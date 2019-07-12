Friday, July 12

‘In Shape and Mode: Murmurs of the Future’

QTPOC Colectivo will hold its fourth annual art show featuring performer Amber St. James and artwork by Albie Cartagenes. There will be a variety of media art, local vendors and performance acts as well as a moment of silence and altar in memoriam of the transgender people who have been killed so far this year. 5 p.m. at Centro Cultural de la Raza, 2004 Park Blvd. $5 donation suggested but no one will be turned away. Live show begins at 6 p.m. with dancing to follow.

Spirit of Stonewall Rally

Pride celebrations everywhere trace their heritage to the evening of June 28, 1969, when patrons of the Stonewall Inn in New York City said “No more!” to police harassment. That protest has grown to annual events held in major cities throughout the world. In San Diego, our first rally was held in 1975. San Diego Pride’s Spirit of Stonewall Rally is a time to recognize and honor leaders who are working hard to preserve our gains and meet the many challenges still facing our community. Come join us as cheering crowds and energetic speakers kick off San Diego Pride Weekend! 6-7 p.m. at Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1600 University Ave.

‘Our Time’

“Our Time” opens at the Digital Gym Cinema from acclaimed director Carlos Reygadas. A family lives in the Mexican countryside raising fighting bulls. Esther is in charge of running the ranch, while her husband Juan, a world-renowned poet, raises and selects the beasts. When Esther becomes infatuated with a horse-breaker, Juan seems incapable to reach his own expectations about himself. $11 general admission. 2921 El Cajon Blvd.

Saturday, July 13

San Diego Pride Parade

The annual San Diego Pride Parade is the largest single-day civic event in the region and is among the largest Prides in the United States, attracting over 250,000 cheering supporters of the LGBTQ community! Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1600 University Ave. Free. 10 a.m. sdpride.org/parade

San Diego Pride Festival

Tickets are on sale for this year’s San Diego Pride Festival on July 13-14. The festival is time to be out and proud in San Diego tradition. Enjoy the city’s largest celebration with thousands of attendees, vendors and information booths. Entertainment includes more than 100 entertainers with four stages. General admission: $15-$30. VIP admission: $150-$200. High school-aged youth and under admitted for free at the box office. Marston Point, Balboa Park, Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. sdpride.org

20th annual Women’s Pride Brunch

Join inspiring LGBTQ women leaders as we kick off Pride in San Diego at the annual Victory Fund Women’s Pride Brunch. Since 1991, Victory Fund has worked to increase the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials by providing campaign, communications and fundraising support to our endorsed candidates. More than 200 guests are expected to attend the annual event, which kicks off the annual Pride Parade in San Diego. The event attracts leading donors, elected officials and activists. 8-9:45 a.m. $135 individual ticket. Table prices $1,300-$3,500. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave. bit.ly/31QEIKm

San Diego Day

This day celebrates 250 years of diverse cultures in San Diego. This fun-filled day will have information and activities about the many cultures that have contributed to make San Diego what it is today. Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Quest Space Kit: Heat experiments on the International Space Station

In this workshop, students in sixth through eighth grade will build and program experiments to see how microgravity (the weak gravity on orbiting spacecrafts) affects three types of heat transfer — radiation, convection and conduction. Students will build the hardware for each experiment using heating bulbs, resistors and temperature sensors. They will write code for their experiment configuration in the Arduino environment and C programming language. Finally, students will upload their code to the International Space Station and analyze the resulting data to see how microgravity affects the different types of heat transfer. Registration is required. Please go to sandiego.librarymarket.com to preregister. 2:30-5:30 p.m. in Mission Valley Library’s Community Room.

Sunday, July 14

French Fête

Bleu Bohème, located at 4090 Adams Ave. in Kensington, will celebrate Bastille Day and its “douzième anniversaire” (12th anniversary) with a three-course French feast and featured cocktails, available exclusively on Sunday, July 14. Created by owner and executive chef, Ken Irvine, the specialty dinner will begin with soupe au pistou: summer vegetable soup with white beans, campanelle pasta and fresh basil pistou with Parmesan. For the entrée, guests may enjoy carre d’agneau: rack of lamb with sautéed spinach, farro-goat cheese gratin and red wine gastrique. The meal will conclude with crêpes suzette for dessert: sweet crêpes rolled with oranges and Grand Marnier, topped with vanilla ice cream. The prix fixe dinner is priced at $58 per person or available a la carte, with selections priced individually.

Tuesday, July 16

San Diego 250: Where California Began

The San Diego 250 Civic Commemoration Ceremony will focus on bringing everyone together in the location where San Diego and California began. Distinguished guests, officials, and the Kumeyaay Nation will gather in Presidio Park to honor our past and look forward to our bright future together. Held at the site of the old Spanish presidio, this free event will feature live cultural performances, food options representing our deep San Diego roots, and a formal speaking program culminating in the historic raising of a new Kumeyaay flag alongside the American, Mexican and Spanish flags. RSVP here, bit.ly/2KwHJsV, for additional information regarding parking and day of logistics. 5-7 p.m. at 2727 Presidio Drive.

OASIS presents: Archaeology and the Bible

Join engineer, archaeologist and geologist Henry George to deepen your understanding of the stories of the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) by investigating the time and place in which they were created. Using the archaeological record and historical events in the Near East, George will help you build a chronology for biblical stories. This presentation provides a “top-down,” historical approach to biblical scholarship, rich in context. This presentation is free and open to the public, and there is no need to pre-register. 12:30-2:30 p.m. in Mission Valley Library’s Community Room.

Thursday, July 18

Summer Family Fun with Wild Wonders

Join us for a spectacular animal show from Wild Wonders. This show is one of several offered as part of Mission Valley Library’s summer reading program. What is the summer reading program? It’s a chance for everyone — babies through adults — to come to the library for fun events, great reads (plus movies and music), and the chance to win books and other prizes! Contact us with questions or visit sandiegolibrary.org for more information. 10:30-11:30 a.m. in Mission Valley Library’s Community Room.

Tuesday, July 23

Uptown Democratic Club

Please join us Tuesday, July 23, for our San Diego Mayor Candidate Forum featuring Todd Gloria, Barbara Bry and Tasha Williamson. This is a wonderful opportunity to hear the Democratic candidates and to meet our future mayor! Our meetings are open to the public. Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont Ave. Social 6:30 p.m., Meeting 7-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Mobility hubs webinar

SANDAG will host a series of five, 45-minute webinars to discuss its “5 Big Moves.” These strategies set the framework for a bold new transportation vision for San Diego Forward: The 2021 Regional Plan, which will enhance connectivity, increase safety and sustainability, and improve quality of life. Join us to discover how mobility hubs enhance the movement of people and goods when different modes of travel — walking, biking, transit, and shared mobility — and supporting amenities converge in the heart of communities. The webinar begins at noon. Register at SDForward.com/webinars.

Thursday, July 25

Culture & Cocktails: Angels and Saints

The San Diego Museum of Art’s popular Culture & Cocktails returns! The event takes place on Thursday, July 25, from 6-10 p.m., and will be themed “Angels and Saints” after the museum’s exhibition, “Art & Empire: The Golden Age of Spain,” currently on view through Sept. 2. The exhibit features a diverse selection of more than 100 outstanding works produced by leading artists from Spain and its global territories. Artists featured include Diego Velázquez, Peter Paul Rubens, Bartolomé Esteban Murillo, Francisco de Zurbarán, Jusepe de Ribera, El Greco, Juan de Valdés Leal, Juan Sánchez Cotán, and many more. This exhibition marks the first time since 1935 that all five of the Spanish masters represented on the museum’s building façade — Velázquez, Murillo, Zurbarán, Ribera and El Greco — will be shown together at the museum. Tickets are $25 for nonmembers and are available at sdmart.org. 1450 El Prado in Balboa Park.

National Carousel Day

Celebrate National Carousel Day at the historic Balboa Park carousel. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The event is free to attend, and will feature musical entertainment by Kathryn the Grape, free carousel rides all day, face painting, food vendors, children’s activities and fun for the entire family!

Recurring events

Mondays

Lestat’s West Open Mic

Weekly open mic event hosted by Robby Robertson every Monday, 6:30-11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave.

bit.ly/LestatsWest

Tuesdays

Introduction to Buddhism & Meditation

Join an all-ages introductory class to learn the basic Buddhist concepts as well as participate in a discussion and silent meditation. Weekly event led by Jeff Zlotnik. Free. 7-8 p.m. at Dharma Bum Temple 4144 Campus Ave. Also held on Saturdays at 11 a.m.-noon

bit.ly/dharmabum

Thursdays

North Park Thursday Market

Shop at more than 90 tents for locally grown produce, seasonal grocery items, fresh food and hand-crafted arts and crafts. 3-7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31st to Utah streets in North Park.

bit.ly/ThursMarket

Thursdays at the Ken

San Diego’s late-night jazz jam convenes every Thursday night at the Kensington Club. Hosted by musicians Ian Buss, Robert Dove and Hugo Suarez. $5. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. 4079 Adams Ave.

bit.ly/ThursKen

Fridays

Family Friday Nights at the Fleet

Enjoy extended evening hours at the Fleet on Friday nights this summer and save! Peruse Pause|Play late into the evening, light up the night at It’s Electric and reconnect with all your favorite hands-on exhibits in Retro-Active Science. Friday nights will also feature live musical entertainment on the Fleet patio. Family Friday Nights are from May 31 through Aug. 30, with discounted admission starting at 6 p.m. This event is part of “The Art of Summer,” Balboa Park’s summer celebration.

Free Friend Friday

Looking for a co-working space with value-aligned social entrepreneurs, artists, nonprofit professionals and local startups? Collective Impact Center offers a complimentary day pass to use shared desks and office space. Bring your laptop and check in on social media with #cicfreefriendfriday for free Wi-Fi. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Collective Impact Center, 3295 Meade Ave.

bit.ly/free-Fridays

Saturdays

Old Town Saturday Market

This street market features original works from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography and more. Every Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue in Old Town.

bit.ly/OTMarket

Sundays

Hillcrest Farmers Market

About 175 venders offer a variety of locally grown produce, hand-made arts and crafts, and fresh-cut florals at one of the city’s largest open-air markets. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues.

bit.ly/HillcrestMarket