators.sdsda.org.

Slow Magic

8 p.m., with Point Point. Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. All ages. $20. Ticketweb.com.

Pere Ubu

8:30 p.m., with Diminished Men. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $25. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

SATURDAY, Dec. 9

Old Town Saturday Market

9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market

9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Sdmarketmanager.com.

Pet adoption

11 a.m.–2 p.m., Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption Campaign in conjunction with Helen Woodward Animal Center, Bazaar Del Mundo, 4133 Taylor St., Old Town San Diego. Shopping, photo opportunity with Santa Paws. Costume contest with suggested $10 donation to enter.

Champagne Wine Tasting

1–3 p.m., annual Champagne wine taster, Village Vino, 4095 Adams Ave., Kensington. $35. Tasting fee waived with two-bottle purchase. 619-546-8466 or villagevino.com.

The Blvd Holiday Vintage & Makers Market

1–6 p.m., the Blvd Market will host a seasonal event to ring in the holidays at the new Dam Park, north side of El Cajon Boulevard at Illinois Street. Enjoy international cuisine from pop-up vendors, holiday spirits served around the Boat Bar made out of a sailboat, and live acoustic music. Free. Theboulevard.org.

‘The Nutcracker’

2 and 7 p.m., San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, Casa del Prado Theater in Balboa Park. $12-$18. Sdcyb.org.

Uptown Democratic Club

5 p.m., annual holiday party and potluck, Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St., Hillcrest. $5 with a side dish; $10 without one. Turkey and beverages provided.

Ray at Night

6–10 p.m., free monthly art walk with entertainment in North Park. bit.ly/2qpDcyY.

The Creepshow

8:30 p.m., with Hard Fall Hearts and Sam Hell. Kensington Club, 4079 Adams Ave. $13-$15. 21 and older. Ticketfly.com.

Comedy Heights

8–10 p.m., local comedians perform, Twiggs Coffeehouse, 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights. Free. Comedyheights.com.

Club Sabbat

9 p.m., Gothic industrial DJs, The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. $5. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

Slothrust

8:30 p.m., with The Kids. Space, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $12. ticketfly.com.

Jamila Woods

8:30 p.m., with Tasha. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $12. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Phoenix

10 p.m., Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. All ages. $40. Ticketweb.com.

SUNDAY, Dec. 10

Hillcrest Farmers Market

9 a.m.–2 p.m., Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

‘The Nutcracker’

2 p.m., San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, Casa del Prado Theater in Balboa Park. $12-$18. Sdcyb.org.

Robin Henkel Band

with Horns

5:30 p.m., Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights.

West African dance class

5:30–7 p.m., master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea teaches classes for all ages and skill levels. La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2rkMr1u.

Agnostic Front

8 p.m., with Take Offense, Endzweck, Heat, and Tarpit. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $18. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Run The Jewels

7 p.m., Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. 18 and older. $40. Ticketweb.com.

The Playground Sunday Night Dance Party

9 p.m., DJ Heather Hardcore, The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. Free admission. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

MONDAY, Dec. 11

North Park Maintenance Assessment District

6 p.m., North Park Adult Activity Center, 2719 Howard Ave.

North Park Toastmasters

6:30–8 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. bit.ly/2vMOGje.

Open Mic Night

6:30 p.m., Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free. bit.ly/2vMqHR9.

Voices of Christmas

7 p.m., Write Out Loud presents an evening of American holiday stories, poetry and music. Performances by Steven Lone, Walter Murray, Michael Buckley, Veronica Murphy and Walter Ritter. Featuring Mark Danisovzsky on piano. $25. Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St.

Joely Fisher

8 p.m., “Growing Up Fisher: Music, Memories & Misadventures,” starting actress, director and entertainer Joely Fisher, daughter of crooner Eddie Fisher and sex kitten Connie Stevens. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., second floor, Hillcrest. Tickets at ma4sd.com.

TUESDAY, Dec. 12

Hillcrest Business Association

5 p.m., board of directors meeting, Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.

Hillcrest Town Council

6:30 p.m., Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.

Ty Herndon

8 p.m., “An Evening of Hits and Holiday Tunes with Ty Herndon,” Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., second floor, Hillcrest. Tickets at ma4sd.com.

Blessed

8:30 p.m., with Entertainment Law and Exasperation, Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $17. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 13

North Park Main Street

7:30 a.m., board of directors meeting, North Park Main Street office, 3939 Iowa St., Suite 2. 619-294-2501.

Old Town Community Planning Group

3:30 p.m., The Whaley House, 2476 San Diego Ave.

Kensington Holiday Lights Bike Tour

4:30 p.m., gather at Zen Sanctuary for fourth annual Kensington Holiday Lights Bike Tour, sponsored by Kensington Talmadge Business Association. Bike tour departs at 5:30 p.m. for 3-mile ride. Ends at Clem’s Tap House for pizza and drinks. All ages. $10 for members; $5 for children younger than 12. RSVP to vp@kentalbiz.org.

Greater Golden Hill Community Planning Group

6:30 p.m., Balboa Golf Course Clubhouse, 2600 Golf Course Drive.

Ken-Tal Community Planning Group

6:30 p.m., Copley-Price Family YMCA, 4300 El Cajon Blvd.

United to End Gun Violence: A Vigil Commemorating Sandy Hook

7 p.m., San Diego Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Moms Demand Action to End Gun Violence, clergy and gun-control advocates hold a vigil, St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave., Bankers Hill.

Craft & Canvas

7 p.m.–midnight, Thumbprint Gallery presents “Craft & Canvas Art,” Heights Tavern, 3377 Adams Ave., University Heights. Paint and drink craft beer. 21 and older. HeightsTavern.or ThumbprintGallerySD.com.

Wednesday Night Experience

7–8 p.m., uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest. $20 donation requested. bit.ly/2vMK5xl.

Sacha Boutros

8 p.m., “Holly Jolly Holiday” concert, Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., second floor, Hillcrest. Tickets at ma4sd.com.

Night Drive

8:30 p.m., with Bogan Via. Space, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $10. ticketfly.com.

Wayne Hancock

8:30 p.m., with Hotshot Drifters, Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $15. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

THURSDAY, Dec. 14

Toy & Blanket Drive

6-8 p.m., holiday social benefiting Imperial Court’s Toys for Kids drive, California Bank & Trust, 3737 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. gsdba.org.

To view local community organization meeting information online, visit bit.ly/2esLpLR.

— Compiled by Ken Williams. Email calendar items to ken@sdcnn.com.