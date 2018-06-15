Calendar: June 15 – 28, 2018

ONGOING EVENTS

‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ at Old Globe

Through June 17

The Old Globe presents a production detailing the epic story of three generations of Afghan women and their remarkable resilience. The show is a theatrical adaptation of the best-selling novel by Khaled Hosseini, “The Kite Runner.” $30–$88. 8 p.m. at The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way. Visit bit.ly/2jg8B1r.

‘Hippie Days’ at North Park Theatre

Through June 17

GB Productions presents their annual melodrama set in a 1968 hippie commune. There will be a hippie clothes contest each night. $11–$14. 8 p.m. at North Park Vaudeville & Candy Shoppe Performance Art Theatre, 2031 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2sh05Um.

‘The Year of the Woman: An Original Sketch Comedy’

Through July 23

“The Year of the Woman (?): An Original Sketch Comedy” — Black Kat’s latest production — offers an entertaining perspective on issues facing women today including wage inequality, gender stereotypes and their role in the workplace. Directed by Tisha Tumangan and written by Kathryn Schellinger. $16. 18 and up. 7:30 p.m. at The Women’s Museum of California, Liberty Station. Visit bit.ly/2JJYT6x.

‘Native Gardens’ at Old Globe

Through June 24

Young power couple Pablo and Tania purchase an upscale house in a historic neighborhood. But a disagreement with their next-door neighbors Virginia and Frank soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, and gardening. $30. Various dates and times at Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way. Visit bit.ly/2scyALq.

‘Romeo, Romeo and Juliet’ at Moxie Theatre

Through July 8

What happens when Shakespeare’s iconic, star-crossed lovers get a third wheel? Find out Roustabouts Theatre Co.’s production of “Romeo, Romeo and Juliet” playing at Moxie. Dates and times vary. Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2sPC2wx.

‘Epic Tales from Ancient India’ at SDMA

Through Aug. 31

The San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park hosts “Epic Tales from Ancient India,” an exhibit with more than 90 Edwin Binney 3rd Collection of Indian paintings. Spanning the 16th through 19th centuries, traditional stories showcased include the Bhagavata Purana, Ramayana, Ragamala and works of Persian literature. $8–$15; 17 and under free. Times vary. Closed on Wednesdays. 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2JK4oCd.

Food Truck Fridays

Through Sept. 28

Kick off your summer weekends every Friday evening at Balboa Park’s after-hours event. Visitors of all ages can enjoy live entertainment while eating dishes from a rotating selection of more than a dozen food trucks. Free. 4–8 p.m. at Plaza de Panama in Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2Bfr74N.

FEATURED EVENTS

June 16

The Wild Fires at Soda Bar

Hard-rock band The Wild Fires performs with TGRDN and EMAEL. $8. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2LEU9MS.

June 17

Post Animal at Soda Bar

Psychedelic-rock band Post Animal performs with Slow Pulp and Los Shadows. $8. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2HH6767.

June 19

Business Mixer at Kensington Brewing

The Kensington Talmadge Business Association (KTBA) will be hosting its next mixer at the Kensington Brewing Company. The mixer is co-hosted by lime1 Design. Free for KTBA members; $20 for non-members. 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Kensington Brewing Company, 4067 Adams Ave. RSVP by June 15. Visit kentalbiz.org/events.

Tim Pyles presents Sarah Rogo at The Merrow

91X Loudspeaker’s Tim Pyles presents a night of live local music, featuring performances by Golden Hour, Sarah Rogo and Brave Spirits. $5. 21 and up. 8 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2HJ7Zvq.

June 20

Business for Good Summer Mixer

In honor of World Refugee Day, Business for Good San Diego will hold a summer mixer to celebrate immigrants and refugees over Syrian food. Free. 5–7 p.m. at Suri Market and Restaurant, 461 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2JNel1Q.

Men I Trust at Casbah

Indie-dance band Men I Trust performs with Anemone. $12–$15. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at 2501 Kettner Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2HEo4m1.

Eric Paslay at Observatory

Country music singer-songwriter Eric Paslay performs. $15. All ages. 8 p.m. at Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2LGGTXW.

June 21

Regional Bike Summit at MOPA

The San Diego Bike Coalition will host a three-day Regional Bike Summit to bring together bike advocates, elected officials and San Diego residents. Times vary. Through June 23. Times vary. The Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/SDbikesummit.

Summer Solstice Party

With Summer Solstice right around the corner, North Park Thursday Market will kick off its summer season with a neighborhood celebration. The event features live music from Miss Erika Davis, interactive activities for kids, tastings from local chefs, a craft beer garden, and more. Free. 3–8 p.m. Free at North Park Thursday Market, 3000 North Park Way. Visit bit.ly/2MthClo.

June 23

‘High-Key Color’ at San Diego Art Institute

“High-Key Color in Southern California” is an art exhibit that showcases local artists who utilize vivid and colorful imagery in their work. Curated by Elizabeth Rooklidge, this exhibit features the work of more than 20 artists, including Michael James Armstrong, Jennifer Anne Bennett, Claudia Cano and Max Daily. Runs through Aug. 12. $5. 6 p.m. at San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/colorsocal.

Armors at Space Bar

Alternative band Armors performs with special guests. $10–$12. 21 and up. 9 p.m. at Space, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2HIA3ie.

Long Beach Dub Allstars at Observatory

Dub/ska/rock band Long Beach Dub Allstars performs. $5. All ages. 8 p.m. at Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2HF0Z2F.

Jungle Fire at Soda Bar

Afro/Latin/funk band The Jungle Fire performs with Sure Fire Soul Ensemble. $13–$15. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2HEtgGc.

June 24

Taste of Adams Avenue

The annual 18th Taste of event returns to Adams Avenue. From 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Over 40 restaurants, coffee houses, breweries, wine bars, and other eateries will be takings over the Adams Avenue business district. $35–$40. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Adams Avenue. Visit bit.ly/2JHZ0iT.

Lume at Space Bar

Alternative-rock band Lume performs with Quiet and Quali. $10. 21 and up. 9 p.m. at Space, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2sP8e3c.

June 25

Music and art show at Blonde Bar

Blue Monday presents musicians Silent, INUS and Hexa, as well as DJs Camilla Robina and Aaron Wallace. A tattoo industry party will follow, featuring free tattoos by Jesse Valadez, as well as an art show. 1 p.m. at 1808 West Washington St. Visit bit.ly/2sNYyWI.

June 26

Grex at The Merrow

Experimental jazz band Grex celebrates their album release and performs with Nicey Nice World and the Grok. $5. 9 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2LJFuA7.

Sketch Party & Videodrome at Whistle Stop

Creating sketches and watch videos while enjoying food and drink. Free. 9 p.m. at Whistle Stop Bar, 2236 Fern St. Visit bit.ly/2sPH3Ft.

June 27

Ingemar and Snapghost at Soda Bar

Electronic-soul duo Ingemar and Snapghost performs with Pulls (WAS) and Shindigs. Show hosted by Field Trips and Soda Bar. $6. 21 and up. 8 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2LGWt5R.

June 28

Fear at Observatory

Hardcore-punk band Fear celebrates its 40-year anniversary and performs with Street Dogs, Left Alone, and The Last Gang. $22–$25. All ages. 8 p.m. at Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2sNVkCC.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays

Lestat’s West Open Mic

Weekly open mic event hosted by Robby Robertson every Monday. 6:30–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2nWco63.

Tuesdays

Trivia Night at Brew Project

Here’s Johnny! Answer five to seven rounds of questions and participate in team challenges for raffles and prizes. Weekly event hosted by Johnny Grant. 7 p.m. The Brew Project, 3683 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2HmaogX.

Lestat’s West Comedy Night

Weekly comedy night event hosted by Dustin Nickerson every Tuesday. 9–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2nWco63.

Thursdays

North Park Farmers Market

Shop more than 90 tents of locally grown produce, artisan grocery items, prepared foods and hand-crafted goods. 3–7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31st Street to Utah Street, North Park. Visit bit.ly/2H9AItc.

Thursdays at The Ken

San Diego’s late-night jazz jam convenes every Thursday night. Hosted by musicians Ian Buss, Robert Dove and Hugo Suarez. $5. 10 p.m.–1:30 a.m. at The Kensington Club, 4079 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2DFUTwS.

Saturdays

Golden Hill Farmers Market

Stop by the open community space to pick up California Certified Organic Produce from local farmers. 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Visit bit.ly/2DHRZrg.

Old Town Saturday Market

The street market features work from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography and more. Every Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Visit http://bit.ly/2KvuTYW.

Sundays

Hillcrest Farmers Market

About 175 vendors offer a variety of locally grown fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, and more. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues. Visit bit.ly/2FC4slg.

To view a comprehensive calendar of events happening throughout San Diego, visit our online calendar at bit.ly/2Hl1z9m.

— Compiled by Jess Winans and Sara Butler. Email calendar items to sara@sdcnn.com.