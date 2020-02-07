Saturday, Feb. 8

‘Music as Social Change’

Eclectic San Diego vocal performance ensemble Sacra/Profana will present “Music as Social Change,” a concert of arrangements of socially aware pop music from the 1960s to the present day, as well as choral music that comments on the issues of our times, with new compositions by living composers. 7 p.m. at First Unitarian Universalist Church in Hillcrest.

‘Illumination’ opening night

San Diego Art Institute is hosting an opening night for its latest exhibit, “Illumination: 21st Century Interactions with Art + Science + Technology.” There will be more than 30 works of art, docents to walk you around the show, and SDAI’s signature snacks and full bar. Meet artists and scientists, play “Dogma Roulette,” hear sound through an invisible cone! 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $5.



Sunday, Feb. 9

Moose Lodge Fire awareness event

A day before the 10-year anniversary of the fire that crippled the Moose Lodge in South Park, an event is being held to raise awareness about how the site has been empty ever since. The satirical event will include birthday cake for the neglected mooses. 10 a.m. at the site of the former Moose Lodge, on the corner of 30th and Date streets.

Awards Viewing Party

San Diego’s most glamorous Oscars party returns! Walk the red carpet and watch the Academy Awards in style. Enjoy signature dishes from San Diego’s premier chefs as you sip elegantly crafted cocktails and cast your vote for the Oscar winners. Delicious desserts and Champagne toasts will cap off the evening. Proceeds to benefit the FOCUS On Impact Film Program, serving thousands of high school students each year. Join us at the top of one of San Diego’s newest and most elegant Bankers Hill address. 41 West – Penthouse Floor, 2604 Fifth Ave. Red carpet at 4:30 p.m., Academy Awards show telecast at 5:30 p.m. $195 per person.



Wednesday, Feb. 12

‘Champagne & Truffles Adventure’

Adventures by the Book is pleased to announce our upcoming “Champagne & Truffles Adventure” with NYT-bestselling author, Juliet Blackwell. Her latest novel, “The Vineyards of Champagne,” is based on the true story of the women, children, and elderly Champagnois who inhabited the caves under the French city of Reims during World War I. 6:30 p.m. at Eclipse Bar & Bistro, 2145 Fern St., San Diego, CA 92104. The event is ticketed ($45 per person) and is open to the public.



Thursday, Feb. 13

Analog Game Night

Get your best game face on and join us at Analog Game Night! We will have many kid-friendly games available. This program will be staff-attended for the first hour and then patrons may wrap up any games themselves prior to closing. North Park Library at 6 p.m.



Culture & Cocktails

The popular after-hours event at the San Diego Museum of Art is returning on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6-10 p.m. It is themed “Flight of Love” after the exhibit “Bouguereau & America.” Create new memories with your loved ones as you make your own paper corsages and boutonnieres, then strike your best Cupid pose in the rose petal photobooth. Enjoy the evening’s signature drink, “Dream of Spring,” made with Suerte Tequila and nibble on waffle dessert bites by Molten Waffles, Crepes & More. Tickets are $25 for nonmembers. This is a 21-plus event.



Friday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Party

Get ready to decorate cookies, make some heartfelt crafts, and play silly games. Show your love at the library! Recommended for preschool and elementary ages. 3:30-5 p.m. at Mission Valley Library.

Valentine’s Day at Tahona

This Valentine’s Day, Tahona in Old Town is hosting a special dinner. For couples seeking a cozy space to enjoy a meal, Tahona will serve a prix fixe Valentine’s Day dinner on Friday, Feb. 14, in its Oaxaca-inspired dining room, with seating times at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Both seatings will begin with a mood-setting welcome cocktail preceding four courses of fare showcasing the flavors of Mexico and crafted by Tahona’s executive chef Adrian Villareal, who has worked in celebrated kitchens around the world including the internationally famous Noma.

Valentine’s Day at DixiePops

DixiePops is offering a unique and fun ice cream making experience to a limited number of couples. As part of a special one hour class, couples will be able to make their very own ice cream and pie under the direction of Dixie Hall, owner of DixiePops. Cost is $75 per couple. 915 West Washington St. For more info, email info@dixiepops.com or call 619-255-5473.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Try Your Hand at Puppetry!

Come try your hand at puppetry with Armando and Mindy. This program will be a musical puppet potpourri featuring audience participation. Come hear some fun stories and sing songs with beautiful puppets. You might even get to be part of a puppet parade! Presented by San Diego Guild of Puppetry at North Park Library at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Library NExT Presents: Biomimicry

Ever wonder why airplanes resemble birds? Why submarines are shaped like whales? It’s because of biomimicry, an approach to development that creates solutions to human challenges by imitating the designs of nature. In this class, we will explore the development of biomimicry and learn how fields like engineering, architecture and music intertwine with biology to influence the structures, technologies and sounds we see and hear every day. Students will create a prosthetic hand, biology-inspired structure or musical recording to take home. Registration is required. For more information, go to sandiego.librarymarket.com. 2-5 p.m. for kids in grades three through five at Mission Valley Library.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Boulevard Mardi Gras Crawl

Get ready to “Let the Good Times Roll,” as the El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association hosts its third annual Boulevard Mardi Gras Crawl in North Park on Sunday, Feb. 23. The traveling party, led by a festive New Orleans-style brass band, will include stops at a diverse mix of local businesses, with drink and food specials and other fun activities along the way. Festivities will kick off at noon in the parking lot for The Beer Igniter (3052 El Cajon Blvd.) Guests will be able to purchase Boulevard tickets at this location to enjoy $2, $4 and $6 specials along the crawl route. At 1:30 p.m., the Euphoria Brass Band will begin leading party guests down El Cajon Boulevard, making stops to explore local businesses such as Collins & Coupe (cocktail provisions), Café Madeline (French café), Medina Kitchen (Moroccan Baja restaurant), The Barn (local brewery), Gilly’s Bar and Tacos La Mexcla (Mexican food truck). Around 3 p.m., revelers will arrive at the Crawl’s final destination, the historic Lafayette Hotel (2223 El Cajon Blvd.), where the party will continue with more live music, featuring Captain Morgan Lee, drinks and dancing until 5 p.m.

All Girls STEM Society presents Scratch!

In collaboration with All Girls STEM Society, Mission Valley Library presents a fun computer coding program for kids. Interested in designing your own computer game? We’ll introduce you to Scratch, a drag-and-drop programming language with conditionals, loops, and a cute cat! Learn about the history of computer science and answer some fun trivia for prizes. No programming experience needed. Recommended for girls in grades three through six (ages 8-12). All are welcome. Registration is required! For more information about how to register, go to SanDiego.LibraryMarket.com. 2-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Georgia O’Keeffe in New Mexico

By the 1930s, Georgia O’Keeffe had fallen in love with the landscape of New Mexico and began spending her summers there. This lecture will examine O’Keeffe’s gradual move from New York to the West, her love affair with New Mexico and how it influenced her art. We will also discuss her popular landscapes and her abstract work and the influence of both of her homes, one in Abiquiu, the other at Ghost Ranch. It was in these years that she cultivated a distinct image of herself and emerged as a well-known female artist. This lecture is free and open to the public, and there is no need to pre-register. 12:30-2 p.m. at Mission Valley Library.

Mental Health 101

Mental health is essential to our well-being. At this free workshop, clinicians from Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital will discuss signs of mental illness and share strategies to help loved ones struggling with issues such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. To register, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or visit sharp.com/citywellness.

Recurring events

Mondays

Lestat’s West Open Mic

Weekly open mic event hosted by Robby Robertson every Monday, 6:30-11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave.

bit.ly/LestatsWest



Tuesdays

Introduction to Buddhism & Meditation

Join an all-ages introductory class to learn the basic Buddhist concepts as well as participate in a discussion and silent meditation. Weekly event led by Jeff Zlotnik. Free. 7-8 p.m. at Dharma Bum Temple 4144 Campus Ave. Also held on Saturdays at 11 a.m.-noon

bit.ly/dharmabum

Thursdays

North Park Thursday Market

Shop at more than 90 tents for locally grown produce, seasonal grocery items, fresh food and hand-crafted arts and crafts. 3-7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31st to Utah streets in North Park.

bit.ly/ThursMarket

Thursdays at the Ken

San Diego’s late-night jazz jam convenes every Thursday night at the Kensington Club. Hosted by musicians Ian Buss, Robert Dove and Hugo Suarez. $5. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. 4079 Adams Ave. bit.ly/ThursKen

Fridays

Free Friend Friday

Looking for a co-working space with value-aligned social entrepreneurs, artists, nonprofit professionals and local startups? Collective Impact Center offers a complimentary day pass to use shared desks and office space. Bring your laptop and check in on social media with #cicfreefriendfriday for free Wi-Fi. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Collective Impact Center, 3295 Meade Ave.

bit.ly/free-Fridays

Art after Hours

For only $5 after 5 p.m. on Fridays, experience exhibitions and the museum’s 20 galleries while live music plays at Panama 66 in the May S. Marcy Sculpture Court. Free admission for members, youth 17 and under, and college students with ID. Tickets available and sold at the door. 5-8 p.m. at the San Diego Museum of Art.

Saturdays

Old Town Saturday Market

This street market features original works from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography and more. Every Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue in Old Town.

bit.ly/OTMarket

Tai Chi Beginner Classes

Tai Chi Beginner Classes start monthly on the first Saturday at Kensington Community Church from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Classes are taught by accredited volunteer instructors of the Taoist Tai Chi Society, the largest nonprofit, charitable organization in the world offering Tai Chi classes for health and wellness. After the first free class, a one-time registration fee of $20 and a monthly donation of $40 is requested, while taking classes. Senior, student and fixed income discounts are available. Email ttcscasd@gmail.com, call 619-485-0939 or visit taoisttaichi.org for more information.

Sundays

Hillcrest Farmers Market

About 175 venders offer a variety of locally grown produce, hand-made arts and crafts, and fresh-cut florals at one of the city’s largest open-air markets. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues.

bit.ly/HillcrestMarket