Calendar: Dec. 15, 2017 – Jan. 11, 2018

Friday, Dec. 15

‘Wings & Snow: A World of Masks’

Through Dec. 30, Sophie’s Kensington Gallery, 4168 Adams Ave. Exhibit celebrates the holiday season with a collection of masks in a variety of media including clay, fused glass, paint, mosaics, palm fronds and repurposed jewels. Guest artists include Carol Minear, a Kensington artist who uses palm fronds to create characters, and Maureen Robbins, an artist from Rochester, New York, who creates jeweled masks. Stmsc.org.

‘Jewels of the Season: Holidays at the Timken’

Through Dec. 31, featuring the Hord and Schlappi Collection of Ornaments, Timken Museum of Art, 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park. Free. Timkenmuseum.org.

Jungle Bells at San Diego Zoo

9 a.m.–8 p.m., through Jan. 1, 2018. Ring in the holidays at San Diego Zoo with seasonal decorations, animal experiences, costumed characters and live entertainment. Closes at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Sandiegozoo.org.

Craft Works Holiday Shop

2–6 p.m., through Jan. 5, 2018. Visual art exhibition by San Diego City College students, faculty, alumni and friends. Art Produce Gallery, 3139 University Ave., North Park. Artproduce.org.

Ales ‘n’ Rails Ugly Christmas Sweaters Party

6–9 p.m., San Diego Model Railroad Museum, Balboa Park. Fundraiser features brews by Mike Hess Brewing, Pizza Port Brewing Company, Benchmark Brewing and Rock Bottom Brewery. $30. Bit.ly/2ALGylc.

BLVD Market

6 p.m., pop-up food and entertainment event, 2855 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. Free before 10 p.m.; $10 afterwards. Bar raises money for Universal Sound and Blissed Yoga.

Hotels/Motels (Unofficial Art Fair)

6–10 p.m., Southern California artists to transform hotel rooms into galleries, stages and project spaces, Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, 2223 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. $10-$20. Bit.ly/2BHeP2D.

Julien Baker Half War

7 p.m., The Irenic, 3090 Polk Ave., North Park. $18-$20. Theirenic.com.

‘The Nutcracker’

7 p.m., San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, Casa del Prado Theater in Balboa Park. $12-$18. Sdcyb.org.

‘Love Actually’

8 p.m., Cinema Under the Stars, 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. $16-$19. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221. Also on Dec. 16.

Square dancing classes

8–9:30 p.m., Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park. $50 for 13 classes. 858-277-7499 or circulators.sdsda.org.

Metal show

9 p.m., Squirrelly Arts, Sergulath, The End Party, DAEMOS. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. $5. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Old Town Saturday Market

9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market

9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Sdmarketmanager.com.

Book sale

9:30 a.m.–noon, Friends of the Library book sale, Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. 619-692-4910.

Kirtan in the Park

Noon, four hours of kirtan (non-sectarian group meditation) in the heart of Balboa Park. Meet at 1549 El Prado.

Hotels/Motels (Unofficial Art Fair)

Noon–10 p.m., Southern California artists to transform hotel rooms into galleries, stages and project spaces, Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, 2223 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. $10-$20. Bit.ly/2BHeP2D.

Champagne Wine Tasting

1–3 p.m., annual Champagne wine taster, Village Vino, 4095 Adams Ave., Kensington. $35. Tasting fee waived with two-bottle purchase. 619-546-8466 or villagevino.com.

‘The Nutcracker’

2 and 7 p.m., San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, Casa del Prado Theater in Balboa Park. $12-$18. Sdcyb.org.

West African dance class

7–8:30 p.m., master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea/Senegal teaches classes for all ages and skill levels. La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington St., Hillcrest. $15. bit.ly/2rkMr1u.

Comedy Heights

8–10 p.m., local comedians perform, Twiggs Coffeehouse, 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights. Free. Comedyheights.com.

Pierce Fulton + Nvdes

8:30 p.m., with Noosa. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $15. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Christmas Chaos Toys For Tots concert

8:30 p.m., Godhammered, W.A.S.T.E., One Inch Punch, Snail Fight and Polish. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. $10. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Hillcrest Farmers Market

9 a.m.–2 p.m., Normal Street between University Avenue and Lincoln Street. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

Talmadge Art Show

10 a.m.–4 p.m., pop-up show, Talmadge House, 4514 Norma Drive, Talmadge. Two food trucks: Dos Bandidos and Le Bris Cupcakes. Talmadgeartshow.com or 619-559-9082.

San Diego Made Holiday Market

11 a.m.–5 p.m., handmade goods by 60 local artists, food and drinks, kids activities and music spun by DJ Leeds, Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, 2223 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. $5. Bit.ly/2B3i6v4.

Marston House Garden Tour

1:30 p.m., Marston House, 3525 Seventh Ave., Hillcrest. $15. Bit.ly/2AWcvrh.

‘The Nutcracker’

2 p.m., San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, Casa del Prado Theater in Balboa Park. $12-$18. Sdcyb.org.

The Nervous Wreckords

7 p.m., with Boychick and The Strawberry Moons. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $10. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

The Playground Sunday Night Dance Party

9 p.m., DJ Heather Hardcore, The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. Free admission. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

Monday, Dec. 18

Science Winter Camps

9 a.m.–4 p.m., camps for grades 1-3 and grades 4-6, Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park. Through Dec. 29. $50-$70. Register in advance online at fleetscience.org or at 619-238-1233, ext. 806.

North Park Toastmasters

6:30–8 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. bit.ly/2vMOGje.

Bankers Hill Community Group

6:30–8 p.m., San Diego Indoor Sports Club, 3030 Front St., Bankers Hill.

Open Mic Night

6:30 p.m., Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free. bit.ly/2vMqHR9.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Hullabaloo

5 p.m., concert for kids and their families, Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. 619-692-4910.

North Park Planning Committee

6:30 p.m., North Park Christian Fellowship, 2901 North Park Way.

‘Tales from the Mammal Atlas’

7 p.m., NATtalk, The NAT, 1788 El Prado, Balboa Park. Learn about San Diego County’s rich ecology. Sdnhm.org.

West African dance class

7–8:30 p.m., master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea/Senegal teaches classes for all ages and skill levels. La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington St., Hillcrest. $15. bit.ly/2rkMr1u.

Danielle Alexa

8:30 p.m., with Natalya. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $10. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Rock and Alternative

9 p.m., Year of the Dead Bird, Alpine Circuitry and Hot Mustard. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. $5. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Mission Hills Business Improvement District

3:30 p.m. Visit missionhillsBID.com for meeting location.

Wednesday Night Experience

7–8 p.m., uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest. $20 donation requested. bit.ly/2vMK5xl.

Adam Everett

8:30 p.m., with The Lucy Ring. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $6. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club

7 a.m., Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2pezpnR.

North Park Thursday Market

3–7:30 p.m., North Park Way between 30th Street and Granada Avenue. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

Kornflower’s Open Mic

7 p.m. sign up, open mic (no poetry or comedy). Family-friendly event, Rebecca’s Coffee House, 3015 Juniper St., South Park, free. Rebeccascoffeehouse.com.

Liberty Toastmasters Club

7 p.m., St. Paul’s Community Care Center, 328 Maple St., Bankers Hill. bit.ly/2vN6A5t.

Courage to Change – Al-Anon meetings:

7:15–8:15 p.m., for friends and relatives of alcoholics, Christ United Presbyterian Church chapel, 3025 Fir St., South Park.

Italian Film Series

7:30 p.m., Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com.

Spencer Day

8 p.m., singer-songwriter-pianist and his new album “Angel City,” Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., second floor, Hillcrest. $40. ma4sd.com.

Space Control

8:30 p.m., with OrchidxMantis. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $6. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Kirtan Musical Meditation

8:30 p.m., chant and sing ancient and contemporary mantras celebrating love and life, Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga, 3301 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free – donations welcome. Pilgrimageyoga.com.

Rock and Alternative

9 p.m., Diamond Lakes’ final show, Little Heroine, Soft Lions and Low Points. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. $5. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

Friday, Dec. 22

Memory Café

10–11:30 a.m., a gathering place for those with memory loss, caretakers and those worried about memory problems. First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, 4190 Front St., Hillcrest. Donations appreciated. bit.ly/2vMSsZV.

‘Dunkirk’

8 p.m., Cinema Under the Stars, 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. $16-$19. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221. Also on Dec. 16.

Square dancing classes

8–9:30 p.m. Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park. $50 for 13 classes. 858-277-7499 or circulators.sdsda.org.

X

8 p.m., with Meat Puppets and Mike Watt. Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. All ages. $29.50. ticketfly.com.

Dead Feather Moon Shane Hall

8:30 p.m., with Wish & the Well. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $12-$14. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Old Town Saturday Market

9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market

9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Sdmarketmanager.com.

West African dance class

7–8:30 p.m., master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea/Senegal teaches classes for all ages and skill levels. La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington St., Hillcrest. $15. bit.ly/2rkMr1u.

Comedy Heights

8–10 p.m., local comedians perform, Twiggs Coffeehouse, 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights. Free. Comedyheights.com.

Heavy Hawaii

8:30 p.m., with Sixes and Brandon Welchez of Crocodiles. Space, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $5. ticketfly.com.

The Gloomies + Hideout

8:30 p.m., with John the Baptist, Stephanie Brown & The Surrealistics. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $10-$12. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hillcrest Farmers Market

9 a.m.–2 p.m., Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

Monday, Dec. 25

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Velour

8:30 p.m., with Sweet Myths. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $6. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Craft & Canvas

7 p.m.–midnight, Thumbprint Gallery presents “Craft & Canvas Art,” Heights Tavern, 3377 Adams Ave., University Heights. Paint and drink craft beer. 21 and older. ThumbprintGallerySD.com.

Wednesday Night Experience

7–8 p.m., uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest. $20 donation requested. bit.ly/2vMK5xl.

‘Sinatra & Me’

8 p.m., Richard Shelton performs, Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., second floor, Hillcrest. $25-$30. ma4sd.com.

A Shattered Hope

8:30 p.m., with Drop the Gloves, Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $10. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club

7 a.m., Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2pezpnR.

North Park Thursday Market

3–7:30 p.m., North Park Way between 30th Street and Granada Avenue. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

Kornflower’s Open Mic

7 p.m., open mic (no poetry or comedy). Family-friendly event, Rebecca’s Coffee House, 3015 Juniper St., South Park. Free. Rebeccascoffeehouse.com.

Liberty Toastmasters Club

7 p.m., St. Paul’s Community Care Center, 328 Maple St., Bankers Hill. bit.ly/2vN6A5t.

Courage to Change – Al-Anon meetings:

7:15–8:15 p.m., for friends and relatives of alcoholics, Christ United Presbyterian Church chapel, 3025 Fir St., South Park.

Alec Mapa

8 p.m., “Holiday in Alec Mapa,” Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., second floor, Hillcrest. $35-$40. ma4sd.com.

Electric Mud

8:30 p.m., with J.G. Bitter, Charlie Moses, Mersky, Ben Limpic. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $7. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Kirtan Musical Meditation

8:30 p.m., chant and sing ancient and contemporary mantras celebrating love and life, Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga, 3301 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free – donations welcome. Pilgrimageyoga.com.

Friday, Dec. 29

Behind the Wagon

8:30 p.m., with The Downs Family and Ypsitucky. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $8. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Winter Disco

8:30 p.m., Space, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $5. ticketfly.com.

Rock out

9 p.m., RDG, Fusebox and Amigo. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. $10. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Chicano Batman

8 p.m., with Hanni El Khatib and Thee Commons. Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. All ages. $30. Ticketfly.com.

Downspell

8:30 p.m., with Godhammered, Squirrelly Arts and Monarch. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $8. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Sunday, Dec. 31

The Creepy Creeps

8:30 p.m., with Cruz Radical. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $20. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Emile Welman’s New Year’s Eve Spectacular

10 p.m., celebrate with an evening of jazz and hip-hop fusion, Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., second floor, Hillcrest. $125 and up. ma4sd.com.

To view local community organization meeting information online, visit bit.ly/2esLpLR.

—Compiled by Ken Williams. Email calendar items to ken@sdcnn.com.

ONGOING EVENTS

‘Monet’s Étretat: Destination and Motif’

View several works by French Impressionist painter Claude Monet, including two major oil paintings on loan from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Free. Through Sunday, Dec. 31. Timken Museum of Art, 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2wvCR16.

‘C-Note’

Annual exhibit and sale, through Jan. 6, Art on 30th Gallery, 4434 30th St. in North Park. Arton30th.com or 619-894-9009.

‘Game Masters: The Exhibition’

See the works of over 30 video game designers and play video games both old and new. $17-$20. Through Jan. 15, 2018. Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2sYkb5q.

‘Arts of South and Southeast Asia’

This exhibition displays images of Hindu deities. Through Jan. 31, 2019. San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2sXMd1b.

‘Brenda Biondo: Play’

Exhibit features 25 photographs from Brenda Biondo’s series “Playground” and “Paper Skies.” Through March 11, 2018. San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2sY1uiA.

‘Legacy in Black’

10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily, works by local African-American artists Manuelita Brown, Ernest Eugene Barnes Jr., Jean Cornwell Wheat, Albert Fennell, Kadir Nelson, Faith Ringgold, Charles Rucker and Rossie Wade exhibited through April 15, 2018 at San Diego History Center, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. 619-232-6203 or sandiegohistory.org.

‘Aircraft Carrier: Guardian of the Seas’

Giant-screen premiere, IMAX theater, Fleet Science Center, Balboa Park. Rhfleet.org.

