Calendar: June 1 – 14, 2018

ONGOING EVENTS

‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’

Through June 17

The Old Globe presents a production detailing the epic story of three generations of Afghan women and their remarkable resilience. The show is a theatrical adaptation of the best-selling novel by Khaled Hosseini, “The Kite Runner.” $30–$88. 8 p.m. at The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way. Visit bit.ly/2jg8B1r.

‘Hippie Days’

Through June 17

GB Productions presents their annual melodrama set in a 1968 hippie commune. There will be a hippie clothes contest each night. $11–$14. 8 p.m. at North Park Vaudeville & Candy Shoppe Performance Art Theatre, 2031 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2sh05Um.

‘Native Gardens’

Through June 24

Young power couple Pablo and Tania purchase an upscale house in a historic neighborhood. But a disagreement with their next-door neighbors Virginia and Frank soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, and gardening. $30. Various dates and times at Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way. Visit bit.ly/2scyALq.

Food Truck Fridays

Through September 28

Kick off your summer weekends every Friday evening at Balboa Park’s after-hours event. Visitors of all ages can enjoy live entertainment while eating dishes from a rotating selection of more than a dozen food trucks. Free. 4–8 p.m. at Plaza de Panama in Balboa Park.

Visit bit.ly/2Bfr74N.

June 1

‘Les Misérables’

Alain Boublil and Cluade-Michel Schonberg’s Tony Award-winning musical returns to San Diego from its applauded Broadway return. Cameron Makintosh’s new production has left critics in awe with its new staging and reimagined scenery inspired by the painting of Victor Hugo. Runs through June 3. Various times at San Diego Civic Theatre, 110 Third Ave. Visit bit.ly/2k4oDfp.

Summer Reading Program

Mission Hills Library presents their Summer Reading Program, with events encouraging kids to pick up a book happening throughout the month. The kick-off event will feature dancing and music from children’s band Hullabaloo. 4 p.m. at Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. Call 619-692-4910.

Rituals at Space Bar

Resident DJs Deadmatter & Israel will be play classic and new tracks throughout the night. $5. 21 and up. 9 p.m.–2 a.m. at Space, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2xyr4AG.

June 2

Art Around Adams

Enjoy Adams Avenue in a friendly and relaxed environment where taste-makers and free thinkers mix freely with family and friends. Experience numerous art exhibits, music performances and more. Free. Noon–8 p.m. on Adams Avenue in Normal Heights. Visit bit.ly/2LFtP5W.

Closing Reception:

Gloria Muriel’s ‘Beyond the Eyes’

Join Gloria Muriel as she demonstrates her technique in a live painting session on the closing weekend of her solo exhibition, “Beyond the Eyes.” Free. 1–4 p.m. at Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2kr2M1K.

Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego 5K

Join the Rock ‘n’ Roll experience and enter the 5K run. The course runs up and down Sixth Avenue between Pennsylvania and Hawthorne avenues, and includes Marston Loop and Balboa Drive in Balboa Park. Also on June 3. 6:30–10 a.m. in Balboa Park; the start line is Sixth and Quince streets. Visit bit.ly/2H4yNWp.

Art/Eat/Art

Mid Century debuts the Tavares Collection, a private estate of over 80 prints, as well as the story of where they came from. Free. 6–9 p.m. at Mid Century, 3791-3797 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2KREDwT.

June 3

3D Printing Workshop

Explore new frontiers in technology through a special workshop on computer-aided design (CAD) and 3D printing. $85­–$95. Ticket includes all workshops. Noon–2 p.m. at The Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2s6bQgc.

The Memories at Blonde Bar

Rock band The Memories perform with Jimmy Whispers. More guests TBA. $5. 21 and up. 9 p.m. at Blonde Bar, 1808 West Washington St. Visit bit.ly/2kpIeH2.

June 5

The Book Catapult: Caitlin Rother

New York Times best-selling author Caitlin Rother will discuss and sign her new book “Hunting Charles Manson: The Quest for Justice in the Days of Helter Skelter.” Rother has written or co-authored 12 books, ranging from narrative nonfiction crime to memoir and crime fiction. Free. 7:30 p.m. at 3010-B Juniper St. Visit bit.ly/2J44JiF.

Future Human at The Merrow

Rock band Future Human perform their new tunes with The Gorgeous Boyscouts and Blacks Beach Boys. $5. 21 and up. 8 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2LucI6Y.

June 6

ROVE Abouts:

‘Afoot and Afield’

Normal Heights outdoor gear shop, ROVE, offers a monthly speaker series designed to connect San Diegans with hiking, biking, nature and more. This month features Scott Turner, local hiker and co-author of the latest edition of “Afoot & Afield: San Diego County.” Free. 6:30 p.m. at Rove, 3275 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2tVLUIr.

Speedy Ortiz at Soda Bar

Indie-rock band Speedy Ortiz perform with Anna Burch and Winter. $15. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2s9dops.

June 7

FilmOut San Diego

LGBT Film Festival 2018

FilmOut San Diego kicks off with its Opening Night Film and Party featuring “Ideal Home,” followed by film shorts “Turn it Around” and “Femme.” Tickets $10–$50 There will also be an Opening Night Party at Sunset Temple, 3911 Kansas St. from 9:30 p.m.–midnight. The four-day festival features 17 films and shorts at $10 per showing. All access passes for the entire film festival is $150, which includes for entrance to all films, parties and events. Runs through June 10. Various times at The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2rOIClO

Mission Hills Book Group

This month, Mission Hills Book Group will discuss “The Bridge of San Luis Rey” by Thornton Wilder. Read the book beforehand; copies available at the library’s circulation desk. 10–11 a.m. at Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. Call 619-692-4910.

Crunk Witch at The Merrow

Electronic band Crunk Witch perform their own form of bass-punk music with Your Friendly Bartender, Girlboy and Digital Lizards of Doom. $5–$7. All ages. 9 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2sekusX

June 8

San Diego Greek Festival

Get your annual fix of traditional and contemporary Greek food, music and dancing all weekend. Free. Runs through June 10. Various times at 3655 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2H3Ys1H.

Griffin House at Soda Bar

Folk/acoustic singer-songwriter Griffin House performs. $18. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2s6ZN2P.

June 9

Young Rock Stars Square Off at Battle of the Bands

Recreational Music Center (RMC) debuts their first-annual Battle of the Bands, featuring nine young rock bands comprised of music students ages 8–18. Event also features an awards ceremony, tasting lounge, silent auction, snack shack and more. Free. Limited seating; reserve online. 5–9 p.m. at White Box Live Arts Theatre, 2590 Truxtun Road. Visit bit.ly/2KOjfs5.

June 10

“This is Home” at MOPA

Join Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) for a celebration of international film, education on issues facing displaced people and inspiration to get involved. All ticket sales benefit IRC (International Rescue Committee) programs in San Diego. $10–$35. 6:30 p.m. at MOPA, 1649 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2H3WSN4.

Yoga After Dark Festival

Venture Downtown for mood music and silent flow. Horton Plaza Park will transform into a wellness enthusiasts’ dream for a one-night event where yoga and silent disco meet under the glow of the moon. $30–$45. 6:30 p.m. at Horton Plaza Park, 900 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2spOIt2.

June 12

Shy Boys at Whistle Stop Bar

Indie-pop band Shy Boys performs with Heavy Hawaii. Free. 21 and up. 8 p.m. at Whistle Stop Bar, 2236 Fern St. Visit bit.ly/2IM8QAP.

Sketch Party & Videodrome at Whistle Stop Bar

Creating sketches amd watch videos while enjoying food and drink. Free. 9 p.m. at Whistle Stop Bar, 2236 Fern St. Visit bit.ly/2H67Ql4.

June 14

‘Pain on the Dancefloor’

Lake Davis — San Diego-based singer, actor, choreographer and playwright — performs his new solo show. $15–$25. $15 food/drink minimum per person. 8 p.m. at 3940 Fourth Ave., Second Floor. Visit bit.ly/2LqnD1R

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays

Lestat’s West Open Mic

Weekly open mic event hosted by Robby Robertson every Monday. 6:30–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2nWco63.

Tuesdays

Trivia Night at Brew Project

Here’s Johnny! Answer five to seven rounds of questions and participate in team challenges for raffles and prizes. Weekly event hosted by Johnny Grant. 7 p.m. The Brew Project, 3683 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2HmaogX.

Lestat’s West Comedy Night

Weekly comedy night event hosted by Dustin Nickerson every Tuesday. 9–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2nWco63.

Thursdays

North Park Farmers Market

Shop more than 90 tents of locally grown produce, artisan grocery items, prepared foods and hand-crafted goods. 3–7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31st Street to Utah Street, North Park. Visit bit.ly/2H9AItc.

Thursdays at The Ken

San Diego’s late-night jazz jam convenes every Thursday night. Hosted by musicians Ian Buss, Robert Dove and Hugo Suarez. $5. 10 p.m.–1:30 a.m. at The Kensington Club, 4079 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2DFUTwS.

Saturdays

Golden Hill Farmers Market

Stop by the open community space to pick up California Certified Organic Produce from local farmers. 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Visit bit.ly/2DHRZrg.

Old Town Saturday Market

The street market features work from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography and more. Every Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Visit http://bit.ly/2KvuTYW.

Sundays

Hillcrest Farmers Market

About 175 vendors offer a variety of locally grown fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, and more. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues. Visit bit.ly/2FC4slg.

To view a comprehensive calendar of events happening throughout San Diego, visit our online calendar at bit.ly/2Hl1z9m.

— Compiled by Jordan Damond and Sara Butler. Email calendar items to sara@sdcnn.com.