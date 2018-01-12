Calendar: Jan. 12–25, 2018

Friday, Jan. 12

‘Game Masters: The Exhibition’

See the works of over 30 video game designers and play video games both old and new. $17-$20. Through Jan. 15. Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2sYkb5q.

‘Pushing Figurative Painting Forward’

Works by emerging artists Margaret Chiaro, David Jester and Mikaela McLeish. Through Jan. 28. The Studio Door, 3750 30th St., North Park. TheStudioDoor.com or 619-255-4920.

‘Strung-Together’

A collection of doily-inspired art, including by guest artist Chris Michael of Alpine. Through Jan. 27. Sophie’s Kensington Gallery, 4168 Adams Ave. stmsc.org.

‘Arts of South and Southeast Asia’

This exhibition displays images of Hindu deities. Through Jan. 31, 2019. San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2sXMd1b.

‘Brenda Biondo: Play’

Exhibit features 25 photographs from Brenda Biondo’s series “Playground” and “Paper Skies.” Through March 11.

San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2sY1uiA.

‘Aircraft Carrier: Guardian of the Seas’

Giant-screen premiere, IMAX theater, Fleet Science Center, Balboa Park. Rhfleet.org.

‘Into’ by Dean Ramos

Wood sculptures and abstract artwork, Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park. Through March 3. 619-584-4448 or artproduce.org.

Memory Café

10-11:30 a.m., a gathering place for those with memory loss, caretakers and those worried about memory problems. First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, 4190 Front St., Hillcrest. Donations appreciated. bit.ly/2vMSsZV.

‘Legacy in Black’

10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily, works by local African-American artists Manuelita Brown, Ernest Eugene Barnes Jr., Jean Cornwell Wheat, Albert Fennell, Kadir Nelson, Faith Ringgold, Charles Rucker and Rossie Wade exhibited through April 15 at San Diego History Center, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. 619-232-6203 or sandiegohistory.org.

Powers New Voices Festival

7:30 p.m., a free weekend of new American play readings. Through Jan. 12 at The Old Globe Theatre, Balboa Park. TheOldGlobe.org.

‘Magic Tree House:

Pirates Past Noon Kids’

8 p.m. Fridays, San Diego Junior Theatre, Casa del Prado in Balboa Park. Also at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Jan. 21. 619-239-8355 or juniortheatre.com.

Glass Spells

8:30 p.m., with Of Ennui and Ethics. Space, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $5. ticketfly.com.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Old Town Saturday Market

9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market

9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Sdmarketmanager.com.

Story Time for Kids!

11 a.m., The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St., South Park. Free. TheBookCatapult.com.

Kirtan in the Park

Noon, four hours of kirtan (non-sectarian group meditation) in the heart of Balboa Park. Meet at 1549 El Prado.

Human Trafficking Awareness Rally

1 p.m., Junior League of San Diego and community members rally to spotlight local problems involving human trafficking. Gather at Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street on the West Mesa of Balboa Park. Free. Register at bit.ly/2klpAjT. Social media tag is #jlsdforchange.

Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend of Commemoration

2 p.m., showing of R-rated movie, “Get Out,” followed by a discussion, Kensington United Church of Christ, 4773 Marlborough Drive. Free. 619-284-1129 or info@kensingtonucc.com.

Ray at Night

6–10 p.m., free monthly art walk with entertainment on Ray Street in North Park. bit.ly/2qpDcyY.

Comedy Heights

8–10 p.m., local comedians perform, Twiggs Coffeehouse, 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights. Free. Comedyheights.com.

The Generators

8:30 p.m., with Rat City, Dead on the Wire. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $10. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

K.Flay

8:30 p.m., Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. All ages. $18 and up. Ticketweb.com.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Hillcrest Farmers Market

9 a.m.–2 p.m., Normal Street between University Avenue and Lincoln Street. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

Opening reception

2–4 p.m., opening reception for “San Diego and Beyond,” the inaugural exhibit of the San Diego Posse artist group. Inspirations Gallery, Arts District at Liberty Station, 2760 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, Suite 202. Runs through March 27. 619-255-9483.

Pkew Pkew Pkew

8:30 p.m., with Daydream. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $10. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Monday, Jan. 15

The MLK Jr. Day of Interfaith Community Service

8:15 a.m. registration, 9:15 a.m. ceremony, music and lunch at 11:30 a.m. at west end of Balboa Park, Quince Street at Balboa Drive. Come prepared to work. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Free. FUMCSD.org.

Family Day at The Nat

11 a.m.–3 p.m., “Whale of a Time” Family Day, The Nat, 1788 El Prado, Balboa Park. Free with paid admission. Sdnat.org.

Bankers Hill Community Group

6:30–8 p.m., San Diego Indoor Sports Club, 3030 Front St., Bankers Hill. Bankershillcommunity.org.

North Park Toastmasters

6:30–8 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. bit.ly/2vMOGje.

Open Mic Night

6:30 p.m., Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free. bit.ly/2vMqHR9.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Susan Mae Hull exhibit

Through Jan. 31, Gallery 23, Spanish Village in Balboa Park. Hull, creator of Ladybug Art Studio, will show pastel and watercolor landscapes focusing on views of national parks and local landmarks. Artist reception 3 p.m. Jan. 20. 619-563-0082.

Open house

4–6 p.m., check out the new coworking space, Collective Impact Center, at Christ United Methodist Ministry Center complex, 3295 Meade Ave. in Normal Heights. collectiveimpactcenter.com or 619-717-2912.

North Park Planning Committee

6:30 p.m., North Park Christian Fellowship, 2901 North Park Way.

Alternative bands

8 p.m., The Kathryn Cloward Band, Cherry Moon and Danni Ammon. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. $5. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

Naivete

8:30 p.m., with Battery Point, O/X, and Heir Gloom. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Free. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Mission Hills Business Improvement District

3:30 p.m. Visit missionhillsBID.com for meeting location.

Wednesday Night Experience

7–8 p.m., uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all,

Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest. $20 donation requested. bit.ly/2vMK5xl.

Travesura Featuring Leo Romero

8:30 p.m., with Jimmy Ruelas, Kids in Heat. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $7. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club

7 a.m., Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2pezpnR.

North Park Thursday Market

3–7:30 p.m., North Park Way between 30th Street and Granada Avenue. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

New Alchemy Poetry Series

3–7:30 p.m., open mic night at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. louie@lestats.com or 619-818-8013.

Liberty Toastmasters Club

7 p.m., St. Paul’s Community Care Center, 328 Maple St., Bankers Hill. bit.ly/2vN6A5t.

Courage to Change Al-Anon meeting

7:15–8:15 p.m., for friends and relatives of alcoholics, Christ United Presbyterian Church chapel, 3025 Fir St., South Park.

Italian Film Series

7:30 p.m., Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com.

Rayvon Owen

8 p.m., Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., second floor, Hillcrest. Tickets at ma4sd.com.

Big Boi

8 p.m., with The Cool Kids. Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. 18 and older. $20. Ticketweb.com.

Cold Showers

8 p.m., with Second Still and Vitoriana. Space, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $8-$10. ticketfly.com.

Fossil Youth

8:30 p.m., with Born Without Bones. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $10. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Kirtan Musical Meditation

8:30 p.m., chant and sing ancient and contemporary mantras celebrating love and life, Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga, 3301 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free – donations welcome. Pilgrimageyoga.com.

Rock bands

8 p.m., Color Til Monday and Justin Linn (of The New Addiction). The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. $5. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

Cold Showers

8 p.m., with Second Still and Vitoriana. Space, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $8-$10. ticketfly.com.

Friday, Jan. 19

Memory Café

10–11:30 a.m., a gathering place for those with memory loss, caretakers and those worried about memory problems. First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, 4190 Front St., Hillcrest. Donations appreciated. bit.ly/2vMSsZV.

Concert

8 p.m., saying farewell to The Fighting Able with guests Sam Hell, The Peripherals and Dirty Pennies. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. $5. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

Eukaryst

8:30 p.m., with Boostive and Monarch. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $8. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

The White Buffalo

8:30 p.m., Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. All ages. $20. Ticketweb.com.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Old Town Saturday Market

9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market

9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Sdmarketmanager.com.

Book sale

9:30 a.m.–noon, Friends of the Library book sale, Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. 619-692-4910.

Women’s March

10 a.m. meetup at Waterfront Park, Downtown. This year’s theme is “make all votes count” as organizers bring attention to the 2018 midterm elections on Nov. 6. The first Women’s March last year attracted 100,000 women, men and children. Womensmarchsd.org.

Story Time for Kids!

11 a.m., The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St., South Park. Free. TheBookCatapult.com.

‘The Language of Things’

7–9 p.m., opening reception for Roberto Romero-Molina multimedia installation, San Diego Art Institute, Balboa Park. Through March 17. SanDiego-art.org.

Comedy Heights

8–10 p.m., local comedians perform, Twiggs Coffeehouse, 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights. Free. Comedyheights.com.

Pulley

8:30 p.m., with Versus the World, GOMO, Skipjack. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $15. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Restaurant Week

Through Jan. 28. More than 180 participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person as well as two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15 or $20 per person. SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com.

Hillcrest Farmers Market

9 a.m.–2 p.m., Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

Judas Priestess

8 p.m., with Tzimani. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $15. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Monday, Jan. 22

Hillcrest Business Association Beautification Committee

3 p.m., 3737 Fifth Ave., Suite 202, Hillcrest.

North Park Toastmasters

6:30–8 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. bit.ly/2vMOGje.

Open Mic Night

6:30 p.m., Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free. bit.ly/2vMqHR9.

Willy Tea Taylor

8:30 p.m., with Tommy Alexander, Taylor Kingman. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $8-$10. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Talmadge Maintenance Assessment District

6:30 p.m., Copley-Price YMCA, 4300 El Cajon Blvd.

‘Aging & the Brain’

6:30 p.m., Jiwan Kohli and Feifei Gao of the SDSU Brain Development Imaging Labs will present a workshop on what happens to your brain as you age. Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. 619-692-4910.

Uptown Democratic Club

7–9 p.m., monthly meeting at Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2tL2tTw.

Wolf Parade

8 p.m., with Charly Bliss. Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. All ages. $28. Ticketweb.com.

Concert

8 p.m., Mess of Fun, The Shifty-Eyes Dogs, Retra and Shane Hall Trio. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. $5. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

The Toasters

8:30 p.m., with Half Past Two. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $12. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Meet the author

5 p.m., Mission Hills Mystery Book Club discussion with author Ona Russell about her novel “The Rule of Capture,” a historical mystery involving the oil industry in 1920s Los Angeles. Free. Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. 619-692-4910.

North Park Community Association

6 p.m., Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd., North Park.

Wednesday Night Experience

7–8 p.m., uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all,

Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest. $20 donation requested. bit.ly/2vMK5xl.

Craft & Canvas

7 p.m.–midnight, Thumbprint Gallery presents “Craft & Canvas Art,”

Heights Tavern, 3377 Adams Ave., University Heights. Paint and drink craft beer. 21 and older. HeightsTavern.or ThumbprintGallerySD.com.

Spirit Award

8:30 p.m., with Wild Wild Wets, Jason Simon. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $8. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Black Heart Saints

9 p.m., with Three Chamber Heart, Kodasounds. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. $5. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club

7 a.m., Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2pezpnR.

North Park Thursday Market

3–7:30 p.m., North Park Way between 30th Street and Granada Avenue. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

High Tech Fair

5–8 p.m., for grades 7-12, Balboa Park Activity Center, 2145 Park Blvd. Also 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Jan. 26. Free. rhfleet.org.

Culture & Cocktails: Modern Masters

6–10 p.m., Enjoy cocktails, live music, dance performances, savory eats and treats, art-making activities, and more. Themed with “Modern Masters from Latin America: The Perez Simon Collection” and “Frida and Me” interactive exhibition. Pre-sale e-tickets: $5 members, $25 nonmembers. At the door: $10 or $35. Bit.ly/2BXjlrk.

‘Cardboard Piano’

7 p.m., a play by Hansol Jung, Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd., Suite 101, University Heights. Opening night is Feb. 3. Through Feb. 25. $15-$50. 619-220-0097 or diversionary.org.

Liberty Toastmasters Club

7 p.m., St. Paul’s Community Care Center, 328 Maple St., Bankers Hill. bit.ly/2vN6A5t.

Courage to Change Al-Anon meetings

7:15–8:15 p.m., for friends and relatives of alcoholics, Christ United Presbyterian Church chapel, 3025 Fir St., South Park.

Bria and Chrissy Live!

8 p.m., Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., second floor, Hillcrest. Tickets at ma4sd.com.

Grace Mitchell

8:30 p.m., with Hawai. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $12. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Kirtan Musical Meditation

8:30 p.m., chant and sing ancient and contemporary mantras celebrating love and life, Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga, 3301 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free – donations welcome. Pilgrimageyoga.com.

To view local community organization meeting information online, visit bit.ly/2esLpLR.

— Compiled by Ken Williams. Email calendar items to ken@sdcnn.com.